11 officers treated for fentanyl exposure after drug bust in Camden County; 5 arrests
Prosecutors say a Sicklerville man was using an apartment in Collingswood to package cocaine and fentanyl.
Police: Man throws gasoline on cross, breaks glass at 2 churches in N.J.
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating some acts of vandalism at three Catholic church buildings in the Diocese of Camden. Similar descriptions of the suspect were given in both incidents, indicating it may be the same person behind both, police say.The suspect is in custody and is possibly facing hate crime charges. "Thank God he didn't decide to do it while people were in the church because that could've really been a bad moment," Father Joseph Szolack, pastor of St. Agnes, said.Szolack is counting his blessings even though his faith has been tested.Early Friday, someone threw a brick through the...
Man in Custody For PA Bank Robberies Charged For 3 More in Camden County, NJ
Authorities in Camden County say a Philadelphia man has been charged after allegedly committing robberies at three separate banks last year. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says 28-year-old George Drake is accused of entering PNC Bank on Monmouth Avenue in Gloucester City on July 16th, 2022, and passing a demand note to a teller for money.
Brick Brandishing Philly Man Beats 67-Year-Old Victim On AC Boardwalk: Police
A 43-year-old Philadelphia man was still holding the t-shirt he used to wrap around a brick and beat a 67-year-old woman with when Atlantic City police arrived at the scene, they said. A passerby intervened as Samuel Cooper struck the victim on the 2700 block of the boardwalk around 4:10...
Stolen exotic baby parrot returned to Burlington County store
DELRAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – An exotic baby parrot swiped from a Burlington County pet store is safe Thursday night and a suspect has been arrested.Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Delran Township posted this new photo of the pineapple green-cheek conure.They say the bird is doing well and getting extra care.According to the store, another pet store recognized the suspect on surveillance video.They contacted police, who recovered the bird."Thankfully, Delran Police Department, the detective that we were working gave us a call and said they got the guy," store owner Zac Marcus said.Thirty-nine-year-old Manuel Roble of Penns Grove, Salem County,...
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
New Jersey Globe
New Burlington undersheriff was tied to 2018 excessive force incident
The newly-appointed Burlington County Undersheriff was demoted from his job as a Camden County police sergeant followed in alleged incident of excessive force in 2018. Odise Carr was named to the post by Sheriff James Kostoplis, a Democrat who took office earlier this month. A viral video of the event,...
Video shows fight break out at Trenton Central High School
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Several students were involved in a brawl at Trenton Central High School Thursday.Video obtained by CBS Philadelphia shows the fight underway.We blurred the video since some of the people involved are likely minors.Sources say a longtime female security guard was injured in the incident and had to receive several stitches.Trenton police say they have launched an investigation, along with school officials.
Stranger beats 67-year-old woman’s head with brick on NJ boardwalk
ATLANTIC CITY — A man who attacked a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt was arrested at the scene on Friday. Atlantic City police said a passerby stepped in and stopped Samuel Cooper, 43, of Philadelphia, from continuing his attack on the 67-year-old woman. The attack happened...
Toy gun gets Atlantic City burglary suspect arrested
A toy gun led to a burglary suspect’s arrest in Atlantic City this week. Police were called to the 300 block of North Indiana Avenue at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday, for the report of a man trying to break into a shed on the caller’s property, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
2 More Arrested Along Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, NJ
Two more people have been arrested along one of the most troubled streets in the World's Play Ground. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, their detectives were conducting a surveillance operation between the 1400 and 1700 blocks of Atlantic Avenue late Tuesday afternoon in response to complaints from people about illegal drug deals and quality of life issues.
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot near 29th & N. Tatnall Streets in Wilmington
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting in the 2,900-block of North Tatnall Street that sent a 22-year-old man to a hospital. Police said the victim was reported to be in stable condition. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. Thursday. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to...
Detectives making progress on Camden shooting that killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Last month, gunfire outside of a birthday party in Camden killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen.No arrest has been made, and the teen's family is pleading for answers.At 14 — Daimeon Allen was the life of the party and beloved by his large family."He played all the time," Shamane Allen, Daimeon's mother, said. "Everything was a joke. He just wanted to be happy all of the time."Daimeon was at a party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden."It was a Sweet 16 birthday party, we know there were approximately 30 juveniles at...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Central High School Security Officer Injured Attempting To Break Up Fight
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A fight broke out at Trenton Central High school Thursday at the main entrance of the School. The fight occurred between multiple males. Three school security officers attempted to break up the fight. The security supervisor was one of the three officers assisting in putting a stop to the fight when she was struck by another student and knocked down with the metal detector following her suffering another strike. It is unclear what disciplinary actions were taken with the students at this time. The school Security Supervisor was treated at a local hospital where she received surgical sutures to the face.
Two arrested with loaded guns in Atlantic City
Two men were arrested with loaded handguns Tuesday after they were stopped by police during a drug investigation. Detectives Chris Dodson, Alberto Valles and Eric Evans were conducting surveillance in the 1400 to 1700 blocks of Atlantic Avenue in response to complaints from business owners about drug activity and quality of life issues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
fox29.com
Man, 36, dies at hospital after being stabbed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division is investigating a stabbing in North Philadelphia that left one man dead, according to police. Authorities say police responded to Temple University Hospital Episcopal Campus for a report of a prior assault around 2:36 a.m. Officials say a 36-year-old man who...
Woman Went Missing On Halloween In South Jersey
A 39-year-old woman has been missing since Halloween in Camden County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Ashley Scott was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She last had contact with family on Oct. 31, 2022, police said. .She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches...
3 injured after being ejected from vehicle in Pennsauken, NJ
The Action Cam on the scene showed a pickup truck with heavy front end damage and another mangled vehicle up on a lawn.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Admits Drug Trafficking Conspiracy Involving Over 100 Kilos of Cocaine
An Egg Harbor Township man has admitted his role in a conspiracy to distribute massive amounts of cocaine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 52-year-old Lester Santana pleaded guilty in Camden federal court Thursday to one count of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine. According to court...
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Injects Himself In Street Dispute and Shoots Victim In North Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are looking for the male who came upon two people having an argument at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street,in North Philadelphia. Instead of moving on and minding his business, he pulled out a gun and shot one of the people in the face. As the victim turns to run, the coward with a gun continues to shoot at him several times.
