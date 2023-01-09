Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a comprehensive agenda to give every child in New York the tools to succeed through a high-quality education as part of the 2023 State of the State. For the first time since its inception, Governor Hochul is fully funding Foundation Aid—an unprecedented achievement—for all school districts across the State. Foundation Aid takes districts’ unique needs into account when allocating funding to address inequities and ensure schools in need receive the funding they deserve. Additionally, the administration is investing $125 million to expand high-quality, full-day prekindergarten and dedicating $250 million to establish high-impact tutoring programs in districts across the State to address student learning lost during the pandemic. Governor Hochul also announced that high school students will be eligible to earn college credits to get a head start on college, reduce student debt, and prepare for their careers.

