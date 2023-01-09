Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, January 13th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested 30-year-old Nathan Hale of North Hickory in Centralia for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Briton McCray of McCormick Street in Centralia for alleged domestic battery. 30-year-old Chyan Phillips...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged with aggravated battery to police officer
A 63-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery to a police officer and criminal trespass to land. Joel Firebaugh of Poplar Street is accused of throwing a shoe at a Centralia Police Officer who found him in the Centralia Amtrak Station on Tuesday where he had earlier been banned. Prosecutors say it was the second day in a row Firebaugh had been found in the building.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, January 12th, 2023
Centralia Police arrested 47-year-old Jason Alvey of Kerr Street in Centralia for alleged possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of County Farm Road in Cisne posted $500 bond and was released after being arrested on a Marion County major...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 63-year-old Centralia man for aggravated battery to a police officer and criminal trespass to land. Joel Firebaugh was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 29-year-old Salem man, Zachary Mulvaney of Selmaville Road, was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of meth, possession of drug...
Effingham Radio
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Releases Statement On Passage Of Assault Weapons Ban
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement in response to the passage of HB 5471, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act:. You can read the full statement on their Facebook Page here: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=549603663861457&set=a.252160256939134. Other local Police Departments have released similar statements, including:. Coles County Sheriff:...
wrul.com
Bailey Charged With Aggravated Battery; Perusky Arrested On White County Warrant
Two White County residents are being held in the White County Jail following their arrests by the Carmi Police Department on Tuesday. At approximately 12:30 p.m. Officers arrested 30 year old Tiffany Perusky at the Dollar General Store on a Failure to Appear warrant. Bond for Persusky was set at $500. No court date has been set at this time.
wrul.com
Fromm Turns Himself In On White County Warrant
On Tuesday morning at around 11:30 a.m. a Harrisburg man walked into the White County Sheriff’s Department and spoke with Sheriff Jordan Weiss in regards to having an active warrant out for his arrest. Brandon Lee Fromm told Weiss that he was there to turn himself in. The warrant stems from an arrest in 2017 for Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Fromm was booked in the White County Jail and is being held without bond.
southernillinoisnow.com
Light snow leads to numerous crashes and vehicles running off the road
Area police departments report numerous crashes and vehicles sliding off the road following the dusting of snow early Friday morning. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reported over 20 calls for wrecks and motorist assists for sliding off slick roads. There were no injuries reported in any of the crashes. Most of the issues were around bridges and overpasses. Multiple calls were received along US 50 east of Salem near Kinmundy Road and US 51 at Wisher Road south of Patoka.
wgel.com
Fayette County Burglary Charge
A Brownstown man faces charges in Fayette County Circuit Court for a burglary that occurred last July in Brownstown. Tyler J. Roe, age 35, is accused of alleged burglary, theft of property and criminal damage to property, all felony offenses. The defendant is charged with allegedly burglarizing The Cabin liquor...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, January 10th, 2023
A 26-year-old Sandoval woman has turned herself in on a felony failure to appear warrant in a pending burglary and theft case. Mallory Seals of East Scott is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond. 36-year-old Jonathon Downes of Phelps Road in Walnut Hill is being held in lieu of...
wdml.com
Tuesday afternoon incidents lead to Sandoval school lockdowns
SANDOVAL — Multiple incidents Tuesday afternoon in Sandoval resulted in Police Chief Joe Lyons placing both school buildings in Sandoval on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. According to Lyons, his department received a report of two groups of young people having a verbal altercation when on group...
wrul.com
Two Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections In White County Court Monday
Two individuals were sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections in White County court on Monday. 24 year old Evan Boshears of Carmi was sentenced to 6 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon a class 3 felony. Boshears was arrested by the Carmi Police Department in November of 2022. He was on probation for felony Domestic Battery at the time of his arrest. Boshears was also recommended by the court to participate in the Impact Incarceration Program (Boot Camp). Boshears was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding Judge. States Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police Chief releases crime stats for 2022
Centralia Police Chief Christopher Locke has released information on calls for service and crime stats for 2022. Locke hopes by sharing the information they are taking a positive step toward improving transparency and their bond and partnership with the community. “I think the one thing you can look at is...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County records another COVID-19 related death
The Marion County Health Department has recorded another COVID-19 related death. Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow is saddened to announce the female in her 90s was positive at the time of her death, was a long term care resident, was not vaccinated, and was hospitalized. The death is the 220th...
Effingham Radio
Announcement From The Clay County Highway Department
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the following through their Facebook Page:. Seasonal reduced weight limits are in effect January 15th until further notice for all roads included in the county highway system with seasonal weight limit signs. If there is not a seasonal weight limit sign, legal loads are allowed. This weight limit applies only to the county highways.
cilfm.com
Road closure on IL 154 in Perry County – Monday January 16th
The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of an upcoming road closure on Illinois 154 just east of the square in Pinckneyville. Beginning Monday, January 16th at 6 a.m, Illinois 154 will be closed to all traffic between North Main Street and North Locust Street, weather permitting. The road is expected to be open by 6 p.m. on the same day.
kbsi23.com
Undocumented man sentenced to 1.5 years for illegal re-entry to U.S. in Benton, IL
(KBSI) – A man originally from Mexico was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison in a U.S. District Court in Benton, Illinois on Wednesday after he admitted to re-entering the U.S. after previously being deported. Jose A. Navarro-Laguna, 41, pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry after deportation, according to...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, January 8th, 2023
Two people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Saturday. 18-year-old Jayden Acres of McKee Street in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for alleged domestic battery and endangering the life of a child. 23-year-old Kylee Pitts of Circle Drive in Salem was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies...
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: December 18, 2022, – January 7, 2023
An officer initiated a traffic stop on Dorsey Road in Mt. Clare. Jason M. Ray, 37, of Staunton was arrested for driving while his license is suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and expired registration. An officer was dispatched to Gillespie Police Department to speak with a couple in reference...
WAND TV
Two injured after car goes airborne in Christian County crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a car went airborne in a crash in Christian County Tuesday. Illinois State Police troopers responded to US Route 51 just north of Assumption around 6:30 a.m. Troopers said a vehicle going southbound on US Route 51 near...
Comments / 0