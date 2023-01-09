ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Police pursuit from Boynton Beach ends in Boca Raton, 3 in custody

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are in custody after a car chase led officers from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton. The Boynton Beach Police Department said the trio were inside a black BMW that was involved in a series of armed robberies of federal postal employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT: First 2023 Arrest Is Delray Beach Drug Suspect

Resident Taken Into Custody Wednesday Afternoon In South Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first arrest in 2023 of Kings Point Delray Beach apparently involves drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested Gilbert Valdes of Brittany H in […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

AUTOPSY: Disturbing New Details In Boca Raton Murder-Suicide

WE OBTAINED WAYNE PFEISTER’S AUTOPSY REPORT. REVEALS GRUESOME SCENE. BENZODIAZEPINES. CANNABINOIDS. GUN SHOT. CLAIM: PFEISTER TRIED TO HIDE MOM’S MURDER WITH BLEACH. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Wayne Pfeister, with Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids, and Opioids in his system, killed his mother — Deena […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boynton Beach Police Chase Ends At McDonald’s At Boca Center

UPDATE: THREE SUSPECTS NABBED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE @ 7:48 p.m. — Boynton Beach Police just provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “The Boynton Beach Police Department has taken three suspects into custody after a car chase that led them to Boca Raton. The suspects were occupying a black BMW that was reportedly […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Large Police Presence in Miramar Neighborhood for Armed Barricaded Man

There was a large police presence in a Miramar neighborhood after an armed man barricaded himself at a home Thursday. Miramar Police officials said the incident began when officers responded to a home in the area of Miramar Parkway and Island Drive for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

5 accused of staging car crash in Miami to defraud insurance companies

MIAMI – A group was facing charges on Thursday in Miami-Dade County after a state agency’s investigation found they had staged a car crash to defraud insurance companies out of about $58,000. Amauri Rodriguez, Orislaidy Montano, Vadira Sanchez, Ruberlandy Cruzata, and Lixelly Mayari were involved in the scheme,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire breaks out at apartment building in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at an apartment building forced some residents out of their home. Fire crews arrived to the apartment building in the area of Northeast Sixth Street and Ninth Avenue, Friday morning. The apartment was smoked out after a mattress caught on...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Boca homeowners vote against gate for Orthodox Jewish community

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly a dozen Orthodox Jewish families live at the Avalon in Boca and on the Sabbath, they walk, rather than drive, to the synagogue as an expression of their devotion to God. One family's gate makes the walk shorter and safer for everyone. Tonight...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Ruptured gas line in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A natural gas line ruptured on Thursday in Palm Beach County. On Jan. 12, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Special Operations responded to the intersection of Royal Palm Beach Blvd and Okeechobee. They worked to contain a ruptured 2 inch natural gas...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy