104.1 WIKY
Tennis-ITF ends Davis Cup partnership with Pique’s Kosmos investment group
(Reuters) – The International Tennis Federation announced on Thursday that it was ending its Davis Cup partnership with Gerard Pique’s investment group Kosmos. In 2018, the ITF had unveiled the 25-year, $3 billion partnership with former Barcelona soccer player Pique’s investment group amid much fanfare. It said then that the package to revamp the Davis Cup competition would safeguard the future of the sport as it would “deliver long-term benefits for players, nations, fans, sponsors and broadcasters”.
Napoli crushes 2nd-placed Juventus 5-1 to go 10 points clear
Two of Napoli's most influential players have combined for what could be their most crucial win in this campaign
Soccer-FIFA penalises Mexico for offensive chants by fans during World Cup matches
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – FIFA sanctioned the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) for the offensive chants the country’s fans made during their matches at last year’s World Cup by ordering it to play a game behind closed doors and fined it 100,000 Swiss francs ($108,000). “The FIFA Disciplinary...
