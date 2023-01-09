Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk ReplacementJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Courage re-sign Pinto to 3-year dealThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
Related
Deputies respond to shots fired on Candlenut Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A large law enforcement presence in Greensboro was attributed to a shooting call. Guilford County Sheriff’s Office called in the State Highway Patrol for assistance setting up a perimeter after receiving a shooting call on Candlenut Road, off of Summit Avenue near Hicone Road. The sheriff’s office says that they responded […]
WXII 12
Guilford County Sheriff's Office responds to discharge of firearm on Candlenut Road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said the heavy law enforcement presence on Candlenut Road was in response to a discharge of a firearm. According to GCSO, deputies responded at 7:45 a.m. to a discharge of a firearm. After arriving on scene, deputies heard several shots fired in the area.
cbs17
Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
newsoforange.com
One killed, four injured in Hillsborough structure fire
Orange County 9-1-1 received a call for a reported structure fire at 818 Faucette Mill Road shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 9. The Orange Rural Fire Department responded along with Efland, Caldwell and Cedar Grove Fire Departments and Orange County EMS units. Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on...
Driver loses control of car, crashes into power pole in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A driver blames rain and wet roads overnight for a Friday morning crash that brought down power lines in Durham. The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Clayton Road, close to Southern High School. The car crashed into a power pole, according to police officers....
cbs17
Durham police vehicle hit, officer uninjured
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham police officer’s vehicle was hit overnight, according to police. This happened near the 1800 block of Front Street. Police said the officer was not injured in the incident and the suspect took off from the scene.
jocoreport.com
Gunshot Fired During Argument At Funeral Service
BENSON – Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a funeral service after a handgun was fired. It happened at 1:59pm Monday at the Victory Deliverance Center on E. Hill Street in the Benson city limits. Police Chief Greg Percy said officers responded to a disturbance at the funeral. Officers...
cbs17
Have you seen this car? Durham police looking for vehicle connected to shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is looking for a suspect vehicle that is believed to be involved in a shooting. On December 30, 2022 at 4 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Laurel Avenue, which intersects with Angier Avenue. After arriving,...
WXII 12
2 children beaten by Burlington stepfather for not performing chores 'to his satisfaction', deputies say
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Alamance County deputies say two children were beaten by their stepfather. On Tuesday, the sheriff's office took a report of child abuse. Investigators learned that two juveniles, ages 12 and 13, had signs of bruising and marks on their bodies "consistent with that of a beating."
WRAL
Large flames surface from roof of Selma house fire
At least three local fire departments battled the fire on Friday in Selma. At least three local fire departments battled the fire on Friday in Selma.
NC man charged after stepchildren beaten for not doing chores correctly, sheriff says
A Burlington man has been charged with felony child abuse after beating his stepchildren for not doing chores correctly, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said.
cbs17
Juvenile arrested for shooting into Raleigh building, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department arrested a juvenile on Thursday for their role in a shooting that took place last month. On Dec. 12, shortly after 9 p.m., police said the suspect shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street near Moore Square in downtown Raleigh.
Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on murder of NC 18-year-old
Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 murder in Greensboro.
State offering $25,000 for info in 2018 Vance County murder
HENDERSON, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest from a 2018 murder in Vance County. On the night of Feb. 22, 2018, De’Cedric Tyquon Alston was shot multiple times while driving his vehicle along the 1100 block of Warrenton Road in Henderson. The 22-year-old died at the hospital.
Parents, 3 children escape Durham house fire
DURHAM, N.C. — A family of five escaped a Monday morning house fire. Around 7 a.m., firefighters with the Durham Fire Department responded to a two-story home in the 1000 block of Worth Street. Thirty firefighters worked for about 10 minutes to bring the fire, which started on the...
NC newborn twins seriously injured released from hospital; father expected in court
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Newborn baby twins that were allegedly injured by their father while in the hospital have been released. Police say that on Dec. 24 around 4:45 a.m Thomasville officers were sent to the Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center about two babies being hurt. Both babies were less than 48 hours old […]
jocoreport.com
Bicyclist Struck By Car, Seriously Injured
SMITHFIELD – A Smithfield man sustained serious injuries after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a car. The accident was reported Wednesday at 6:53am on Outlet Center Drive approximately 35 feet from S. Equity Drive. Smithfield Police said Keenan Elbert Surles, age 27, was riding his bicycle...
cbs17
Garner stolen vehicle chase ends in multiple crashes, police say
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Two stolen vehicles were involved in a chase and then crashed, according to Garner police. This happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday on Garner Road. Police said the chase involved two Dodge Chargers that were reported stolen in Raleigh. Officers tried to stop both drivers, but...
Box trucks crash in Knightdale, spilling contents onto roadway
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Two box trucks were involved in a crash Thursday, with one truck spilling its contents all over the ground. The crash was reported before 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Bethlehem Road and Old Faison Road in Knightdale. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 9...
WRAL
Durham police shoot, injure man
A shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Durham is currently being investigated. The SBI is assisting the Durham Police Department with the investigation. A shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Durham is currently being investigated. The SBI is assisting the Durham Police Department with the investigation. Reporter: Sarah...
Comments / 0