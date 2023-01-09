Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
wnypapers.com
Old Falls Street accepting vendor applications for summer 2023
Old Falls Street USA, the three-block entertainment district that connects Niagara Falls State Park with hotels and attractions in downtown Niagara Falls, is calling for local food vendors for the 2023 summer season (May through September). There are a limited number of available spaces to rent with a growing demand for space each year. Applications will be evaluated based on the following criteria:
wnypapers.com
YBPA has active winter meeting
The Youngstown Business and Professional Association held its winter dinner meeting Tuesday evening for membership at Ray’s Tavern on Lake Road. The well-attended session included a number of planning items for 2023. Included were updates on the Niagara River Greenway Trail Youngstown bike path project; a possible dog park for the Village of Youngstown; plans for the 75th anniversary celebration of the Youngstown Lions Club in September; a new Airbnb in the village; the Youngstown-Porter Hometown Heroes program; Youngstown Free Library activities; YBPA plans for St. Patrick’s Day; and the 13th annual Beginning of Summer Street Dance/Car Show in June. (Photos by Kevin and Dawn Cobello, K&D Action Photo and Aerial Imaging).
Record store to open in Niagara Falls on Friday
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new record store is coming to the Falls and will be hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at 5 p.m. Daredevil Record Store and Listening Lounge will sell new and used records, CDs, cassettes, and vintage shirts. What will set it apart from many other record […]
wnypapers.com
Niagara County Central Rotary Club sets Cabin Fever Antique Show & Sale
The Niagara County Central Rotary Club will hosts its 26th annual Cabin Fever Antique Show & Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb 25, at American Legion Post 1451, 6525 Ward Road, Sanborn. Organizers said the “popular and long-running Western New York show” will feature antiques and high-quality...
One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years
It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
WKBW-TV
Town of Tonawanda plumbing company serviced hundreds of customers free of charge amid Blizzard '22
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesis of the Buffalo Blizzard of '22 brought in whiteout conditions bright and early at 8 a.m., on that dreadful Friday leading into Christmas weekend. "Yeah, we didn't know what to expect. It started Friday morning. We didn't know what we were...
The Best Carnival In Western New York Returns
You simply can't beat the summers in Western New York! Once the cold weather is left behind, it is time for the fun to begin! One of the biggest and best carnivals in the Southtowns returns for 2023 and it is going to be a blast!. We are blessed here...
11 Things To Send Someone Homesick For Buffalo
Relocating for school or a job is hard for anyone - especially if you’re leaving an awesome city like Buffalo. If a friend or a family member is moving away, it can be bittersweet. Even if they’re escaping the gray winter weather of Western New York and settling somewhere sunny, they can still be incredibly lonely if they don’t know anyone there and haven’t made any friends yet.
Trains Abruptly Halted Around Buffalo, New York
Buffalo fire and police officials were busy overnight Thursday in to Friday morning following a accident that stopped train traffic in the area.
Students at Erie 1 BOCES restore antique luggage cart
They usually work on cars at the Erie 1 BOCES R.A.C.E program. Recently they undertook a special project to restore an antique luggage cart from the Buffalo Central Terminal.
Classic Buffalo Dishes You Can Make In Your Air Fryer
Was your New Year’s resolution to cook more at home?. For so many Buffalo residents, their nighttime dinner routine consists of pushing buttons on the microwave, picking up takeout on the way home from work, or making a rushed decision on a food delivery app. 2023 could be the...
Analyzing the impact of the SNUG Program, as it expands to Niagara Falls
There's a new community resource hoping to reduce gun violence in Niagara Falls. SNUG is now officially open at 1720 Pine St.
Two top-prize-winning Take 5 tickets sold in Erie County
Winning lottery tickets can be cashed within one year of the drawing.
Queen of Heaven Carnival dates set for 2023
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — While the snow is still melting, some are planning for warmer days. On Tuesday, the Queen of Heaven Carnival announced when the weekend-long event will return this summer. The 42nd carnival will be held July 7-9, with the weekend being kicked off with Super Cruz...
Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished
A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
A Local Bakery Makes Famous Drool-Worthy Cinnamon Rolls in the Northtowns.
If you enjoy trying new restaurants in and around Buffalo and enormous cinnamon buns are your thing, you should check out Kaylena Marie's Bakery. Kaylena Marie's, a locally owned and operated cafe in the centre of Orchard Park, is a Buffalo brunch institution.
New Sports Bar + Restaurant Coming To Transit Road in Depew
There is a new sign that you will see on Transit Road next week. Route 78 Bar and Grill is set to shut down and begin a new chapter on the 14th of January, which is this Friday. The new restaurant and bar that will be moving in is the...
Popular Canadian Chain Opening A New Location In Buffalo
When you think of food available in a mall food court, most Buffalo shoppers picture fast-made burgers, soft pretzels, and pizza slices. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. Greasy, carb-heavy grub comes with the territory when you’re spending your weekend afternoon on a marathon mall shopping spree.
Buffalo Animal Shelter at full capacity
The city says that in situations like these, the shelter works with other local rescue organizations to help alleviate the issue.
wnypapers.com
Niagara Wheatfield alum Justin GIlmore produces streaming series on WNY football
Niagara Falls native Justin GIlmore has come back to Western New York to cover the biggest players when it comes to football in the region. “Victory Formation” is an 11-episode series that highlights the various challenges faced by the well-renowned football programs in Buffalo. It features the Canisius Crusaders, who face the most-demanding schedule ever in the history of the program under a new coach, as they visit four different states and compete against two opponents.
