Mayor Joe Ganim and Police Chief Roderick Porter on Wednesday promoted three lieutenants to the rank of captain: Paul Grech, Manuel Cotto, and John Cummings. “I’ve admired the work of our new captains and will continue to support them as they accelerate in their careers,” said Ganim. “I would like to thank them for their commitment towards keeping our City safe and continuing their service in the Bridgeport Police Department.”

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO