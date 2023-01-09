Kevin Costner's Wife Is a Talented Entrepreneur—Here's What We Know

Kevin Costner has done it all. The actor, film director, producer and musician has been dominating the Hollywood scene since the '80s, appearing in popular films like Field of Dreams , The Bodyguard , Draft Day and Wyatt Earp . And now, Costner is showing no signs of slowing down, thanks in part to his memorable role as John Dutton in Yellowstone . But unlike his dazzling career, the actor's romantic life has remained out of the spotlight. So, we're curious to know: Who is Kevin Costner's wife? Keep scrolling for details.

1. Who is Kevin Costner's wife?

Costner is now married to model and handbag designer Christine Baumgartner. And according to Denver Post , the entrepreneur has a handbag line called Cat Bag Couture, which is known for its stylish laptop bags.

While speaking with the outlet about her career, she said, "I didn’t start because I loved handbags; I started because I was missing something. I use a computer quite a bit and travel a lot. I looked for a computer bag, and they functioned, but I didn’t find anything that was right for me."

She continued, "I've always loved fashion and style, and if you can mix it with function, it's perfect."

2. How did the couple meet?

Costner and Baumgartner reportedly met during the '80s, when the actor was was rehearsing on a golf course for his movie, Tin Cup . But it wasn't until 1998 (after Costner finalized his divorce from his first wife, Cindy Silva) that the two reconnected and started to date.

In 2003, the couple had a temporary break up. And in an exclusive interview with Closer Weekly , Costner explained that it was because they disagreed on whether or not they wanted kids. He said, "Fear kept me from marrying Christine. [She] wanted a child, but I was afraid I couldn’t be an effective father.”

After the couple dated for four years, the actor said, “I woke up and thought, 'Am I going to lose a beautiful woman who is willing to be with me to my very last breath because I am afraid to say yes to a child?' That’s all it took."

3. When did they tie the knot?

Costner and Baumgartner had their fairytale wedding in September, 2004. Per People , the wedding took place on Costner's 165-acre ranch in Aspen, Colorado. Costner turned up in a horse-drawn carriage while Baumgartner arrived in a vintage green pickup truck. And not surprisingly, it was a star-studded affair, including celebrities like Tim Allen, Don Johnson and Mary McDonnell.

4. Do they have children?

The happy couple currently share three children. They welcomed their first son, Cayden (15), in 2007; their second son, Hayes (13), in 2009; and their daughter, Grace (12), in 2010.

Costner also has four additional children from previous relationships. He shares his 26-year-old son, Liam, with Bridget Rooney, and three children with his ex-wife, Cindy Silva, including Annie (38), Lily (36) and Joe (34).

