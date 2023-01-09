January 12, 2023 - Some years ago, it was in the 1950’s there was a country music show on television called “Jones Junction.” It was broadcast out of Shreveport on KSLA and later on KTBS. They always closed the program with the same song. While I do not remember all of the words, I do remember it said, “Let a smile be your umbrella on a rainy, rainy, day.” Perhaps that is similar to what Paul had in mind when he wrote “Rejoice evermore” in I Thessalonians 5:16.

