Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Clemson by 16.5. —The Louisville football team finished the 2022 season at No. 22 in ESPN’s FPI ratings. —Matt McGavic likes Clemson over the Cards tonight by 17. —Louisville has made the cut for five-star class of 2024 star Trentyn Flowers, who says he wants to make...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coach resigns, 2 students kicked off Lanesville basketball team as misconduct investigation continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fallout from a criminal investigation concerning Lanesville High School students continues. The interim superintendent, Steve Morris, recently announced that the Harrison County Sheriff's investigative report led to two players on the boys' basketball team being permanently removed from the program and are not present at the school. At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Morris announced that the longtime head coach, Mikel Morris, was resigning at the end of the season.
LANESVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Junior Bridgeman, Dawn Gee to receive Keepers of the Dream award Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg will present his first Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award on Sunday at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Whitney Hall. This year's recipients are WAVE 3 news anchor Dawne Gee and former Louisville basketball star Junior Bridgeman. Recipients of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville's first LaRosa's is giving away free pizza ahead of opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is expected to open this month, and before it does, you can get a free sample. The Cincinnati-based pizza chain is opening near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. While there isn't a hard opening date yet, owners say it will be open before the end of January.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Fourth Louisville Starbucks 'tired of waiting', unionizes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coffee shops in Louisville are unionizing left and right. On Jan. 11, the Baxter Station Starbucks in the heart of the Highlands won their union vote in a "landslide victory" of 14 to 4, according to a Starbucks Workers United press release. Margot Mutter, Baxter Station...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Gordon Ramsay Steak Opens At Caesars Southern Indiana Led By Louisville Chef

If you’re a fan of world-renowned and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, you no longer have to travel far to try some of his signature dishes. Gordon Ramsay Steak opened this past weekend at Caesars Southern Indiana casino in Elizabeth, Ind. And the restaurant has a Louisville tie. Ramsay brought on Louisville chef Stephen Dunn to be his executive chef.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

The New Louisville Police Chief Sat Down With LEO To Talk About The Department’s Pressing Issues

Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel took over as the interim chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department on Jan. 2, replacing Erika Shields, whom Gwinn-Villaroel had followed to Louisville from the Atlanta Police Department, where the two women had climbed the ranks together. Gwinn-Villaroel has inherited a short-staffed department that is still awaiting...
LOUISVILLE, KY

