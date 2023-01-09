ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Old Falls Street accepting vendor applications for summer 2023

Old Falls Street USA, the three-block entertainment district that connects Niagara Falls State Park with hotels and attractions in downtown Niagara Falls, is calling for local food vendors for the 2023 summer season (May through September). There are a limited number of available spaces to rent with a growing demand for space each year. Applications will be evaluated based on the following criteria:
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

YBPA has active winter meeting

The Youngstown Business and Professional Association held its winter dinner meeting Tuesday evening for membership at Ray’s Tavern on Lake Road. The well-attended session included a number of planning items for 2023. Included were updates on the Niagara River Greenway Trail Youngstown bike path project; a possible dog park for the Village of Youngstown; plans for the 75th anniversary celebration of the Youngstown Lions Club in September; a new Airbnb in the village; the Youngstown-Porter Hometown Heroes program; Youngstown Free Library activities; YBPA plans for St. Patrick’s Day; and the 13th annual Beginning of Summer Street Dance/Car Show in June. (Photos by Kevin and Dawn Cobello, K&D Action Photo and Aerial Imaging).
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Record store to open in Niagara Falls on Friday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new record store is coming to the Falls and will be hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at 5 p.m. Daredevil Record Store and Listening Lounge will sell new and used records, CDs, cassettes, and vintage shirts. What will set it apart from many other record […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County Central Rotary Club sets Cabin Fever Antique Show & Sale

The Niagara County Central Rotary Club will hosts its 26th annual Cabin Fever Antique Show & Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb 25, at American Legion Post 1451, 6525 Ward Road, Sanborn. Organizers said the “popular and long-running Western New York show” will feature antiques and high-quality...
SANBORN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years

It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

11 Things To Send Someone Homesick For Buffalo

Relocating for school or a job is hard for anyone - especially if you’re leaving an awesome city like Buffalo. If a friend or a family member is moving away, it can be bittersweet. Even if they’re escaping the gray winter weather of Western New York and settling somewhere sunny, they can still be incredibly lonely if they don’t know anyone there and haven’t made any friends yet.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Queen of Heaven Carnival dates set for 2023

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — While the snow is still melting, some are planning for warmer days. On Tuesday, the Queen of Heaven Carnival announced when the weekend-long event will return this summer. The 42nd carnival will be held July 7-9, with the weekend being kicked off with Super Cruz...
WEST SENECA, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished

A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Canadian Chain Opening A New Location In Buffalo

When you think of food available in a mall food court, most Buffalo shoppers picture fast-made burgers, soft pretzels, and pizza slices. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. Greasy, carb-heavy grub comes with the territory when you’re spending your weekend afternoon on a marathon mall shopping spree.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Wheatfield alum Justin GIlmore produces streaming series on WNY football

Niagara Falls native Justin GIlmore has come back to Western New York to cover the biggest players when it comes to football in the region. “Victory Formation” is an 11-episode series that highlights the various challenges faced by the well-renowned football programs in Buffalo. It features the Canisius Crusaders, who face the most-demanding schedule ever in the history of the program under a new coach, as they visit four different states and compete against two opponents.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

