ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Locals Account For Majority Of Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests

By Jade Aubuchon
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hsrt_0k8mhsGd00

Santa Clarita Valley residents made up the majority of people arrested over the weekend.

Between Friday, Jan. 6, and Monday, Jan. 9, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office arrested 17 individuals, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.

Nine people were arrested for driving under the influence, (DUI,) two were arrested for transporting marijuana, and one person was booked for possession of narcotics, according to weekend arrest logs.

Other notable arrests included a Canyon Country man who threatened a family member with a knife and a Los Angeles man whose occupation was listed as “drug dealer” when arrested.

Of the 17 people arrested, 11 were residents of Santa Clarita Valley, according to officials.

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFmZ6_0k8mhsGd00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

La Mesa Junior High Student Allegedly Overdoses

A La Mesa Junior High School student experienced a medical emergency that was reported — erroneously — as an overdose on Friday afternoon. Emergency responders from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to La Mesa Junior High School on the 26000 block of May Way at 11:51 a.m. Friday, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson ...
LA MESA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Law Enforcement, Public Officials Present To Parents At Fentanyl Town Hall

A panel of law enforcement officials, public health experts and local politicians answered questions from parents at a fentanyl town hall Thursday night. A fentanyl town hall event hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Signal took place at the Canyon Country Community Center Thursday, with officials and Santa Clarita Valley community groups joining to discuss ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Car Crash Knocks Out Power In Newhall

An early morning car crash in Newhall caused a power outage Friday, affecting neighborhoods in the eastern part of the community. At 5:56 a.m. Friday, emergency responders receive reports of a traffic collision at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue in Newhall, according to Dispatch Supervisor Stafford with the Los Angeles County Fire ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS Philly

Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain

A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Memorial Set For Veteran Advocate Chuck Morris

A memorial has been set for next month in honor of Santa Clarita veteran advocate Chuck Morris Charles “Chuck” Morris is remembered for his decades of selfless dedication to the Santa Clarita community. The memorial is set to take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Friendly Valley Country Club in Santa ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

Teen overdoses at LAUSD school in Tarzana

A 17-year-old high school student reportedly overdosed on drugs in Tarzana Friday morning. The OD was reported at 9:09 a.m. in the 18600 block of Erwin Street, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments. That address corresponds with the Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies, a Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Wastewater Testing Serves As Tool To Detect Coronavirus, Other Diseases

Wastewater testing is being used by Los Angeles County to detect the coronavirus. The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts, in conjunction with the California Department Of Public Health and the California State Water Resources Control Board, is testing for coronavirus in sewage water to help track the disease’s spread. How It Works The coronavirus is ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

1 killed in South LA crash on 110 Freeway

LOS ANGELES - A person was killed on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said the deadly crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway near Slauson Avenue. The victim was declared dead at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Woman Stabbed North Of Santa Clarita Identified

The woman who was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning has been identified, and the man she was reportedly dating has been identified as the person shot at the crime scene by law enforcement. Sheila Ann Ashley, 49, has been identified as the woman who was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning, according ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Hit-and-run suspect sought in East Los Angeles; reward offered

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian and left him hospitalized in East Los Angeles. The collision happened on Dec. 24 as the male victim was walking across Huntington Drive on Kendall Avenue around 3:40 p.m. said Los Angeles Police. The victim was walking with his dog and using a crosswalk […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Manhattan/El Segundo big wave bombs

Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) Los Angeles County Lifeguards Matty Mohagen and Shane Gallas pushed the limits of paddling into big waves at the Manhattan-El Segundo border about 7:30 a.m. on January 6. The shore pound was 10 feet. The outside waves, breaking past the end of the jetty, were two to three times that size. Despite being a popular big wave spot, no one else attempted to paddle out. The waves looked too big to catch without being towed in by a PWC. Mohagen and Gallas each caught half a dozen waves, or about one wave an hour during their five-hour session.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
1K+
Followers
611
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy