Las Cruces, NM

krwg.org

NMSU is using grant to prepare new scientists to respond to ecological disasters

New Mexico State University's Departments of Biology and Fish, Wildlife and Conservation Ecology are collaborating with Los Alamos National Laboratory, the U.S. Geological Survey and others on a project titled "Prepping for Disaster Ecology: HSI-based training for managing climate change impacts on migratory birds." Scott Brocato spoke with NMSU Professor of Biology Timothy Wright about the project.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Concerns raised over harassment of migrants near Sacred Heart Church

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On the street where migrants are congregating during the day and sleeping during the night outside of Sacred Heart Church, multiple El Paso police officers could be seen along with Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers. The El Paso Police Department said in a statement it has increased its presence […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasonews.org

El Paso Talks: Season 1, Episode 3: Unmuted With Claudia Rodriguez – The Biden Visit

In Claudia’s latest podcast, she discusses Joe Biden’s visit to El Paso last Sunday. Claudia goes into detail about the behind the scenes activities that led to Biden’s first visit to the border. In this episode of Unmuted with Claudia Rodriguez, Claudia explains who ordered what and why El Paso’s streets were emptied of migrants, She also tells us what local politicians did to prompt the presidential visit to El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New YISD building set to open in December

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independant School District hosted a Top Out construction ceremony Wednesday morning to commemorate the installation of the final steel beam at the new Career and Technical Education Center facility at Riverside High School. This construction project was funded by The Bond 2019, a voter-approved referendum. The new center […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Ken Miyagishima reflects on his time as Mayor of Las Cruces

Mayor Ken Miyagishima is going into his 16th year as the Mayor of Las Cruces. He was elected into office in 2007 after serving six years as a City Councilor for the city’s sixth district. He is the longest-serving mayor in the history of the city, and last December, he announced that he would not run for re-election.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Veteran dies after self-inflicted gunshot at El Paso VA Medical Center parking lot

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Regional Veterans Affairs leaders were in El Paso today after a man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the El Paso VA clinic's parking lot and died soon after.  Details surrounding the shooting remain murky, but a VA spokeswoman said the victim was a veteran. Witnesses told ABC-7 that the The post Veteran dies after self-inflicted gunshot at El Paso VA Medical Center parking lot appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Booming businesses increase traffic congestion in far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over the years, far East El Paso continues to see more businesses open in the area. While this brings more opportunities for local businesses and franchises, this also brings more traffic. For people like Erika Knoch who owns Global Coffee Roasters on Zaragoza, having a place to gather such as […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces Fire names new deputy chief for operations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department has named a new deputy chief of operations. Michael Daniels, a battalion chief with nearly 17 years of experience with the Las Cruces Fire Department, was promoted effective Jan. 23. Fire Chief Jason Smith announced the promotion. “We are proud to see Mike’s growth within our department,” […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UNM student pleads not guilty for alleged role in Nov. 19 shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – Eli’Sha Upshaw pleaded not guilty in Second Judicial District Court on Monday for his alleged role in a Nov. 19 shooting on the University of New Mexico campus that also involved New Mexico State men’s basketball player Mike Peake. Upshaw was formally indicted on Jan. 3 by a Grand Jury and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrants

In El Paso, Texas, the Sacred Heart Church has become a sanctuary for migrants who are seeking asylum and refuge from violence and persecution in their home countries. With a record-breaking influx of migrants coming to the United States’ southern border with Mexico, many have found safety and security within the walls of this church. But why? What makes this church so special?
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Emergency closure at I-10 East and Airway Exit 25

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A hazard has been reported at I-10 East and Airway by the Texas Department of Transportation. Exit Ramp 25 is closed. There is no immediate clearing time. All lanes are closed at Gateway East at Buffalo Soldier. The clearing time on that is also not...
EL PASO, TX

