Click below to listen to the full conversation between 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck and Chapel Hill Town Council member Tai Huynh!. Welcome to “Embrace The Space!” A monthly segment presented by Trinsic Residential Group, “Embrace The Space” features conversations with experts and professionals in town planning, discussing how differing concepts — from land use and housing to transportation and beyond – all come together to create a community that works, and works for people. This month, 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck was joined by Tai Huynh to talk about Chapel Hill’s town council and the interface between local government and real estate development.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO