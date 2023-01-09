ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ganim, Porter Promote Three To Rank Of Captain

Mayor Joe Ganim and Police Chief Roderick Porter on Wednesday promoted three lieutenants to the rank of captain: Paul Grech, Manuel Cotto, and John Cummings. “I’ve admired the work of our new captains and will continue to support them as they accelerate in their careers,” said Ganim. “I would like to thank them for their commitment towards keeping our City safe and continuing their service in the Bridgeport Police Department.”
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Ansonia begins demolition of former city landmark

ANSONIA — Watching an excavator begin demolishing the SHW Casting complex downtown brought back a flood of memories for Ed Musante. Musante, 70, worked at the plant decades ago, but his memories remain vivid, if not particularly pleasant. "I lasted for two weeks," Musante said of his job at...
ANSONIA, CT
darientimes.com

Darien made progress on affordable housing in 2022, but is it enough?

DARIEN — In one of the country's wealthiest towns, efforts to fulfill Darien's state-required affordable housing target all too often result in debates, meetings and protests. Despite progress in 2022, experts say more needs to be done. “Housing (is the) number one issue in the state — No. 1...
DARIEN, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Republican asks: Traffic signals are $850,000 each?

NORWALK, Conn. — Four Norwalk traffic signals are set to be replaced with Federal money in a $3.4 million contract approved Tuesday by the Common Council:. It’s the $700,000 per traffic light price tag quoted by Department of Public Works Principal Engineer Mike Yeosock at the Jan. 3 Public Works Committee meeting that’s raised eyebrows. “The price of signals and the price of steel has just gone up enormously in the last two or three years,” Yeosock said, when asked about the expense by Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large).
NORWALK, CT
ctexaminer.com

Retail Marijuana Open For Business in Connecticut

Parking easily could have been a problem at Fine Fettle’s Stamford shop on the first day marijuana was sold to recreational users. Instead, the constant traffic moved quickly in the small parking lot on Research Drive, a narrow, curving street in a heavily congested industrial park. It was true for the morning and lunchtime crowds.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Art Town: Paul Camacho’s work on display at MoCA Westport

MoCA Westport and Westport Public Art Collections has opened a second annual collaborative exhibition (on view at MoCA Wesport Jan, 12 to Feb. 26) to once again enable audiences to enjoy selections from WestPAC holdings of more than 1,800 artworks at a public venue. The exhibition "Paul Camacho: El Ritmo y La Unidad" is curated by Alexandra M. Thomas, an art historian and PhD candidate at Yale Univesity. It also includes a "Learning Gallery" with 20 works of abstract art from WestPAC's collection curated by WestPAC Committee Chair Ive Covaci.
WESTPORT, CT
darientimes.com

West Haven road-raising contract approval delayed, state seeks 'narrative'

WEST HAVEN — Members of the state Municipal Accountability Review Board said Thursday they are awaiting more information on an engineering contract to raise Beach Street, primarily for administrative reasons. The construction project to increase the elevation of Beach Street, a key economic corridor along West Haven's shoreline that...
WEST HAVEN, CT
newhavenarts.org

Co-Op Principal To Step Into Retirement

Belton: "At 38 years, I'm really looking to impact students in another direction." Lucy Gellman Photos. Val-Jean Belton never saw herself in school administration. But when Cooperative Arts & Humanities High School called with an offer, she stepped up to lead. Now, after 38 years in the school district that raised her, she’s preparing to say goodbye.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Eviction OK’d After ​“Lapse,” Rent Debate

A state judge has ordered a Blake Street family of renters to leave their apartment by the end of the month — siding with a small local landlord desperate to take back possession of an apartment he hasn’t collected rent on in roughly half a year, and leaving a hardship-beset tenant to scramble to find a new place to live for her and her kids.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

5 New Haven officers plead not guilty in Randy Cox case

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The five New Haven police officers charged in an incident that left a man paralyzed pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning. Officers arrested 36-year-old Richard “Randy” Cox in June 2022 on a weapons charge, which was later dropped, and placed him inside a police van with no seatbelts. When the van […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

