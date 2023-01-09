Read full article on original website
Chansky’s Notebook: Numbers on the Line
Carolina will have to shoot the ball better, no doubt about it. Even if Armando Bacot plays at Louisville Saturday, he will not be fully recovered from his sprained ankle for weeks, maybe deeper into the regular season. It was last summer before AB was 100 percent back from spraining his ankle at the Final Four.
Bacot Injured in UNC Men’s Basketball’s Loss at Virginia
Carolina dropped its eighth straight game at Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena Tuesday night, but did so with one hand tied behind its back. And that hand just so happened to be the preseason ACC Player of the Year. Senior center Armando Bacot injured his left ankle just 1:16...
The Morning News: Two Murders in Chapel Hill
In today’s news: 1200 without power in Orange County, a second murder this week in Chapel Hill, five applicants for a vacant seat on the Board of County Commissioners, a TikTok ban in Raleigh, and a big win for UNC women’s basketball. Podcast: Play in new window |...
Weekend Around The Hill: January 13 – January 15
Check out the fun and exciting events happening around our community this weekend!. Friday, January 13 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Hillsborough Gallery of Arts new group show is on display this weekend! The new exhibit “Melting” will be on display through February 12th featuring art from Gallery members, including paintings and other mediums. For more information on Hillsborough Gallery of Arts, click here.
Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: Happy New Year!
It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three classic rock hits performed by the House Band!. Aaron welcomes five members of the School of Rock House Band: Kat Adams, Hazen Johnson, Libby Miller, Asher Simon, and Phillip Webb. They share their favorite musical memories from 2022 – and owner/GM David Joseph discusses upcoming events, classes, summer camps and shows in 2023, including Sunday’s “Rock Away Hunger” concert at the Pinhook to benefit TABLE.
Making a Splash: The Golden Years Are Here
To learn more about Goldfish Swim School, visit their website and follow along on their Instagram page. Tune in to “Making a Splash” on the first Friday afternoon of each month with 97.9 The Hill and a member of the Goldfish team!. Welcome to “Making a Splash” with...
Here’s How Local Towns Are Celebrating the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday
To commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, January 16, local towns are holding celebrations of Dr. King’s life and legacy. The celebrations will take place not just on the day itself, but in the surrounding week as well. Here’s a complete timeline of what is happening around our area:
Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro PIO Colby Sawyer
Pittsboro Public Information Officer Colby Sawyer spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, January 10th. He discussed the Western Intake Partnership for using water from Jordan Lake, and other updates from the town board of commissioners meeting. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
On Air Today: Dream Big Book Drive
Aaron chats with Book Harvest‘s Benay Hicks about the annual Dream Big Book Drive, Monday from 1-4 pm at the Golden Belt campus in Durham.
Report Details Potential Plagiarism in CHCCS Superintendent’s Dissertation
The quality of a dissertation by the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district’s superintendent is being called into question after an investigative report into potential plagiarism. The News & Observer shared a story on Wednesday examining the doctoral dissertation by Nyah Hamlett, who received her Ph.D. from the College of...
Embrace The Space: Tai Huynh
Click below to listen to the full conversation between 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck and Chapel Hill Town Council member Tai Huynh!. Welcome to “Embrace The Space!” A monthly segment presented by Trinsic Residential Group, “Embrace The Space” features conversations with experts and professionals in town planning, discussing how differing concepts — from land use and housing to transportation and beyond – all come together to create a community that works, and works for people. This month, 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck was joined by Tai Huynh to talk about Chapel Hill’s town council and the interface between local government and real estate development.
Chapel Hill: Council Updates, Town Intentions for 2023, and More
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, January 12th. She discussed a very busy Town Council meeting, the town’s goals and intentions for 2023, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
The 5:00 News – Updates on the Woods / Clark Murder Case, Shootings, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news–including an update from the most recent hearing for the defendant int eh Lyric Woods / Devin Clark murder case. Also an update on a couple of recent shootings in the Chapel Hill area. Podcast: Play in new window |...
Five Applicants to Orange County Commissioners Vacancy Are Revealed
The Board of Orange County Commissioners is looking to fill a vacancy on its board for the second time in three years. After the election of its chair to the state legislature, the county took applications from District 2 residents to get a pool of candidates. Among the five people...
The 5:00 News: Weaver’s Grove, COVID Spike, and Chatham in 2023
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including an update on the Weaver’s Grove Housing Community, a spike in COVID-19 numbers locally, and the intentions for Chatham County in 2023. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Chatham County Roundup: Chatham County Line Publisher Randy Voller
Chatham County Line Publisher Randy Voller spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, January 11th. He discussed recent trends in Chatham County and the latest on the real estate market. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Chapel Hill Police Investigating Homicide at Chapel Ridge Apartments
At around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Chapel Hill Police responded to a report of a shooting at the 600 block of North Heritage Circle, which is located inside the Chapel Ridge apartment complex. Officers discovered a man deceased at the scene. Investigators have no reason to believe there is an...
On Air Today: News Director Brighton McConnell With More on the Woods / Clark Murder Case
97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell spoke with Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, January 10th. He shared details of the hearing in the Woods / Clark murder case in Orange County. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Orange County Prosecutors Share More Details in Woods-Clark Murder Case
Editor’s Note: This story contains details that some readers may consider graphic or disturbing. Additionally, the story has been updated to better reflect the prosecution’s recounting of witness testimony, which included Ross’ detailing of the story. A previous edition of this article said Clark was struck and killed when the gun went off, but the witness claims Ross said he shot Clark.
Perch Coworking Studios Reopening at New Location In Carrboro
Perch Coworking Studios, a free-flowing, locally-owned office space, is reopening in Carrboro. The space had been closed since August of 2020 due to the pandemic. In addition, Perch will be taking over a new location at 601 West Main Street, Suite A. “Ever since we closed, we had periodically been...
