cnycentral.com
Gov. Hochul defends approving state legislature's $32,000 self-proposed pay raise
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Starting this year, New York State lawmakers will be making $32,000 more a year, a measure they themselves voted to approve. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation for the pay raise. In a vote falling mostly along party lines, lawmakers convened in Albany just before Christmas...
Gov. Hochul's New Plan Will Give Raises To Many In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan that will put more money in the paychecks of many workers in New York State.
longislandbusiness.com
Governor Hochul Announces Agenda To Provide High-Quality Education And Recover From Pandemic Learning Loss
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a comprehensive agenda to give every child in New York the tools to succeed through a high-quality education as part of the 2023 State of the State. For the first time since its inception, Governor Hochul is fully funding Foundation Aid—an unprecedented achievement—for all school districts across the State. Foundation Aid takes districts’ unique needs into account when allocating funding to address inequities and ensure schools in need receive the funding they deserve. Additionally, the administration is investing $125 million to expand high-quality, full-day prekindergarten and dedicating $250 million to establish high-impact tutoring programs in districts across the State to address student learning lost during the pandemic. Governor Hochul also announced that high school students will be eligible to earn college credits to get a head start on college, reduce student debt, and prepare for their careers.
NY health care workers: Second round of bonuses from state program are on the way
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Health’s Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus (HWB) program is well underway with its second round of payments to eligible healthcare workers expected to arrive any day now. The state launched the HWB program in August 2022 as...
These Capital Region Schools Are #1 In New York According To Yearly Exam
After being canceled a few times during the pandemic, the yearly New York Regents Exams returned last year to test students in English and math. And as you would expect, several Capital Region schools performed EXCELLENTLY, landing at #1 in several subject categories on a list of more than 500 New York school districts based on scores attained on the standardized test.
wwnytv.com
Local elections officials weigh in on proposed election reforms
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One of the first things handled in the state Senate in the new legislative session is an election reform package. Portable polling locations, expanded ballot drop-off locations, a voting and election database, and allowing food and non-alcoholic drinks to be handed out to voters waiting in line highlight some of the proposed changes in an election reform package in front of the state Legislature.
Eric Adams blasts NY Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli for migrant budget critique
Mayor Eric Adams lashed out at state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli on Thursday after New York’s chief fiscal officer faulted him for not including the $1 billion-plus cost of the migrant crisis in his proposed city budget. “Can you ask the comptroller to show you the letter he wrote to the federal government asking for help for us?” Adams fumed during a news conference at City Hall. “Can you get him on his cell phone, speakerphone and say, ‘Can you send us the letter that you sent to the federal government saying: Help New York City? Or send us a tweet or do...
waer.org
Long-time CNY members of the assembly and senate weigh in on Gov. Hochul's state of the state
Democrat Bill Magnarelli has seen many of these speeches in his 23 years in the assembly, and knows they don’t include many details. "Exactly how we're going to do all those things, exactly where the money is going to come from, exactly how they're going to fit into the budget process, none of that is spelled out yet."
newyorkupstate.com
See NY school districts ranked from 1 to more than 500 based on latest Regents exams
Note: A previously published version of this story was based on data that did not accurately reflect the results of Regents exams given during the 2021-2022 school year. That story has been removed from syracuse.com. The story below contains the correct scores for districts statewide during the 2021-2022 year. Dozens...
Pollution Could Bring In $1 Billion With Certain Fuel Bans In New York State
Pollution will be big business, producing an expected $1 billion in revenue for New York State with Governor Kathy Hochul's new plan. As I'm sure you've heard, over and over if you live here in New York, gas cars and appliances will be phased out in the next decade. For now, electric vehicles and appliances are preferred until they are the legal requirement. Gov. Hochul has made it clear that big pollution will pay dearly in New York, generating over a billion dollars in revenue.
nysenate.gov
Governor Kathy Hochul Signs the "Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act" (FAPA)
December 31 – Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law a bill that ensures thousands of homeowners will have their rights protected in the foreclosure process throughout New York State. This law restores balance in the foreclosure process since the New York Court of Appeals’ decision in Freedom Mtge. v. Engel in 2021. The new law will prevent manipulative foreclosure practices disproportionately harmful to communities of color.
Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Kathy Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?
Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
Local leaders call on Gov. Hochul to crack down on ‘sticker stores’
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican lawmakers gathered in Watkins Glen on Thursday alongside regional law enforcement to call upon Governor Kathy Hochul to implement legislation and crack down on “sticker stores” for illegally dispensing and selling marijuana in the Southern Tier and New York State. In a joint statement, Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Phil […]
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul's pledge to not increase income tax draws progressive rebuke
A pledge to not increase New York's personal income tax this year by Gov. Kathy Hochul signaled an early start to a broader debate coming in the state budget. Hochul in her State of the State address on Tuesday said another increase in the income tax, the primary driver of revenue for New York's state government, shouldn't be included in a budget ahead of a potential recession.
Lawmakers react to Hochul’s State of the State
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — During her State of the State on Tuesday, Governor Hochul laid out a robust list of things to accomplish this year to make New York safer and more affordable. Our Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige got reaction from lawmakers. Some lawmakers say Governor Hochul painted a rosy picture of where New York […]
State of New York sending residents two one-time stimulus payments
If you're a New York taxpayer, here's some good news you'll want to hear: some additional money is coming to you soon. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Hochul offers bail reform rollback that changes little in State of the State speech
Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered a State of the State address — her first as New York’s elected governor — that offered little change to the controversial bail reform law passed by the legislative leaders seated behind her. While talking tough Tuesday on the scourge of crime and shootings, her proposal would merely give judges a bit more discretion in setting bail for defendants accused of serious crimes. In addition, the governor glossed over the issue of recidivism, which the NYPD has repeatedly pointed to as a critical factor, with a small handful of repeat offenders responsible for major amounts of shoplifting arrests and other illegal activity. Under Hochul’s proposal,...
iheart.com
Democrat & Republican Lawmakers React to Governor's 2023 State of the State
Governor Kathy Hochul delivers her first in person state of the state address since being inaugurated as New York's first female governor. Listen to reaction from Democrat and Republican lawmakers on "Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!"
wxhc.com
State Announces Energy Affordability Guarantee
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the state will invest in energy affordability, clean and efficient buildings, and clean water during her State of the State yesterday, January 10th. The proposal will help New Yorker’s via the Energy Affordable Guarantee, to never pay more than 6% of their income on electricity....
WKTV
2023 Rescue New York legislative agenda announced
ROME, N.Y. -- New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-C-Rome, and the New York State Senate Republican Conference announced Monday its 2023 “Rescue New York” legislative agenda. The agenda includes a range of policies targeting the decline in public safety, a depleted workforce, high taxes, business regulations, inflation...
