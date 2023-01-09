Read full article on original website
WDSU
State Sen. Sharon Hewitt announces campaign for governor
NEW ORLEANS — Another hat has been tossed into the Louisiana governor's race. State Sen. Sharon Hewitt announced Friday her campaign to run for governor. She posted a photo on her Facebook page confirming her campaign. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the...
klax-tv.com
Small businessman will run as an independent for Louisiana Governor
LAKE CHARLES, La. — Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small-business owner and attorney,. is announcing his candidacy for governor of Louisiana. He is running as an independent. He is making the announcement by this formal. statement now and in a video to voters next week. “Our government doesn’t trust...
KTBS
Slave descendant wants Louisiana lawmakers to probe tax incentive deals
A descendant of slaves from St. John the Baptist Parish wants Louisiana legislators to take a more active role in auditing lucrative tax incentive deals between local governments and corporations. Her push comes after officials in St. John signed away millions in tax revenue to have a massive grain elevator built next to a historic Black community.
brproud.com
Medicaid Expansion still has improvements to make, Gov. Edwards says
AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – It has been seven years since Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an executive order expanding health care coverage in Louisiana. “Nothing will be more important… ever… than expanding Medicaid,” he said. In 2016, Edwards promised to expand Medicaid for Louisiana. He believes...
khn.org
Bleeding and in Pain, a Pregnant Woman in Louisiana Couldn’t Get Answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
theadvocate.com
The governor's race just came into sharper focus. See who's in, who's out.
The field for the Louisiana governor’s race came into much sharper focus Monday, with one of the best-known would-be Republican candidates announcing his entry and another announcing he plans to stay put. Treasurer John Schroder, a Covington Republican, told supporters Monday he is running for governor. Schroder’s decision came...
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?
You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed
We now know where $30,000 in Mega Millions winners were purchased in Louisiana. Three different tickets make three different $10,000 winners.
Louisiana Treasurer Issues Warning Regarding “Unclaimed Compensation” Ads on the Internet
Louisiana Treasurer Issues Warning Regarding “Unclaimed Compensation” Ads on the Internet. Louisiana – State Treasurer John M. Schroder issued a warning Monday to the public about recent online advertisements that could be misinterpreted as Louisiana Unclaimed Property marketing. After a lot of people reported seeing deceptive information online, he encouraged citizens to be aware of “unclaimed compensation” social media posts and adverts.
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House
CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
Mega Millions – Louisiana Gets Winners, Jackpot Still Growing
You can ask Louisiana Mega Millions Lottery players in Eunice, New Orleans, Houma, and Slidell if it pays to play the game. They'll likely say yes because lottery players in each of those Louisiana cities have experienced firsthand what it's like to win big money while hoping for bigger money.
Did You Know Louisiana Had A State Bug And Drink?
Who knew? Louisiana has a state insect and drink. Louisiana's state insect is so popular that 16 other states also made this insect their #1 bug. The Western or European Honey Bee was named the state bug of Louisiana because of its huge impact on the state economy. Bees are an important role in agriculture in Louisiana their pollination is important to the survival of animals and plant life.
kcrw.com
LA’s People’s Rights militia is running candidates for office
It’s been 30 years since the standoff at the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, where cult leader David Koresh was stockpiling what the federal government said were illegal weapons. His confrontation with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms left four agents dead. Then there was a near-two month standoff that culminated in disaster when 76 members of the cult died.
theadvocate.com
COVID infections rise in Louisiana as new variant gains a foothold
Louisiana is facing a post-holiday increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations, which may be exacerbated in the coming weeks by the busy Carnival season and a new, highly transmissible variant that is gaining steam. "We certainly have seen a bump coming out of the holidays,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, state...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell's administration negotiating 'get well package' for ailing garbage hauler
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration and garbage hauler Richard’s Disposal Inc. are restructuring the company’s contract, after recent service failures that the company blames on local labor market disruptions caused by new, more lucrative garbage contracts in other parts of the city. Details are not yet...
A Sheriff in Louisiana Has Been Destroying Records of Deputies’ Alleged Misconduct for Years
A lawsuit brought by the family of an autistic teen who died while in custody found the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office destroyed the disciplinary records of a deputy involved in the case.
WDSU
Potential for a Frost Freeze North of New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana will remain chilly throughout the afternoon, today and Saturday. Tonight temperatures on the Northshore could experience frost freeze conditions, as morning lows drop to around 28-33° degrees. Pearl River, Hancock, and Harrison Counties in Mississippi, may be close behind at 30-35° degrees. Along the South Shore low temperatures may drop to 32 38° degrees. The New Orleans Metro Area may range from 38-41°, and farther to the south -- Houma and Belle Chasse 32-37°. Skies will be clear, therefore, no blanket of clouds to retain rising heat from the surface. Winds remain windy across the overnight hours from the north at 10-20 mph. Folks that are not protected from the cold elements need to seek shelter. It will feel much colder than the temperatures will read at that time. Saturday, conditions will be fairly similar. Local high temperatures will be from 53-57° degrees -- barely distinguishable in feel of comfort. Overnight lows will be 1-3° degrees warmer as winds become east-southeast and no longer guiding cold air from the north into Southeast Louisiana.
Mayor Cantrell signs executive order, establishes task force to reduce violent crime
Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold her press conference on Wednesday as part of a weekly series to update the public on Mardi Gras 2023 and other topics of discussion in the city. This includes public safety, sanitation, and economic development.
This Louisiana Parish Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which parish has the shortest life expectancy in Louisiana.
