ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Stitt outlines plans for his second term in inaugural address

By By Merrilee Gasser | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zkQly_0k8mi92K00

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt laid out his plan for his next four years in office and called parental choice in education one of his priorities during his inaugural address Monday.

“Just one year after we passed the Open Transfer law, thousands of students are taking advantage and can now choose to attend a school that better fits their needs, like Charles Page High School in Sand Springs, which creates a tailored learning plan for every one of their students,” Stitt said.

Stitt also reiterated his long-term goal of making Oklahoma one of the top states in the country.

“We are going to challenge the status quo," Stitt said. "And we are going to break out of the bottom and break into the top ten.”

Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma, said in the statement for the Democratic party that the governor has done little in his first term to move the state forward.

“We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to healthcare, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country," Munson said in a statement. "The facts don’t lie and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after four years of Gov. Stitt.”

The governor acknowledged in his address the state’s education system is ranked near the bottom. He said his office would work to hold the education system accountable for change with “measurable outcomes.”

Stitt also said he wants to reduce the size of government.

“Across several state agencies, we’ve pushed for flat budgets, and we have shrunk the size of government while also delivering better, more efficient services to the taxpayer. And there is more to do. I believe Oklahomans recognized this too,” the governor said.

Stitt said choices made during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in Oklahoma ranking among the top ten states with the highest net migration.

“When other states shut down, Oklahoma chose freedom and personal responsibility,” said Stitt. “We led with both courage and compassion, and we did not surrender our citizens to groupthink.”

Other states had setbacks during the pandemic, Stitt said.

“During a pandemic, we cut taxes for every single Oklahoman and for job creators to keep businesses growing," Stitt said. "That has played a significant role in delivering the most diversified economy in Oklahoma’s history. And we are going to keep moving the needle on reducing taxes over the next four years and getting government out of the way."

Comments / 0

Related
kosu.org

Stitt's second term, Ryan Walters resigns CEO post, new AG Gentner Drummond and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and civil rights attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt's second inaugural speech to kick off a new term in office and Stitt abruptly replacing two-thirds of the State Board of Education on only his second day.
The Center Square

Iowa governor's plan would let parents spend their taxpayer dollars for private schools

(The Center Square) – Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has introduced legislation that would eventually allow all parents in the state to use their taxpayer dollars on private schools. If passed by the state legislature, Iowa would be the ninth state in the U.S. to offer some form of education savings accounts, according to EdChoice.org. "My school choice bill will create education savings accounts for families who choose to send...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Hewitt to join growing GOP field for Louisiana governor

(The Center Square) — State Sen. Sharon Hewitt is running for governor of Louisiana, she announced Friday. "Politicians have failed our state for decades, saddling us with a failing tax code, struggling schools, and rising crime in our cities," Hewitt said. "It’s time for a governor who will get things done. That’s why I’m running to lead this great state I love." Hewitt, R-Slidell, will face off against at least...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Survey: Kentucky's Beshear most popular Democratic governor in U.S.

(The Center Square) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear enters 2023 with some momentum. That’s according to the latest survey results from Morning Consult. The polling firm found that 60% of Kentucky voters during the last quarter of 2022 approved of Beshear’s job performance, compared to just 34% who found him unfavorable. That not only made him the eighth-most popular governor in the country – based on net popularity – but it also made him the most popular Democratic governor in the U.S. ...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Kansas governor signs executive order aimed at improving early childhood care

(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order that she hopes will improve early childhood care and education. The Democrat signed Executive Order 23-01, to establish the Early Childhood Transition Task Force on Tuesday. This task force will review the state’s early childhood programs and work on, “developing a roadmap for the creation of a new state, cabinet-level agency focused solely on supporting the success of our youngest Kansans,” according to a press release from Kelly’s office. ...
KANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio submitted to state legislature

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) sent a letter to legislative leaders announcing that he is resubmitting to the Ohio General Assembly an indirect citizen-initiated measure to legalize the use of recreational marijuana for adults aged 21 and over. The initiative was originally filed in 2021 by the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, and signatures were submitted at the end of 2021. Due to disagreements about the timeline for submitting signatures and legislative consideration, the campaign filed a lawsuit against legislative leaders in...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Gordon says Wyoming has opportunity to become 'even stronger' in State of the State address

(The Center Square) – Gov. Mark Gordon made the case during his State of the State address on Wednesday that Wyoming is in good shape, but more can be done to make the state "even stronger." One area that governor wants to focus on is energy. Referring to the high oil and gas prices of recent months, Gordon told legislators they are standing on the solution. “The events of the...
WYOMING STATE
The Center Square

Kemp: ‘We’re going to be focused on growing Georgia, not growing government’

(The Center Square) — Gov. Brian Kemp took a victory lap during his second inauguration, laying out a conservative agenda that includes a pay raise for state employees and returns money to taxpayers. "Four years ago, I made this promise to the people of our great state: Whether you voted for me or not, I was [going to] work hard every day to put you and your families first," the Republican Kemp, who cruised to re-election in November, said during a Thursday morning speech. "And...
GEORGIA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

Democratic Leader Munson Responds to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Address - The Facts Don’t Lie. Oklahoma Is Not a Top Ten State

Oklahoma City – Today Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) responded to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Speech delivered on the Capitol steps. “While I share Gov. Stitt’s enthusiasm for improving the lives of every Oklahoman, his first term did little to move our state forward” said Representative Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City.) “We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to healthcare, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country. The facts don’t lie and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after 4 years of Gov. Stitt.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Analysis: Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro should avoid predecessor's pitfalls

(The Center Square) – As governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepares to take over the governor’s residence from fellow Democrat Tom Wolf, evaluations of the latter's tenure have rolled in. The latest, from the Commonwealth Foundation, warns of what remains to be done, as government spending has grown, economic growth remains uncertain, and the public school system has lost students. Nor does the the foundation mince its criticism of Wolf. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Former Gov. Sisolak takes fellowship position at University of Chicago

(The Center Square) – Former Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will join the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics as a fellow for the winter and spring of 2023, the university announced Wednesday. The Pritzker Fellows Program invites politicians, policy makers, journalists, and activists to provide the campus with “deep dives into the most pressing issues of the day.” Sisolak will lead seminars on the “challenges and opportunities of governing Nevada,”...
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Indiana Democrats’ reaction mixed to Holcomb’s agenda

(The Center Square) – Indiana Democrats had some praise for Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb following this week’s state of the state address. They also had some criticism. Democratic House Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said he was happy to see Holcomb push for more education and health care funding, issues the minority party has long called for in the state. “The Democrats’ playbook must be a winning one,” GiaQuinta...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Indiana House GOP backs second round of READI funding

(The Center Square) – Indiana House Republicans say they’re behind Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to invest another half-billion dollars into an initiative designed to spur economic development statewide. Holcomb has called for the $500 million to be invested in the second round of the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative. Two years ago, the state earmarked the same amount to help the state’s 17 economic development regions develop strategies for long-term growth. ...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy