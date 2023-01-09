Read full article on original website
FTX has recovered $5B in liquid assets, bankruptcy lawyer says
An attorney for bankrupt crypto exchange FTX told a judge Wednesday the failed platform has recovered more than $5 billion liquid assets, including cash and securities.
House Republicans launching digital asset subcommittee after troubled year for cryptocurrency industry
The House Financial Services Committee rolled out a new subcommittee on digital assets and financial technology on Thursday after a troubled year for cryptocurrencies.
Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday's $1.1B Mega Millions drawing
The Mega Millions lottery went without a jackpot winner for the 25th drawing in a row Tuesday after no tickets matched the six winning numbers. Sixteen tickets matched five numbers.
CoinDesk
Crypto Market Maker CyberX Gets $15M From Foresight Ventures
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto market maker CyberX has raised $15 million in a strategic investment from Foresight Ventures, a crypto venture capital firm with about $400 million in assets under management. CyberX will use the funds to...
American Gas Association fires back on potential gas stove ban: 'Not substantiated by sound science'
The American Gas Association pushed back against a potential gas ban calling the removal of the appliance "reckless" and "not substantiated by sound science."
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
DeSantis warns over China real estate investments: 'Gobbling up land' not in Florida's best interest
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis argues the Biden administration left the "whole damn house open" to Chinese adversaries, forcing the state to take action preventing espionage.
Penn Biden Center China ties draws criticism: Why did the benefactor give such a 'large check,' asks expert
Coign Vice President Cassie Smedile discusses the connection between China and the Penn Biden Center as questions arise regarding the classified documents found
IRS issues 12 million tax refunds after correcting for 2020 unemployment benefit break
The Internal Revenue Service said that it has issued tax refunds to millions of Americans who overpaid taxes on their unemployment benefits in 2020.
Montana AG rips Biden admin for bombshell Keystone report: 'Economic boom' traded for ‘dangerous’ alternative
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen weighed in on the White House's controversial decision to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline for a "dangerous" alternative.
NY fired up over potential gas stove ban: It's 'not wanted'
New Yorkers are saying Gov. Kathy Hochul's plans to ban gas heating and appliances are "not wanted" in their homes. Here's why they want to stick with what they've got.
Your tax refund may be smaller in 2023. Here's why
There are fewer tax deductions and no stimulus payments in store for taxpayers this year, meaning they could be in store for smaller tax refunds in 2023.
NY grocery chain CEO warns Fed's Powell: 'Don't you dare' raise rates more than a quarter point
CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes John Catsimatidis discusses the impact of inflation and oil prices.
Willie Nelson’s Tennessee home, the inspiration for ‘Shotgun Willie,’ sells for $2.14M
Willie Nelson's former Tennessee home, which comes with rich country music history, is located 30 minutes outside of Nashville. It was the inspiration for 1973's "Shotgun Willie."
Amtrak train in South Carolina stalled for 20 hours, conductor tells riders who dial 911 they're not 'hostage'
An Amtrak train was stranded for at least 20 hours in rural South Carolina after the route from Washington, D.C., to Florida was detoured due to a freight train derailment.
FAA system outage: What airlines are doing for passengers
Major U.S. carriers including United, Delta and Southwest Airlines, have promised to help passengers rebook for free if they were impacted by the FAA's system-wide outage.
Concerns over a 'white collar recession' grow as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Amazon and others cut jobs
With Goldman Sachs beginning layoffs this week, many are worried that the worst is yet to come for professionals across all industries as the Federal Reserve battles inflation.
Wall Street in 'ninth inning' of Fed rate hikes: Market expert
Wedbush Securities managing director Dan Ives analyzes the economy after big bank earnings and predicts the Fed will begin to slow its pace of interest rate hikes
FAA lifts airline ground stop as flight delays, cancellations pile up across the country
The FAA's NOTAM system failed early Wednesday morning, resulting in thousands of delayed or canceled flights, according to the FAA's website.
Porsche sets a sales record in 2022 despite EV drop
Porsche sold 309,884 vehicles around the world in 2022, which was up 3% from the prior year despite ongoing supply chain issues that limited production.
