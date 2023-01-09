Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident
A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd. Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events. "I ...
tigerdroppings.com
Former LSU CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Announces Transfer Destination
Former LSU cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson announced Thursday evening that he has committed to SMU. Davis-Robinson, a freshman from Waxahachie, Texas, was a late addition to LSU's 2022 signing class after receiving his offer a week before signing day. He picked the Tigers over Oregon. The former three-star prospect redshirted this...
wbrz.com
WATCH: Coach Kim Mulkey helps LSU vet school release rehabilitated bald eagle
BATON ROUGE - LSU's superstar women's basketball coach, Kim Mulkey, joined the LSU Veterinary School Friday to release a bald eagle that spent nearly two months in the university's care. The bird, which had been rescued from what the school described as a bald eagle "fight club," arrived at the...
Three Potential Transfer Destinations for LSU QB Walker Howard
Howard quickly becomes one of the hottest names in the portal. Who will he suit up for in the fall?
LSU Gymnastics Reviewing Security Following Olivia Dunne Incident
The Gymnastic Team at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge has no trouble drawing a crowd to their meets. The Tiger team is almost always a contender for the Southeastern Conference title and the NCAA Championship title on an annual basis. One of that team's members, Olivia Dunne is also a widely followed figure on social media. And officials with the team believe that popularity is what caused an incident at a recent meet in Utah.
LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser
An LSU professor who sued a man for defamation for reporting him to police and the university for an allegation of rape has agreed to settle with the defendant. The alleged victim claims the lawsuit was retaliatory. According to documents filed in Baton Rouge City Court in January 2021, the accuser, who asked not to […] The post LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
crescentcitysports.com
Transfer Notes: LSU takes walk-on Preston Hickey while Derrick Davis heads to Pitt
The college football transfer portal continues to be very active. In recent days, LSU added a preferred walk on from Oklahoma State while three players from local schools found new homes. LSU offered a preferred walk on to defensive tackle Preston Hickey. The 6-foot-1, 300-pound St. Paul’s product spent last...
Mikaylah Williams looks to be next star athlete to bring excitement to LSU
BOSSIER CITY, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball program continues to sign five-star talent, as the Tigers are quickly returning to be one of the premier programs in America. A player who many believe will be the next great to play for head coach Kim Mulkey prompted a...
Why did Cam Rising choose to return to Utah for the 2023 season?
Following his decision to return for the 2023 season, Cameron Rising shared why he'll be coming back.
BREAKING: Texas EDGE Ovie Oghoufo Transfers to LSU
Tigers fill a position of need with the edge rusher, Brian Kelly formally announces the signing.
Arizona State women's basketball forfeits vs. Utah, Colorado
Arizona State women's basketball team doesn't have enough healthy players and was forced to forfeit games this week against Utah and Colorado.
wbrz.com
LSU basketball falls to Florida 67-56
BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team lost their third straight game Tuesday night when Florida beat the Tigers in the PMAC 67-56. LSU couldn't get it going again offensively, only shooting 33 percent from the floor. That's the lowest percentage of the season for the Tigers. The Gators capitalized...
What the Departure of QB Walker Howard Means for LSU
The LSU legacy will suit up for another program in 2023 after one season in Baton Rouge, but what's next for the Tigers?
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
Utah is the land of fry sauce. So who has the best fries in the state?
Where are the best French fries in Utah? Best fries in Utah. Where to get fries in Utah. Best fries in Salt Lake City.
MISSING: Officials looking for missing Addis teen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing teenage girl who has reportedly not been seen in a week. According to the sheriff’s office, Sulmi Mabita Espino Lopez, 16, was last seen by her legal...
UTA rider says deadly accident was 'bound to happen'
Some riders say this weekend's deadly accident involving a Utah Transit Authority train downtown highlights a danger they've been concerned about for some time.
SNAPPED: Avalanche near Bridal Veil Falls
PROVO CANYON, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation observed an avalanche this morning in Provo Canyon near Bridal Veil Falls. According to the Utah Avalanche Center, this avalanche ran […]
cenlanow.com
You’ll have to take a number for this king cake
MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
