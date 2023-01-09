ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Word On The Street: Job Interview Awaits

By Paul Bass
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lmrU3_0k8mcWDo00
Paul Bass Photo Kendall Francis arrives early for her job interview.

Kendall Francis got a new glimpse of her family’s hometown, as she pulled into New Haven to see if it will become her new hometown.

Francis spoke about that while standing in the alcove outside the Yale Center for British Art (YCBA) on Chapel Street Monday at 9:55 a.m. In five minutes, she would go inside for a job interview. She came in from Los Angeles, where she works as a painting conservator intern.

In preparation, she visited the museum’s ​“fantastic” collection Sunday. She came across a painting by Agostino Brunias of a textile market in the Caribbean island nation of Dominica. Her family hails from Dominica. The painting made her cry.

“I had never found a painting of that country before,” Francis said during a conversation on the ​“Word on the Street” segment of WNHH FM’s ​“LoveBabz LoveTalk” program. ​“I’ve done research into the history of these places. My own culture and my own heritage — to see a painting represent that was meaningful.”

Francis grew up in London. ​“My head teacher kind of took me in. She and her husband became my adopted parents.” The husband worked as a painting conservator. Given her love of art and creating, he told her, ​“This is the perfect job for you.” A career path was launched.

Her approach to the field — to “ look at and research artworks includes those histories of those people below who have been forgotten” — dovetails with YCBA’s mission these days. ​“I want to be part of that mission,” she said.

Then inside she went. She planned later in the day to explore the city more; here’s hoping it becomes her new home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9zDa_0k8mcWDo00
Agostino Brunias's Linen Market, Dominica at YCBA.

and see below for previous​“Word on the Street” episodes and write-ups.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Women, queer-owned inclusive thrift shop brings stylish magic to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An all-inclusive thrift shop is heading to downtown New Haven, promoting plus-size clothes and an alternative aesthetic with a safe space for all — and it’s run by witches. Witch Bitch Thrift, the women and queer-owned business, will open their storefront in New Haven on Friday. The highly-anticipated opening follows […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Word On The Street: The Gig Cycle Spins

Inside the Wishy Washy Laundry Wednesday morning, Sparks’ eyes were sparkling. Sparks — aka Kirk Bankasingh — was beginning another day hustling paying gigs. Someone had agreed to pay $10 to have two loads of laundry done for them inside the sometimes hectic laundromat at the West River crossroads of Norton Street, Derby Avenue and George Street.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Compost Headlines: There’s More To The Story

(Opinion) Did you notice how little people noticed when New Haven made labor history this week?. After 31 years of high-profile marches, street shutdowns, politician rallies, and face-offs with the university, organizers succeeded in winning an election to unionize Yale’s graduate-student employees … by a 10 – 1 margin. Yet the election took place in near silence, and nobody called much attention to the results. Might there be more to the story? Could that near silence on both sides be part of the story?
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Brother’s Keeper: The Tale of a CT Cult Leader Who Said He Was God

When it comes to cults, America is playing catch-up. Today, we know more than we did thirty years ago thanks to popular TV documentaries and miniseries, but that is fantasy for us. For some, the inner workings of a cult is their their living nightmare. We've all heard the stories but it's difficult for many to connect with the realities. We say that could never happen to me or my family, but you just don't know. In fact, it happened here in Connecticut back in the 80's and 90's.
DANBURY, CT
darientimes.com

Ansonia begins demolition of former city landmark

ANSONIA — Watching an excavator begin demolishing the SHW Casting complex downtown brought back a flood of memories for Ed Musante. Musante, 70, worked at the plant decades ago, but his memories remain vivid, if not particularly pleasant. "I lasted for two weeks," Musante said of his job at...
ANSONIA, CT
New Haven Independent

Eviction OK’d After ​“Lapse,” Rent Debate

A state judge has ordered a Blake Street family of renters to leave their apartment by the end of the month — siding with a small local landlord desperate to take back possession of an apartment he hasn’t collected rent on in roughly half a year, and leaving a hardship-beset tenant to scramble to find a new place to live for her and her kids.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country

Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
HEBRON, CT
hamlethub.com

Haven Hot Chicken Opening 3rd Location in Norwalk, CT

Norwalk, Connecticut – Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, announced that its third location, at 596 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, will be opening on Saturday, January 28. This 2,500-square-foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
NORWALK, CT
New Haven Independent

Employers Speed-Pitch Future Workforce

The FBI sounded interesting. Yale’s IT woman made a passionate pitch. The library and the Yale police made their cases. Aspiring forensic scientist Hector Morales heard them out and wondered: Where does his future lie?. Morales and 139 fellow city public-school grads engaged in that future in the vast...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

I Wish Edgewood Park Had …

A dance venue. A community garden. A set of lights for the skate park. A … West Rock-bound gondola?. Those were a few of the ideas that made it onto a community-built wish list for $800,000 worth of improvements for Edgewood Park, as put together by roughly 100 parkgoers.
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

8 famous albums you might not know were produced, recorded in CT

You'd be hard pressed to find a music fan that wasn't quick to tell you that John Mayer got his start in Connecticut or that Meat Loaf lived in the state for a number of years. But it'd be much harder to find someone that knew that one of the most influential metal albums was produced in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy