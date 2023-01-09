ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

'Extensive' Tesla Autopilot probe proceeding 'really fast' -U.S. official

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9JIS_0k8miApo00

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The acting head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) told reporters on Monday that the regulatory agency is "working really fast" on the Tesla (TSLA.O) Autopilot investigation it opened in August 2021.

"We're investing a lot of resources," said NHTSA acting head Ann Carlson in comments to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Washington. She declined to commit to a particular timeframe on when the probe will be resolved. "The resources require a lot of technical expertise, actually some legal novelty and so we're moving as quickly as we can, but we also want to be careful and make sure we have all the information we need."

In June, NHTSA upgraded to an engineering analysis its defect probe into 830,000 Tesla vehicles with driver assistance system Autopilot and involving crashes with parked emergency vehicles. That step was necessary before the agency could demand a recall.

NHTSA is reviewing whether Tesla vehicles adequately ensure drivers are paying attention. Previously, the agency said evidence suggested drivers in most crashes under review had complied with Tesla's alert strategy that seeks to compel driver attention, raising questions about its effectiveness.

Carlson confirmed the agency was in discussions with Tesla about a Dec. 31 tweet that Chief Executive Elon Musk wrote about a driver monitoring function.

Carlson, who has been general counsel of the agency since early 2021, became acting administrator of NHTSA in September.

A Dec. 31 tweet suggested drivers with more than 10,000 miles using Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) software system should be able to disable the "steering wheel nag," an alert that instructs drivers to hold the wheel to confirm they are paying attention. Musk responded: "Agreed, update coming in Jan."

Carlson said the agency has "a very extensive investigation ongoing... We are in conversations with Tesla about this latest communication."

Tesla did not immediately comment.

In 2020, the National Transportation Safety Board criticized Tesla's "ineffective monitoring of driver engagement" after a 2018 fatal Autopilot crash and said NHTSA had provided "scant oversight."

Tesla sells the $15,000 FSD software as an add-on which enables its vehicles to change lanes and park autonomously. That complements its standard "Autopilot" feature, which enables cars to steer, accelerate and brake within their lanes without driver intervention. Both systems use the steering wheel monitoring function.

Last month, NHTSA said it had opened two new special investigations into crashes involving Tesla vehicles where advanced driver assistance systems are suspected to have been in use. Since 2016, NHTSA has opened more than three dozen Tesla special crash investigations where advanced driver assistance systems such as Autopilot were suspected of being used with 19 crash deaths reported.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Elon Musk’s New Second-In-Command Won Him Over Working Late Hours

There is definitely a culture of pushing employees to their limits at Tesla, and it seems to extend to the company’s higher ups, not just assembly line workers. Zhu Xiaotong, who also goes by Tom Zhu, was picked by Elon Musk to be his second-in-command specifically because of his commitment to keep Tesla’s Shanghai gigafactory operational through the worst of the Covid pandemic.
TEXAS STATE
CNBC

Boeing airplane deliveries, orders jump in 2022

Boeing delivered 480 airplanes and won 774 net new orders after allowing for cancellations in 2022 after a strong December performance, the U.S. planemaker said Tuesday. Boeing in all of 2021 delivered 340 planes and reported 479 net new orders. Last month, Boeing delivered 69 airplanes, including 53 737 MAX...
Gizmodo

Footage Shows Tesla in Eight-Car Pileup After Stopping for No Reason

Anyone feeling overly confident about Tesla’s current driver-assist capabilities should probably sit down and take a look at this footage of a Model S allegedly engaged in Full-Self Driving mode seemingly single-handedly sparking an eight-car pile-up on San Francisco’s Bay Bridge. Multiple angles of the traffic footage, obtained...
Reuters

Tesla: we are making Model Y, Model 3 more accessible to customers

BERLIN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) said on Friday that the electric vehicle maker, which cut prices of its Model Y and Model 3 vehicles in the U.S. and Europe overnight, was able to provide its cars at a more accessible price because cost inflation was normalising.
Truth About Cars

QOTD: Why Are People Surprised That Tesla Is Facing More Competition?

Recently I got a bit annoyed with two New York Times columnists for seeming to be surprised that legacy automakers were pumping out EVs to compete with Tesla. Today, it's the Washington Post's turn to annoy me. In order to avoid being redundant, I won't do another op-ed. But in...
Robb Report

Move Over, BMW: Tesla Was the Highest Selling Luxury Car Brand in the US Last Year

Tesla’s market dominance is expanding. Elon Musk’s company isn’t just the highest-selling EV maker in the US anymore. Last year also saw it become the country’s best-selling luxury car brand, according to Jalopnik. It’s the first time an American automaker has held that title in nearly a quarter century. Tesla didn’t just beat its luxury competition last year, it demolished it. The nation’s premier EV brand sold (or delivered, to use the company’s preferred parlance) 491,000 vehicles in 2022, according to information from Automotive News’s Research & Data Center. That number represents a 44 percent increase over what the company sold last...
Reuters

Kentucky bans TikTok from government-owned devices

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Kentucky is joining more than 20 U.S. states in banning the popular video app TikTok on government devices citing cybersecurity concerns. The state said it had updated its employee handbook to bar state employees from using government-managed devices to access the Chinese-owned app "other than for a law enforcement purpose." On Thursday, the governors of Wisconsin and North Carolina signed orders banning TikTok on government devices. Ohio, New Jersey and Arkansas also took similar actions earlier this week.
KENTUCKY STATE
Reuters

Reuters

679K+
Followers
372K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy