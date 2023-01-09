Read full article on original website
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces ApprehensionsAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of centenariansAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
krwg.org
NMSU is using grant to prepare new scientists to respond to ecological disasters
New Mexico State University's Departments of Biology and Fish, Wildlife and Conservation Ecology are collaborating with Los Alamos National Laboratory, the U.S. Geological Survey and others on a project titled "Prepping for Disaster Ecology: HSI-based training for managing climate change impacts on migratory birds." Scott Brocato spoke with NMSU Professor of Biology Timothy Wright about the project.
KFOX 14
Police respond to deadly crash along US 54 at Fred Wilson in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly crash on Friday afternoon in northeast El Paso has closed all northbound lanes on US 54. El Paso Police are responding to US 54 before Fred Wilson. Traffic backup is being reported. It is unknown when the lanes on the roadway will...
Concerns raised over harassment of migrants near Sacred Heart Church
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On the street where migrants are congregating during the day and sleeping during the night outside of Sacred Heart Church, multiple El Paso police officers could be seen along with Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers. The El Paso Police Department said in a statement it has increased its presence […]
El Paso & Las Cruces Have The Best Menudo In The World According to this report
Fun Fact: January is “National Menudo Month.” I know, I was also mind blown when I found out this fun fact because in my world, Menudo is a national holiday EVERY MONTH! (Especially on those mornings after a night out with friends.) In case you aren’t familiar with...
elpasonews.org
El Paso Talks: Season 1, Episode 3: Unmuted With Claudia Rodriguez – The Biden Visit
In Claudia’s latest podcast, she discusses Joe Biden’s visit to El Paso last Sunday. Claudia goes into detail about the behind the scenes activities that led to Biden’s first visit to the border. In this episode of Unmuted with Claudia Rodriguez, Claudia explains who ordered what and why El Paso’s streets were emptied of migrants, She also tells us what local politicians did to prompt the presidential visit to El Paso.
cbs4local.com
Texas Rangers investigate conversations held between 2 Socorro ISD board trustees
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 learned the reason why the Texas Rangers are investigating the Socorro Independent School District. Audio recordings from two conversations between two school board trustees are part of the investigation. In the recordings from April 2021, SISD trustees Ricardo Castellano and Pablo Barrera are...
New YISD building set to open in December
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independant School District hosted a Top Out construction ceremony Wednesday morning to commemorate the installation of the final steel beam at the new Career and Technical Education Center facility at Riverside High School. This construction project was funded by The Bond 2019, a voter-approved referendum. The new center […]
krwg.org
Ken Miyagishima reflects on his time as Mayor of Las Cruces
Mayor Ken Miyagishima is going into his 16th year as the Mayor of Las Cruces. He was elected into office in 2007 after serving six years as a City Councilor for the city’s sixth district. He is the longest-serving mayor in the history of the city, and last December, he announced that he would not run for re-election.
Veteran dies after self-inflicted gunshot at El Paso VA Medical Center parking lot
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Regional Veterans Affairs leaders were in El Paso today after a man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the El Paso VA clinic's parking lot and died soon after. Details surrounding the shooting remain murky, but a VA spokeswoman said the victim was a veteran. Witnesses told ABC-7 that the The post Veteran dies after self-inflicted gunshot at El Paso VA Medical Center parking lot appeared first on KVIA.
Booming businesses increase traffic congestion in far East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over the years, far East El Paso continues to see more businesses open in the area. While this brings more opportunities for local businesses and franchises, this also brings more traffic. For people like Erika Knoch who owns Global Coffee Roasters on Zaragoza, having a place to gather such as […]
Las Cruces Fire names new deputy chief for operations
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department has named a new deputy chief of operations. Michael Daniels, a battalion chief with nearly 17 years of experience with the Las Cruces Fire Department, was promoted effective Jan. 23. Fire Chief Jason Smith announced the promotion. “We are proud to see Mike’s growth within our department,” […]
Best Menudo in the world can be found at this El Paso restaurant: report
The weather outside isn't so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it's been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it's certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of Menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or Alone
El Paso, Texas is home to many haunted locations, but none are quite as eerie as the city's haunted houses. These five haunted houses in El Paso are sure to give you the creeps and make your hair stand on end.
The Very First Plane Hijacking In America Happened In El Paso Tx.
There have been a number of airplane hijackings in American history but the very first one happened right here in El Paso. There have been some very interesting, high profile and terrifying hijackings throughout the history of flight. One of the more interesting ones, remains unsolved. In 1971, a man...
UNM student pleads not guilty for alleged role in Nov. 19 shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – Eli’Sha Upshaw pleaded not guilty in Second Judicial District Court on Monday for his alleged role in a Nov. 19 shooting on the University of New Mexico campus that also involved New Mexico State men’s basketball player Mike Peake. Upshaw was formally indicted on Jan. 3 by a Grand Jury and […]
El Paso native serving as new senior enlisted leader at Army’s Fort Leonard Wood
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso native is the new senior enlisted leader at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala took over the job after a change of responsibility ceremony Friday, Jan. 6. Arzabala will also serve as the senior enlisted leader for the Army post’s Maneuver Support Center of […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrants
In El Paso, Texas, the Sacred Heart Church has become a sanctuary for migrants who are seeking asylum and refuge from violence and persecution in their home countries. With a record-breaking influx of migrants coming to the United States’ southern border with Mexico, many have found safety and security within the walls of this church. But why? What makes this church so special?
KVIA
Emergency closure at I-10 East and Airway Exit 25
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A hazard has been reported at I-10 East and Airway by the Texas Department of Transportation. Exit Ramp 25 is closed. There is no immediate clearing time. All lanes are closed at Gateway East at Buffalo Soldier. The clearing time on that is also not...
KFOX 14
Semitruck along U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson leaves shattered glass on roadway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency services responded to the scene at U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson Monday morning after a semitruck shattered glass on the roadway. Glass that was being carried on the semitruck spilled onto the roadway. It's unknown what caused the incident. All lanes reopened by...
