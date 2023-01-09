Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Unique new grocery store just opened in OklahomaKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
U.S Famous Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Oklahoma CityMadocOklahoma City, OK
KCCI.com
No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
NBC Sports
Iowa State adds Hank Poteat to coaching staff
AMES, Iowa — Former Wisconsin cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat has been hired to coach the same position at Iowa State, and the Cyclones went to the small-college ranks to bring in Jordan Langs as running backs coach and special teams coordinator. ISU coach Matt Campbell announced the additions, leaving...
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at quarterback?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
ourquadcities.com
Country star coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KCCI.com
‘You can’t be in here’: Male coaches accused of going in girls locker room at a West Des Moines high school
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents of female wrestlers at Valley High School are upset after a confrontation in the girls locker room on Dec. 9. They say their daughters told them the male coaches of the girls basketball team went into the locker room while they were in there.
ourquadcities.com
Valuable winning lottery ticket could be in your coat pocket
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Thinking of lining up at the mini-mart for a shot at a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot?. Maybe you should first dig into your coat pockets or your car’s glove box to make sure you don’t already have a winning ticket from an earlier drawing.
Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start
Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
yourbigsky.com
Iowa’s largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s largest school district cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there was a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.”
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa GOP vows more conservative policies
DES MOINES — Emboldened by six years of conservative reforms under their belts and multiple elections that expanded their majorities in the Iowa Legislature, Republicans kicked off the 2023 state lawmaking session Monday by promising more conservative action — particularly on K-12 education and property taxes. The 90th...
ahstalonnews.com
Dr. Daniel Johnson takes on Ankeny High School
It feels like electricity is surging throughout the school. Everyone is excited for the homecoming game on Friday. As you walk into the school you see someone in the distance, welcoming kids into the building, giving high-fives, and taking selfies with them. As you get closer, you realize that it’s your principal, Dr. Daniel Johnson.
yourfortdodge.com
Prisoner of War Camp in Algona the Focus of New Movie Hitting the Big Screen in Fort Dodge This Week
“Even during times of war.. Goodness could be found.” That is the message behind a new movie that follows the real life events that transpired at a POW camp decades ago in Algona. The movie “Silent Night in Algona” is now being shown on the big screen in Fort...
electrek.co
This company turns wind turbine blades into concrete
An Iowa startup is transforming decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for the concrete and mortar industries. REGEN Fiber, which is owned by trucking company Travero, turns wind turbine blades into reinforcement fiber that increases the strength and overall durability of concrete and mortar applications such as pavement, slabs-on-grade, and precast products.
One killed in accident with DOT truck in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead following a car accident with a DOT maintenance vehicle on I-235 Thursday afternoon. At around 2:26 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a DOT maintenance vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-235 at the Guthrie […]
One Person was Hurt in Single-Vehicle Accident in Guthrie County
(Panora) One person was hurt in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County early this morning. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 6:46 a.m. on Justice Road. Authorities identified the injured driver as 36-year-old Jessalyn Arlene Ocker of Coon Rapids. According to the report, Ocker was...
Fire damages east Des Moines assisted living facility
DES MOINES, Iowa — It was a scary overnight experience for residents of a Des Moines assisted living facility Wednesday. They were woken up by firefighters knocking on their door and fire alarms going off. Around 1:00 a.m., the Des Moines Fire Department responded to an alarm at Valley View Village in the 2500 block […]
Iowa State Daily
BREAKING: Ames residents temporarily displaced due to fire
Editor’s note: This article was updated at 10:53 a.m. Thursday. Two residents safely evacuated a fire in a one-story rental home in Ames Wednesday afternoon, yet due to the damage, they will be temporarily displaced. Deputy Fire Chief Tom Hackett told the Daily the fire started due to heat...
theperrynews.com
Des Moines man arrested allegedly drunk with pistol Sunday
A Des Moines man was arrested in West Des Moines early Sunday after he was found armed and allegedly drunk. Fox Cooper Corcoran, 22, of 207 42nd St., Des Moines, was charged with possession or carrying of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated and public intoxication. The incident began about 12:15...
