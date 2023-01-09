Word On The Street: Job Interview Awaits

Paul Bass Photo Kendall Francis arrives early for her job interview.

Kendall Francis got a new glimpse of her family’s hometown, as she pulled into New Haven to see if it will become her new hometown.

Francis spoke about that while standing in the alcove outside the Yale Center for British Art (YCBA) on Chapel Street Monday at 9:55 a.m. In five minutes, she would go inside for a job interview. She came in from Los Angeles, where she works as a painting conservator intern.

In preparation, she visited the museum’s ​“fantastic” collection Sunday. She came across a painting by Agostino Brunias of a textile market in the Caribbean island nation of Dominica. Her family hails from Dominica. The painting made her cry.

“I had never found a painting of that country before,” Francis said during a conversation on the ​“Word on the Street” segment of WNHH FM’s ​“LoveBabz LoveTalk” program. ​“I’ve done research into the history of these places. My own culture and my own heritage — to see a painting represent that was meaningful.”

Francis grew up in London. ​“My head teacher kind of took me in. She and her husband became my adopted parents.” The husband worked as a painting conservator. Given her love of art and creating, he told her, ​“This is the perfect job for you.” A career path was launched.

Her approach to the field — to “ look at and research artworks includes those histories of those people below who have been forgotten” — dovetails with YCBA’s mission these days. ​“I want to be part of that mission,” she said.

Then inside she went. She planned later in the day to explore the city more; here’s hoping it becomes her new home.

Agostino Brunias's Linen Market, Dominica at YCBA.

and see below for previous​“Word on the Street” episodes and write-ups.