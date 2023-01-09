Nottingham Forest eyeing £18 million move for 21-year-old Palmeiras star Danilo

Nottingham are in talks to sign Palmeiras holding midfielder Danilo for £18m plus add-ons.

Forest tried to sign the 21-year-old last summer and he has since attracted attention from Arsenal and Atletico Madrid .

If the deal does go through, it will be the 24th signing for Steve Cooper 's side this season.

The Tricky Trees have already brought in one Brazilian star this January after Gustavo Scarpa joined at the start of the month.

He made his debut from the bench in Forest's 1-0 win over Southampton and made his first start in the FA Cup on Saturday, losing 4-1 to Blackpool.

Despite his youth, Danilo has already established himself as a regular in Brazil, and played 53 games for the club across 2022 as they won three trophies.

Defensive players of his quality could be vital to Forest as they fight for their place in the Premier League, as their goal difference is currently 15 goals worse than Leeds, despite the sides being level on points.

Cooper has admitted he wants to strengthen in the coming weeks, as he said on Monday: 'We're in the middle of the season in January and we have the opportunity to improve the squad.

'I'm only thinking about what's next. I've got a really strong relationship with Filippo [Giraldi, Forest's sporting director] and that's good in trying to make the right decisions in terms of moving forward.

'It's a really busy time with it being January and I do know there's a lot of work going on.'