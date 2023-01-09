Bad news, simulation theorists — if this decorated philosopher and theoretical physicist is to be believed, we may be responsible for our world and its outcomes after all. "It’s way too convenient to blame our current mess on powers beyond our control," Dartmouth College physics and philosophy scholar Marcelo Gleiser wrote in an editorial for the Institute of Arts and Ideas. "In fact, this sort of 'not my fault' sounds a lot like the religious 'it’s God’s will.' Not our fault, not our responsibility, 'they' are doing this to us."

