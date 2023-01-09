ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident

A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd.    Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events.  "I ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Former LSU CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Announces Transfer Destination

Former LSU cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson announced Thursday evening that he has committed to SMU. Davis-Robinson, a freshman from Waxahachie, Texas, was a late addition to LSU's 2022 signing class after receiving his offer a week before signing day. He picked the Tigers over Oregon. The former three-star prospect redshirted this...
BATON ROUGE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

LSU Gymnastics Reviewing Security Following Olivia Dunne Incident

The Gymnastic Team at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge has no trouble drawing a crowd to their meets. The Tiger team is almost always a contender for the Southeastern Conference title and the NCAA Championship title on an annual basis. One of that team's members, Olivia Dunne is also a widely followed figure on social media. And officials with the team believe that popularity is what caused an incident at a recent meet in Utah.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser

An LSU professor who sued a man for defamation for reporting him to police and the university for an allegation of rape has agreed to settle with the defendant. The alleged victim claims the lawsuit was retaliatory.  According to documents filed in Baton Rouge City Court in January 2021, the accuser, who asked not to […] The post LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser  appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU basketball falls to Florida 67-56

BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team lost their third straight game Tuesday night when Florida beat the Tigers in the PMAC 67-56. LSU couldn't get it going again offensively, only shooting 33 percent from the floor. That's the lowest percentage of the season for the Tigers. The Gators capitalized...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ABC 4

Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
UTAH STATE
WAFB

MISSING: Officials looking for missing Addis teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing teenage girl who has reportedly not been seen in a week. According to the sheriff’s office, Sulmi Mabita Espino Lopez, 16, was last seen by her legal...
ADDIS, LA
cenlanow.com

You’ll have to take a number for this king cake

MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
MADISONVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy