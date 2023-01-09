LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is expected to open this month, and before it does, you can get a free sample. The Cincinnati-based pizza chain is opening near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. While there isn't a hard opening date yet, owners say it will be open before the end of January.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO