Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments
Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
Daniel Cormier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Everyone knows That it’s Wrong, There’s No Debate’
Daniel Cormier has responded to Dana White being involved in a domestic violence altercation. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion and current commentator, disapproves of White slapping his wife in a disturbing video from New Year’s Eve. Although it’s not shocking to hear ‘DC’ condemn domestic violence, the 43-year-old was slightly more vocal than most UFC employees and partners.
MMA teen star Victoria Lee's death devastates family, One Championship officials
Victoria Lee's family and the One Championship said they remain "devastated" after the 18-year-old mixed martial arts sensation's death, they said in social media posts.
Chael Sonnen reacts to Jake Paul’s new contract deal with PFL: “I don’t know you’re gonna get your bang for your buck for that”
In a stunning turn of events to kick off 2023, Jake Paul revealed that he would be making his transition from the ring to the cage and signing with the PFL. The league follows a traditional sports format with a regular season and playoffs, but only this time, it’s MMA-style.
Choosy Dustin Poirier advised to retire from UFC — ‘There’s not a lot of Michael Chandlers left’
That’s because the No. 4-ranked lightweight can’t seem to land a fight against another top contender, despite repeated callouts of both Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. “Do Bronx” has maintained radio silence but “The Diamond” ... well, he’s just not excited about throwing hands with Dariush.
WWE's Ricochet & Samantha Irvin get engaged
Two members of the SmackDown roster are the latest WWE couple to get engaged.
Look: Conor McGregor looks massive in first ‘Road House’ stills
Conor McGregor looks massive in the first ‘Road House’ stills. Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is absolutely massive in stills from the remake of the classic movie “Road House.” The film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and McGregor has no release date yet, but they began filming on August 23.
Kelvin Gastelum shares graphic video of mouth injury
Kelvin Gastelum shares graphic video of mouth injury. Kelvin Gastelum is out of his fight with Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 on Saturday due to a mouth injury. The details of the injury are still a bit sketchy but he did release a photo and video of the aftermath and it’s not pretty.
Former MMA fighter Phil Baroni charged with aggravated femicide
Phil Baroni will remain at Venustiano Carranza State Jail in Tepic until his trial for aggravated femicide begins sometime in the next six months.
Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
Former WWE Champion Would Return To The Ring For $3 Million Dollars
People in wrestling often joke that no one stays retired forever, but Kurt Angle has yet to return to the ring since he was defeated by Baron Corbin in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35. During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, former WWE Champion Kurt Angle reacted...
Paulie Malignaggi questions Ryan Garcia’s “mentality” for Gervonta Davis fight
By Huck Allen: Paulie Malignaggi isn’t quite sure about Ryan Garcia’s mentality going into what could be a grueling fight where he’d need to get in the trenches to defeat Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in their proposed fight in April. Malignaggi says he’s only seen the...
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce
A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’
It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
Brendan Schaub is confident 2023 will be the final year of dominance for UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko: “I would be willing to bet all my cash”
Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has predicted that Valentina Shevchenko will lose her flyweight crown by the end of the year. It’s safe to say that Valentina Shevchenko is one of the greatest female MMA fighters ever. At the age of 34, ‘Bullet’ has done a pretty incredible job of cleaning out the flyweight division. She’d been campaigning for the UFC to introduce the new weight class for years and after capturing the gold in late 2018, she’s gone on to successfully defend it seven times.
Conor McGregor is warned that the UFC lightweight division is 'passing him by'
McGregor - who recently fired verbal shots at rival Dustin Poirier - has not stepped foot in the octagon since the horrific injury sustained against Poirier last summer.
Kevin Lee offers himself as Jake Paul’s first PFL opponent: “If he wants to make it legitimate, I’ll be around”
Kevin Lee believes Jake Paul needs to fight someone like him in the cage to earn respect. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since a decision victory over Anderson Silva in the boxing ring in October. While the fight was the closest of the YouTuber’s career thus far, an eighth-round knockdown for Paul sealed the win. He went on to claim the victory over ‘The Spider’ by unanimous decision.
Gervonta Davis could be 31 and at welterweight in his next fight
Gervonta Davis is facing up to three years in prison and could be 31 years of age and a welterweight when he fights again. That’s the real situation standing in front of the Pay Per View superstar as he attempts to rush through a fight with Ryan Garcia. The...
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Dana White won’t face punishment by UFC, Endeavor for NYE incident
Dana White addressed the media on Wednesday, publicly fielding questions for the first time since being caught on camera slapping his wife multiple times on New Year’s Eve. White, 53, made no excuses for his actions but said there will be no repercussions in his role as UFC president, other than the label he will have to carry for the rest of his life.
