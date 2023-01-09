Read full article on original website
WiseTech Founder Richard White Acquires Corporate KYC Leader Kyckr Limited
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Kyckr, the corporate KYC company providing businesses with legally-authoritative real-time data on prospective and existing customers and suppliers, has been acquired by Australian tech-entrepreneur and WiseTech Global Limited founder Richard White through his personal investment vehicle RealWise KYK AV Pty Ltd. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005584/en/ Richard White is an Australian based tech billionaire and founder of WiseTech Global (Photo: Business Wire)
D3 Security Hires Cybersecurity Sales and Channel Leader Michael Lyons as CRO
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- D3 Security, the leader in next-generation security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR), today announced that Michael Lyons has joined the company as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Lyons will lead D3 Security’s sales efforts as the SOAR vendor continues to grow its global footprint in the security services (MSP, MSSP, MDR) public sector, and enterprise markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005414/en/ Michael Lyons, Chief Revenue Officer at D3 Security. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
HPE acquires Pachyderm as looks to bolster its AI dev offerings
Pachyderm’s software will remain available to current and new customers — for now, at least. HPE says that the transaction isn’t subject to any regulatory approvals and will likely close this month. Co-founded in 2014 by Joey Zwicker and Joe Doliner, a former Airbnb software engineer, Pachyderm...
Alarmed by Speed and Scale of Disruption, CEOs Embrace Sustainability to Build Long-Term Resilience, According to UN Global Compact and Accenture
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- CEOs are facing an enormously challenging global context, with the vast majority (93%) experiencing 10 or more simultaneous challenges to their businesses and 87% warning that current levels of disruption will limit delivery of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), finds the largest CEO study on sustainability ever conducted by the UN Global Compact and Accenture (NYSE: ACN). While CEOs are increasingly concerned about these headwinds, nearly all (98%) agree that sustainability is core to their role, a sentiment that has grown 15 percentage points over the last 10 years of the study. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005909/en/ CEOs are facing a massive amount of uncertainty (Graphic: Business Wire)
pharmacytimes.com
Camber Pharmaceuticals Launches Generic Cambia
Camber Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce the addition of Diclofenac Potassium for Oral Solution to its current portfolio. Diclofenac Potassium for Oral Solution is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) indicated for the acute treatment of migraine attacks with or without aura, in adults 18 years of age or older. Diclofenac...
TechCrunch
How we pivoted our deep tech startup to become a SaaS company
Initially, we approached this as a hardware challenge until we determined that the key to meeting next-generation electric motor demand actually lies in software. That’s why we’ve pivoted to a SaaS model. Like any major startup redirect, there were several “a-ha!” realizations, accompanied by trials to make it...
Phys.org
Digital advances to increase the sustainability of global fisheries and preserve marine ecosystems
Digital advances will increase the sustainability of global fisheries and preserve marine ecosystems. Off the rugged coastline of Iceland, five fishing vessels are part of a project to test a state-of-the-art machine for capturing information about the catch of the day. A first of its kind, the initiative aims to help meet the need for more detailed data on the state of our seas.
actyv.ai Raises Pre-Series A Funding to Fuel Global Expansion, Product Enhancement
actyv.ai, a Singapore-headquartered, category creator in the enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, has raised a total of $12 million as part of Pre-Series A funding round from 1Digi Ventures, Singapore, the family office of Raghunath Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO of the company. This includes an earlier tranche of $5 million from 1Digi Ventures in 2022. This will fuel global expansion, product enhancement, portfolio growth and talent acquisition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005650/en/ Embedded offerings platform actyv.ai raises a total of $12Mn in pre-series A funding (Photo: Business Wire) In December 2022 alone actyv.ai’s total BNPL throughput crossed $100 million. The company delivers significant value for enterprises and their allied partner ecosystem through its technology platform. The company partners with over 20 leading financial institutions enabling embedded BNPL. Over 25,000 distributors and one lac retailers are onboard the platform.
Accenture to Acquire SKS Group, Strengthening its SAP® and Regulatory Capabilities for Banking Clients in Germany, Austria and Switzerland
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire SKS Group, a consulting firm that helps banks across Germany, Austria and Switzerland modernize their technology infrastructure and address regulatory requirements using SAP S/4HANA® solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005777/en/ Accenture has agreed to acquire SKS Group, a consulting firm that helps banks across Germany, Austria and Switzerland modernize their technology infrastructure and address regulatory requirements using SAP S/4HANA® solutions. (Photo: Business Wire) The acquisition will expand Accenture’s technology, consulting and regulatory services capabilities, while enhancing its ability to serve specialized banks, such as national promotional banks that provide financial and development assistance to local businesses and communities.
