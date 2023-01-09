ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

CBS Philly

Police: Man throws gasoline on cross, breaks glass at 2 churches in N.J.

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating some acts of vandalism at three Catholic church buildings in the Diocese of Camden. Similar descriptions of the suspect were given in both incidents, indicating it may be the same person behind both, police say.The suspect is in custody and is possibly facing hate crime charges. "Thank God he didn't decide to do it while people were in the church because that could've really been a bad moment," Father Joseph Szolack, pastor of St. Agnes, said.Szolack is counting his blessings even though his faith has been tested.Early Friday, someone threw a brick through the...
WOODBURY, NJ
CBS Philly

Stolen exotic baby parrot returned to Burlington County store

DELRAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) –  An exotic baby parrot swiped from a Burlington County pet store is safe Thursday night and a suspect has been arrested.Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Delran Township posted this new photo of the pineapple green-cheek conure.They say the bird is doing well and getting extra care.According to the store, another pet store recognized the suspect on surveillance video.They contacted police, who recovered the bird."Thankfully, Delran Police Department, the detective that we were working gave us a call and said they got the guy," store owner Zac Marcus said.Thirty-nine-year-old Manuel Roble of Penns Grove, Salem County,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Video shows fight break out at Trenton Central High School

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Several students were involved in a brawl at Trenton Central High School Thursday.Video obtained by CBS Philadelphia shows the fight underway.We blurred the video since some of the people involved are likely minors.Sources say a longtime female security guard was injured in the incident and had to receive several stitches.Trenton police say they have launched an investigation, along with school officials.
TRENTON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

2 More Arrested Along Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, NJ

Two more people have been arrested along one of the most troubled streets in the World's Play Ground. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, their detectives were conducting a surveillance operation between the 1400 and 1700 blocks of Atlantic Avenue late Tuesday afternoon in response to complaints from people about illegal drug deals and quality of life issues.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Man shot near 29th & N. Tatnall Streets in Wilmington

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting in the 2,900-block of North Tatnall Street that sent a 22-year-old man to a hospital. Police said the victim was reported to be in stable condition. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. Thursday. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Detectives making progress on Camden shooting that killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Last month, gunfire outside of a birthday party in Camden killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen.No arrest has been made, and the teen's family is pleading for answers.At 14 — Daimeon Allen was the life of the party and beloved by his large family."He played all the time," Shamane Allen, Daimeon's mother, said. "Everything was a joke. He just wanted to be happy all of the time."Daimeon was at a party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden."It was a Sweet 16 birthday party, we know there were approximately 30 juveniles at...
CAMDEN, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Central High School Security Officer Injured Attempting To Break Up Fight

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A fight broke out at Trenton Central High school Thursday at the main entrance of the School. The fight occurred between multiple males. Three school security officers attempted to break up the fight. The security supervisor was one of the three officers assisting in putting a stop to the fight when she was struck by another student and knocked down with the metal detector following her suffering another strike. It is unclear what disciplinary actions were taken with the students at this time. The school Security Supervisor was treated at a local hospital where she received surgical sutures to the face.
TRENTON, NJ
BreakingAC

Two arrested with loaded guns in Atlantic City

Two men were arrested with loaded handguns Tuesday after they were stopped by police during a drug investigation. Detectives Chris Dodson, Alberto Valles and Eric Evans were conducting surveillance in the 1400 to 1700 blocks of Atlantic Avenue in response to complaints from business owners about drug activity and quality of life issues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Went Missing On Halloween In South Jersey

A 39-year-old woman has been missing since Halloween in Camden County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Ashley Scott was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She last had contact with family on Oct. 31, 2022, police said. .She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Injects Himself In Street Dispute and Shoots Victim In North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are looking for the male who came upon two people having an argument at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street,in North Philadelphia. Instead of moving on and minding his business, he pulled out a gun and shot one of the people in the face. As the victim turns to run, the coward with a gun continues to shoot at him several times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

