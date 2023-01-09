Read full article on original website
Louisville Forward Mike James' Breakout Season Starting to Unfold
The redshirt freshman's breakout potential is beginning to come to fruition for the Cardinals.
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
The Cardinals return home in hopes of claiming their first ACC win against the league's preseason favorites.
Card Chronicle
Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Clemson by 16.5. —The Louisville football team finished the 2022 season at No. 22 in ESPN’s FPI ratings. —Matt McGavic likes Clemson over the Cards tonight by 17. —Louisville has made the cut for five-star class of 2024 star Trentyn Flowers, who says he wants to make...
Louisville Makes Top Five for '24 SF Trentyn Flowers
The North Carolina wing in one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024.
wdrb.com
Coach resigns, 2 students kicked off Lanesville basketball team as misconduct investigation continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fallout from a criminal investigation concerning Lanesville High School students continues. The interim superintendent, Steve Morris, recently announced that the Harrison County Sheriff's investigative report led to two players on the boys' basketball team being permanently removed from the program and are not present at the school. At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Morris announced that the longtime head coach, Mikel Morris, was resigning at the end of the season.
wdrb.com
Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
wdrb.com
Junior Bridgeman, Dawn Gee to receive Keepers of the Dream award Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg will present his first Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award on Sunday at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Whitney Hall. This year's recipients are WAVE 3 news anchor Dawne Gee and former Louisville basketball star Junior Bridgeman. Recipients of...
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this week
A highly-anticipated food chain will be celebrating the grand opening of its new location in Kentucky this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, I Love Juice Bar will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Kentucky cafe location in Prospect, according to local sources.
WLKY.com
Louisville's first LaRosa's is giving away free pizza ahead of opening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is expected to open this month, and before it does, you can get a free sample. The Cincinnati-based pizza chain is opening near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. While there isn't a hard opening date yet, owners say it will be open before the end of January.
Fourth Louisville Starbucks 'tired of waiting', unionizes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coffee shops in Louisville are unionizing left and right. On Jan. 11, the Baxter Station Starbucks in the heart of the Highlands won their union vote in a "landslide victory" of 14 to 4, according to a Starbucks Workers United press release. Margot Mutter, Baxter Station...
WLKY.com
For first time ever, 2 Kentuckians win 2023's Miss Earth USA titles together
ORLANDO, Fla. — Making history. For the first time ever, the state of Kentucky had not just one, but two winners in the Miss Earth USA pageant. The 2023 event was held in Orlando from Jan. 1 to 8. There were 51 Miss Earth USA and 70 Teen Miss Earth USA delegates from across the country.
wdrb.com
Judge says 2016 murder case of former U of L cheerleader 'very unfortunately' taking long time to resolve
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day after a family spokeswoman for a former University of Louisville cheerleader who died in a crash complained about her murder case taking seven years to go to trial, the presiding judge explained reasons for the delays. The case against Bradley Caraway is "very unfortunately"...
leoweekly.com
Gordon Ramsay Steak Opens At Caesars Southern Indiana Led By Louisville Chef
If you’re a fan of world-renowned and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, you no longer have to travel far to try some of his signature dishes. Gordon Ramsay Steak opened this past weekend at Caesars Southern Indiana casino in Elizabeth, Ind. And the restaurant has a Louisville tie. Ramsay brought on Louisville chef Stephen Dunn to be his executive chef.
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare warns of new, fast-spreading COVID variant in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors are warning about a new COVID-19 variant in Kentucky that's spreading fast. Norton Healthcare said the new strain is a combination of two omicron variants and now makes up for 27% of COVID cases in the U.S and, so far, has not caused an increase in hospitalizations.
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
leoweekly.com
The New Louisville Police Chief Sat Down With LEO To Talk About The Department’s Pressing Issues
Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel took over as the interim chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department on Jan. 2, replacing Erika Shields, whom Gwinn-Villaroel had followed to Louisville from the Atlanta Police Department, where the two women had climbed the ranks together. Gwinn-Villaroel has inherited a short-staffed department that is still awaiting...
