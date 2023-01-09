Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Everyone loves 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Except for one writer at The Ringer.
"He's smart, accurate, and just big enough ... he still ended up as the 2022 draft's Mr. Irrelevant. That is how bad his arm is."
SFGate
Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
SFGate
Elliott has revamped role in 4th playoff trip with Cowboys
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott enters his fourth trip to the playoffs with the Dallas Cowboys in a position unlike any of the previous three. The two-time NFL rushing champion is no longer the top playmaker in the Dallas backfield, and not even the leading rusher. Tony Pollard carries those distinctions now.
A 'potent' storm is expected to march right over Bay Area 49ers game
"We don't want to see people get stranded in floodwaters and things like that."
SFGate
Going home: Bills' Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The “Prayers for Damar 3” have been answered. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is finally home. Nine days after he stunned and saddened his teammates by going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati, and placed the NFL on hold, Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, the Bills announced.
'Not super friendly': 49ers' Mooney Ward-DK Metcalf matchup still runs hot
"I think y'all talked about DK enough."
Richard Sherman disappointed 49ers don't get to humiliate Packers yet again
"In 2019, we took them behind the woodshed. Green Bay doesn't have a good track record playing the 49ers in the playoffs."
NFL regular-season ratings down 3% over last season
NFL regular-season ratings saw a 3% decrease from last season, which was not unexpected with “Thursday Night Football” moving from Fox and NFL Network to exclusively airing on Amazon Prime Video. The 272 regular-season games averaged 16.7 million viewers across television and digital platforms, The league also said...
49ers' George Kittle says Calif. storms have left him without power for days
NFL stars: They're fed up with PG&E, just like you.
49ers QB Brock Purdy has rarely played in rain like he could face Saturday
Could the rain be a problem for Brock Purdy?
Montgomery leaves trash talk behind in Vegas to lead Sony
PGA Tour rookie Taylor Montgomery is the leader midway through the second round of the Sony Open
Mom of 49ers' Nick Bosa hilariously overshares on Lisa McCaffrey's podcast
Cheryl Bosa's sons play for the 49ers and Chargers, and she wasn't shy about her thoughts on both: "The Chargers ain't the 49ers."
Two local soccer players selected in NWSL draft
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two local soccer players are set to begin their profession careers. Volcano Vista graduate Brianna Martinez and recent Lobo standout Jadyn Edwards were both selected by Racing Louisville FC in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) on Thursday. Following her career with the Hawks, Martinez played collegiately at Notre Dame. She was […]
