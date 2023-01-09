ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Sen. Sharon Hewitt announces campaign for governor

NEW ORLEANS — Another hat has been tossed into the Louisiana governor's race. State Sen. Sharon Hewitt announced Friday her campaign to run for governor. She posted a photo on her Facebook page confirming her campaign. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the...
Small businessman will run as an independent for Louisiana Governor

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small-business owner and attorney,. is announcing his candidacy for governor of Louisiana. He is running as an independent. He is making the announcement by this formal. statement now and in a video to voters next week. “Our government doesn’t trust...
Slave descendant wants Louisiana lawmakers to probe tax incentive deals

A descendant of slaves from St. John the Baptist Parish wants Louisiana legislators to take a more active role in auditing lucrative tax incentive deals between local governments and corporations. Her push comes after officials in St. John signed away millions in tax revenue to have a massive grain elevator built next to a historic Black community.
Medicaid Expansion still has improvements to make, Gov. Edwards says

AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – It has been seven years since Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an executive order expanding health care coverage in Louisiana. “Nothing will be more important… ever… than expanding Medicaid,” he said. In 2016, Edwards promised to expand Medicaid for Louisiana. He believes...
The governor's race just came into sharper focus. See who's in, who's out.

The field for the Louisiana governor’s race came into much sharper focus Monday, with one of the best-known would-be Republican candidates announcing his entry and another announcing he plans to stay put. Treasurer John Schroder, a Covington Republican, told supporters Monday he is running for governor. Schroder’s decision came...
Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?

You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
Louisiana Treasurer Issues Warning Regarding “Unclaimed Compensation” Ads on the Internet

Louisiana Treasurer Issues Warning Regarding “Unclaimed Compensation” Ads on the Internet. Louisiana – State Treasurer John M. Schroder issued a warning Monday to the public about recent online advertisements that could be misinterpreted as Louisiana Unclaimed Property marketing. After a lot of people reported seeing deceptive information online, he encouraged citizens to be aware of “unclaimed compensation” social media posts and adverts.
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House

CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
Did You Know Louisiana Had A State Bug And Drink?

Who knew? Louisiana has a state insect and drink. Louisiana's state insect is so popular that 16 other states also made this insect their #1 bug. The Western or European Honey Bee was named the state bug of Louisiana because of its huge impact on the state economy. Bees are an important role in agriculture in Louisiana their pollination is important to the survival of animals and plant life.
LA’s People’s Rights militia is running candidates for office

It’s been 30 years since the standoff at the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, where cult leader David Koresh was stockpiling what the federal government said were illegal weapons. His confrontation with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms left four agents dead. Then there was a near-two month standoff that culminated in disaster when 76 members of the cult died.
COVID infections rise in Louisiana as new variant gains a foothold

Louisiana is facing a post-holiday increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations, which may be exacerbated in the coming weeks by the busy Carnival season and a new, highly transmissible variant that is gaining steam. "We certainly have seen a bump coming out of the holidays,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, state...
Potential for a Frost Freeze North of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana will remain chilly throughout the afternoon, today and Saturday. Tonight temperatures on the Northshore could experience frost freeze conditions, as morning lows drop to around 28-33° degrees. Pearl River, Hancock, and Harrison Counties in Mississippi, may be close behind at 30-35° degrees. Along the South Shore low temperatures may drop to 32 38° degrees. The New Orleans Metro Area may range from 38-41°, and farther to the south -- Houma and Belle Chasse 32-37°. Skies will be clear, therefore, no blanket of clouds to retain rising heat from the surface. Winds remain windy across the overnight hours from the north at 10-20 mph. Folks that are not protected from the cold elements need to seek shelter. It will feel much colder than the temperatures will read at that time. Saturday, conditions will be fairly similar. Local high temperatures will be from 53-57° degrees -- barely distinguishable in feel of comfort. Overnight lows will be 1-3° degrees warmer as winds become east-southeast and no longer guiding cold air from the north into Southeast Louisiana.
