Clark County, NV

news3lv.com

VGK Alumni Association donates to Serving our Kids Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights Alumni are making a big step to fight childhood hunger. Deryk Engelland joined the VGK Alumni Association on Wednesday in presenting a check for $8,000 to the Serving our Kids Foundation. The non-profit aims to fill the gap for students needing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local organizations mark Human Trafficking Awareness Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas organizations are taking a step forward to spread awareness on Human Trafficking Awareness Month this January. The Venetian is going blue on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day tonight. Local organization The Embracing Project is joining its efforts by providing services for survivors of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Fire to host first free lifesaver class of the year

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The ﬁrst six minutes are crucial in any medical emergency, and the Henderson Fire Department wants to ensure that everywhere is prepared for the unexpected. Henderson Fire will host its free lifesaver training class on Saturday, January 14. The class is meant for those...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One injured following overnight shooting at Henderson residence

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that injured one person Thursday. Authorities responded to the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court, near Horizon Ridge Pkwy and Stephanie Street, around 3 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a victim...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Police arrest 16-year-old after shooting near Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have placed an arrest following a shooting that left two injured in downtown Las Vegas. 16-year-old Na’quentin Norsworthy was arrested after allegedly shooting two people at the Fremont Street Experience, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD). The investigation found two...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local students taking part in technology summit remembering Dr. MLK

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas City Hall is hosting the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. technology summit this year. This day-long event ties into Dr. King's legacy of providing more equitable access to children, who otherwise, may not get these opportunities. It's a very, hands-on experience, that includes...
LAS VEGAS, NV
dallasexpress.com

Terror Incident at Las Vegas Power Station

Across the country, there’s been a series of mysterious incidents plaguing power stations, and around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday another incident took place at a solar power plant in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a call at a solar plant on U.S. 93 north of the Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV

