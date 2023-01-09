ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WGN News

Raddysh scores in third as Blackhawks beat Avalanche 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Raddysh snapped a tie in the third period, and the lowly Chicago Blackhawks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. Sam Lafferty and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for Chicago (11-25-4), and Petr Mrazek made 31 saves. The Blackhawks had...
CHICAGO, IL

