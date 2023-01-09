Read full article on original website
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNorth Lauderdale, FL
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
cbs12.com
'We feel unsafe:' Neighbors remain concerned over triple deadly shooting in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — As Palm Springs police continue to review evidence and piece together what led up to the shooting that killed three young people Wednesday night, the mystery and gun violence is frustrating neighbors. Alberto Jordat expressed his concerns during a Palm Springs Village Hall Council...
cw34.com
Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
cw34.com
Man becomes intimate with woman before stealing and killing her dog in Boca: Police
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from South Florida is accused of stealing a woman's partially blind dog for his mother, then running it over and killing it in Boca Raton. According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Jeremy Correia put the wheels in motion for the dog theft shortly before being intimate with the victim.
cbs12.com
Caught on Camera: 3 robbers raid Ulta store in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for three people who robbed the Ulta Beauty store in Port St. Lucie. The young men made off with more than $6,000 worth of cologne and perfume from the store off SW Village Parkway on Jan. 5. Video provided by...
Suspects in custody after attempted robberies of postal employees
U.S. Postal Inspector Blanca Alvarez said two people were arrested Wednesday after they attempted to rob several U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach County and Broward County.
cbs12.com
3 dead in shooting in neighborhood full of kids in Palm Springs, guns recovered
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are dead following a shooting in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department said officers were originally dispatched at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday to a car accident near the area of Almar Rd. and Narcissus Ave. However, upon arrival, first responders...
cbs12.com
Police pursuit from Boynton Beach ends in Boca Raton, 3 in custody
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are in custody after a car chase led officers from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton. The Boynton Beach Police Department said the trio were inside a black BMW that was involved in a series of armed robberies of federal postal employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties.
KINGS POINT: First 2023 Arrest Is Delray Beach Drug Suspect
Resident Taken Into Custody Wednesday Afternoon In South Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first arrest in 2023 of Kings Point Delray Beach apparently involves drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested Gilbert Valdes of Brittany H in […]
AUTOPSY: Disturbing New Details In Boca Raton Murder-Suicide
WE OBTAINED WAYNE PFEISTER’S AUTOPSY REPORT. REVEALS GRUESOME SCENE. BENZODIAZEPINES. CANNABINOIDS. GUN SHOT. CLAIM: PFEISTER TRIED TO HIDE MOM’S MURDER WITH BLEACH. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Wayne Pfeister, with Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids, and Opioids in his system, killed his mother — Deena […]
Boynton Beach Police Chase Ends At McDonald’s At Boca Center
UPDATE: THREE SUSPECTS NABBED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE @ 7:48 p.m. — Boynton Beach Police just provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “The Boynton Beach Police Department has taken three suspects into custody after a car chase that led them to Boca Raton. The suspects were occupying a black BMW that was reportedly […]
cbs12.com
Police: Aquarium thief in Port St. Lucie steals $400 piece of Coral
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was up to something fishy in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie police say that on Jan. 5 around 3:45 p.m., a man stole a racquetball sized piece of Bleeding Apple Scoli Saltwater Coral valued at $400. It happened at the...
NBC Miami
Large Police Presence in Miramar Neighborhood for Armed Barricaded Man
There was a large police presence in a Miramar neighborhood after an armed man barricaded himself at a home Thursday. Miramar Police officials said the incident began when officers responded to a home in the area of Miramar Parkway and Island Drive for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they...
cbs12.com
Police, postal service investigate mail dumped in lake in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating a stunning incident involving mail delivery in a gated neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens. A resident told police she watched a contractor whose job it was to deliver mail to homes, dumping a bin full of mail in a lake at Mirabella at Mirasol Tuesday afternoon.
Click10.com
5 accused of staging car crash in Miami to defraud insurance companies
MIAMI – A group was facing charges on Thursday in Miami-Dade County after a state agency’s investigation found they had staged a car crash to defraud insurance companies out of about $58,000. Amauri Rodriguez, Orislaidy Montano, Vadira Sanchez, Ruberlandy Cruzata, and Lixelly Mayari were involved in the scheme,...
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at apartment building in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at an apartment building forced some residents out of their home. Fire crews arrived to the apartment building in the area of Northeast Sixth Street and Ninth Avenue, Friday morning. The apartment was smoked out after a mattress caught on...
cw34.com
Boca homeowners vote against gate for Orthodox Jewish community
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly a dozen Orthodox Jewish families live at the Avalon in Boca and on the Sabbath, they walk, rather than drive, to the synagogue as an expression of their devotion to God. One family's gate makes the walk shorter and safer for everyone. Tonight...
cw34.com
Ruptured gas line in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A natural gas line ruptured on Thursday in Palm Beach County. On Jan. 12, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Special Operations responded to the intersection of Royal Palm Beach Blvd and Okeechobee. They worked to contain a ruptured 2 inch natural gas...
WPBF News 25
Missing 6-year-old girl with autism dead after found in canal behind home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A missing 6-year-old girl is dead after she was found in a canal near her home. Aleenah Fenelus, who had autism and was non-verbal, went missing around 7 p.m. Tuesday from her home on Timberline Drive near West Palm Beach. Deep Dive: WPBF 25...
Crash Near Whispering Pines Elementary School In Boca Raton Sends Two To Hospital
TESLA VERSUS ELANTRA. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An early morning wreck near Whispering Pines Elementary School in West Boca Raton sent two people to the hospital and remains under investigation. The crash was first reported around 7:15 Friday morning at the intersection of […]
cbs12.com
Detectives need public's help identifying man caught committing voyeurism on a minor
WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a man who was caught on camera committing voyeurism on a minor and woman. The Broward Sheriff's Office said at around 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, video surveillance caught a man approaching a sliding door at a residence near Bonaventure Boulevard in Weston.
