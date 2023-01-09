Locals Account For Majority Of Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests

Santa Clarita Valley residents made up the majority of people arrested over the weekend.

Between Friday, Jan. 6, and Monday, Jan. 9, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office arrested 17 individuals, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.

Nine people were arrested for driving under the influence, (DUI,) two were arrested for transporting marijuana, and one person was booked for possession of narcotics, according to weekend arrest logs.

Other notable arrests included a Canyon Country man who threatened a family member with a knife and a Los Angeles man whose occupation was listed as “drug dealer” when arrested.

Of the 17 people arrested, 11 were residents of Santa Clarita Valley, according to officials.

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .