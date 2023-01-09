ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Washington Examiner

Actual diversity and inclusion were considered acts of hate in Hamline University art class

Hamline University fired a professor for showing two centuries-old paintings of the Prophet Muhammad during an online art class last semester because it was considered Islamophobic. So even willingly participating in diversity and inclusion is now considered bigotry. It all depends on the radical whims of indoctrinated masses on college campuses throughout the country. It's indicative of the utterly sycophantic toxic culture the Left has created.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Conversation UK

What ancient wisdom can teach businesses about sustainable finance

The world of business tends to prioritise concepts of profit maximisation, economies of scale and the importance of shareholder value. As the industry has developed over centuries, these concepts have become deeply embedded in global financial systems. You can listen to more articles from The Conversation, narrated by Noa, here.
Futurism

Professor Insists That We Actually DON'T Live in a Simulation

Bad news, simulation theorists — if this decorated philosopher and theoretical physicist is to be believed, we may be responsible for our world and its outcomes after all. "It’s way too convenient to blame our current mess on powers beyond our control," Dartmouth College physics and philosophy scholar Marcelo Gleiser wrote in an editorial for the Institute of Arts and Ideas. "In fact, this sort of 'not my fault' sounds a lot like the religious 'it’s God’s will.' Not our fault, not our responsibility, 'they' are doing this to us."
wonkhe.com

Subjects at risk – assessing the health of the social sciences and humanities

There are fashions even in epistemology, and the popularity of different subjects of study in higher education ebbs and flows. When these fluctuations seem to be clustering to indicate longer term trends, that can cause anxiety about the general health of a subject or cluster of subjects. It certainly aggravates...
JR Sandadi

Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence Movement

Now what I'm saying is this: I would like for all of us to believe in nonviolence, but I'm here to say tonight that if every Negro in the United States turns against nonviolence, I'm going to stand up as a lone voice and say “This is the wrong way! thundered Dr. King, in his speech to a gathering, following the summer of 1966 as the nation lay under the siege of race riots.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KevinMD.com

Understanding patients’ religious and spiritual beliefs promotes healing

Religious and spiritual experiences have shaped my worldview since I was a teenager. At age 13, I celebrated my bar mitzvah. Later that year, I underwent an appendectomy. A priest asked my mother if he could pray for me prior to the operation. My mother did not hesitate to accept the priest’s blessing. I learned at an early age that prayers for one’s well-being should be welcomed regardless of the religion of the sender and recipient.

