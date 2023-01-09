Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has predicted that Valentina Shevchenko will lose her flyweight crown by the end of the year. It’s safe to say that Valentina Shevchenko is one of the greatest female MMA fighters ever. At the age of 34, ‘Bullet’ has done a pretty incredible job of cleaning out the flyweight division. She’d been campaigning for the UFC to introduce the new weight class for years and after capturing the gold in late 2018, she’s gone on to successfully defend it seven times.

