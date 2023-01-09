Read full article on original website
Robert Lewis Marberry “Huck”
Funeral service will be held at Mangum Funeral Home, on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 11AM with Bro. Dee Daniel officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Monday, January 16, 2023, beginning at 10AM until service time at Mangum Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery, San Augustine, Texas.
Helen Marie Harding
Helen Marie Harding, 82, of San Augustine, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in San Augustine. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Born February 6, 1940, Helen is the daughter of Norma Welbrock Stegmann and Walter Stegmann. She is survived by:. Her children:. Dennis Harding, and wife,...
City of Joaquin Governing Body Notice of Meeting, Oct. 18 Agenda
January 12, 2023 - The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Regular Scheduled Council Meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas and Facebook live at https://www.facebook.com/CityofJoaquin. The following items are on the agenda...
City of Timpson Council Meeting Notice, Jan. 17
January 12, 2023 - Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the governing body of the above-named City will be held on the 17th day of January, 2023 at 5:30 pm at Timpson City Hall, 456 Jacob Street, Timpson, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
Across the Preacher’s Desk: Try Smiling!
January 12, 2023 - Some years ago, it was in the 1950’s there was a country music show on television called “Jones Junction.” It was broadcast out of Shreveport on KSLA and later on KTBS. They always closed the program with the same song. While I do not remember all of the words, I do remember it said, “Let a smile be your umbrella on a rainy, rainy, day.” Perhaps that is similar to what Paul had in mind when he wrote “Rejoice evermore” in I Thessalonians 5:16.
Tenaha ISD Board of Trustees Notice of Regular Meeting, Jan. 19 Agenda
January 13, 2023 - A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tenaha Independent School District will be held January 19, 2023, beginning at 5:30pm in the Boardroom of the Administration Office, 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any...
Joaquin Public Safety Corporation Regular Meeting, Jan. 17 Agenda
January 12, 2023 - The Joaquin Public Safety Corporation will meet in regular session on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the Joaquin City Office located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Cali to Order:. 2....
Timpson Middle School Honor Roll for 2nd Nine Weeks of 2022-23
January 10, 2023 - Timpson Middle School announces the All A and A/B Honor Roll for the 2nd Nine Weeks of the 2022-2023 school year. 7th Grade - Madison Grigsby, Gavin Hudson, and Aiden Otis. 8th Grade - Jerrin Bass, Luis Castillo, Brevan Hurst, Amelie Mastan, Maliah Norris, Kayson Pledger,...
SH7, SL 500 Scene of Two-vehicle Crash; State Records 15 for 2022
January 12, 2023 - Emergency personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 7 (SH7) and SL 500 Saturday, January 7, 2023. When officers arrived at the location, sometime after 6:20am, both vehicles involved in the incident remained in the middle of the roadway. According...
Shelby County Woman Sentenced for Federal Drug Trafficking Violations
January 12, 2023 - A Center woman has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Ingrid Yaresi Balderas De Leon, 28, pleaded guilty on July 12, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent...
Center Independent School District CTE Non-Discrimination Statement
January 13, 2023 - (Español) - Center ISD offers career and technical education programs in programs of study. Admission to these programs is based on admission standards. It is the policy of Center ISD not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex or handicap in its vocational programs, services or activities and provides equal access to the Boy Scouts and other designated youth groups as required by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended; Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1912; and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended.
