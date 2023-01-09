A 65-year-old woman was killed in a two vehicle collision reported at 4:51 Wednesday afternoon between Hudson and Lander on Snavely Lane. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol report of the crash, killed was Cassaundra Vanvleet who was the driver of a Toyota Tundra pickup. The crash report indicated Vanvleet lost control of the pickup on ice/front and snow on the highway at milepost 87.7 on WYO 789 and slid into oncoming traffic striking a Chevrolet Tahoe head-on. The Tahoe rolled over in the borrow ditch, trapping the driver who was injured. The Tundra was disabled in the southbound lane. Traffic on Highway 789 was closed while the crash was investigated and the site cleared of the wreckage. Traffic was diverted onto the Lyons Valley Road. Seat belts were in use.

LANDER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO