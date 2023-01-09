ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
Iowa State adds Hank Poteat to coaching staff

AMES, Iowa — Former Wisconsin cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat has been hired to coach the same position at Iowa State, and the Cyclones went to the small-college ranks to bring in Jordan Langs as running backs coach and special teams coordinator. ISU coach Matt Campbell announced the additions, leaving...
Country star coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Valuable winning lottery ticket could be in your coat pocket

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Thinking of lining up at the mini-mart for a shot at a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot?. Maybe you should first dig into your coat pockets or your car’s glove box to make sure you don’t already have a winning ticket from an earlier drawing.
Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start

Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
Iowa’s largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s largest school district cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there was a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.”
Iowa GOP vows more conservative policies

DES MOINES — Emboldened by six years of conservative reforms under their belts and multiple elections that expanded their majorities in the Iowa Legislature, Republicans kicked off the 2023 state lawmaking session Monday by promising more conservative action — particularly on K-12 education and property taxes. The 90th...
Dr. Daniel Johnson takes on Ankeny High School

It feels like electricity is surging throughout the school. Everyone is excited for the homecoming game on Friday. As you walk into the school you see someone in the distance, welcoming kids into the building, giving high-fives, and taking selfies with them. As you get closer, you realize that it’s your principal, Dr. Daniel Johnson.
This company turns wind turbine blades into concrete

An Iowa startup is transforming decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for the concrete and mortar industries. REGEN Fiber, which is owned by trucking company Travero, turns wind turbine blades into reinforcement fiber that increases the strength and overall durability of concrete and mortar applications such as pavement, slabs-on-grade, and precast products.
One killed in accident with DOT truck in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead following a car accident with a DOT maintenance vehicle on I-235 Thursday afternoon. At around 2:26 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a DOT maintenance vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-235 at the Guthrie […]
Fire damages east Des Moines assisted living facility

DES MOINES, Iowa — It was a scary overnight experience for residents of a Des Moines assisted living facility Wednesday. They were woken up by firefighters knocking on their door and fire alarms going off. Around 1:00 a.m., the Des Moines Fire Department responded to an alarm at Valley View Village in the 2500 block […]
BREAKING: Ames residents temporarily displaced due to fire

Editor’s note: This article was updated at 10:53 a.m. Thursday. Two residents safely evacuated a fire in a one-story rental home in Ames Wednesday afternoon, yet due to the damage, they will be temporarily displaced. Deputy Fire Chief Tom Hackett told the Daily the fire started due to heat...
Des Moines man arrested allegedly drunk with pistol Sunday

A Des Moines man was arrested in West Des Moines early Sunday after he was found armed and allegedly drunk. Fox Cooper Corcoran, 22, of 207 42nd St., Des Moines, was charged with possession or carrying of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated and public intoxication. The incident began about 12:15...
