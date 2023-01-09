Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
onlyinbridgeport.com
Ganim, Porter Promote Three To Rank Of Captain
Mayor Joe Ganim and Police Chief Roderick Porter on Wednesday promoted three lieutenants to the rank of captain: Paul Grech, Manuel Cotto, and John Cummings. “I’ve admired the work of our new captains and will continue to support them as they accelerate in their careers,” said Ganim. “I would like to thank them for their commitment towards keeping our City safe and continuing their service in the Bridgeport Police Department.”
darientimes.com
Former Elicker supporter Brackeen to join challenger Goldenberg's New Haven mayoral campaign
NEW HAVEN — Westville Alder Darryl Brackeen Jr., D-26, a longtime ally of Democrat Mayor Justin Elicker, will be on a different team in November's election, now supporting party challenger Tom Goldenberg and agreeing to be Goldenberg's campaign manager. "Education has always been top of my agenda, and I...
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker names city’s first-ever violence prevention coordinator
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker introduced the city’s first-ever Office of Violence Prevention coordinator on Friday as leaders continue pushing forward with efforts to curb violent crime. Reuel Parks said he is ready to get to work at a time when his work is needed. His goal is to reduce […]
darientimes.com
Ansonia begins demolition of former city landmark
ANSONIA — Watching an excavator begin demolishing the SHW Casting complex downtown brought back a flood of memories for Ed Musante. Musante, 70, worked at the plant decades ago, but his memories remain vivid, if not particularly pleasant. "I lasted for two weeks," Musante said of his job at...
darientimes.com
Darien made progress on affordable housing in 2022, but is it enough?
DARIEN — In one of the country's wealthiest towns, efforts to fulfill Darien's state-required affordable housing target all too often result in debates, meetings and protests. Despite progress in 2022, experts say more needs to be done. “Housing (is the) number one issue in the state — No. 1...
darientimes.com
Norwalk to appoint permanent police chief this month following Thomas Kulhawik's retirement
NORWALK — The Norwalk Police Commission plans to appoint a permanent chief during its Jan. 23 meeting following the retirement of former Chief Thomas Kulhawik. Kulhawik, who served the department for nearly four decades, including a decade leading the department, retired from the force on Jan. 4, according to city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews.
Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
Norwalk Republican asks: Traffic signals are $850,000 each?
NORWALK, Conn. — Four Norwalk traffic signals are set to be replaced with Federal money in a $3.4 million contract approved Tuesday by the Common Council:. It’s the $700,000 per traffic light price tag quoted by Department of Public Works Principal Engineer Mike Yeosock at the Jan. 3 Public Works Committee meeting that’s raised eyebrows. “The price of signals and the price of steel has just gone up enormously in the last two or three years,” Yeosock said, when asked about the expense by Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large).
ctexaminer.com
Retail Marijuana Open For Business in Connecticut
Parking easily could have been a problem at Fine Fettle’s Stamford shop on the first day marijuana was sold to recreational users. Instead, the constant traffic moved quickly in the small parking lot on Research Drive, a narrow, curving street in a heavily congested industrial park. It was true for the morning and lunchtime crowds.
darientimes.com
Art Town: Paul Camacho’s work on display at MoCA Westport
MoCA Westport and Westport Public Art Collections has opened a second annual collaborative exhibition (on view at MoCA Wesport Jan, 12 to Feb. 26) to once again enable audiences to enjoy selections from WestPAC holdings of more than 1,800 artworks at a public venue. The exhibition "Paul Camacho: El Ritmo y La Unidad" is curated by Alexandra M. Thomas, an art historian and PhD candidate at Yale Univesity. It also includes a "Learning Gallery" with 20 works of abstract art from WestPAC's collection curated by WestPAC Committee Chair Ive Covaci.
darientimes.com
West Haven road-raising contract approval delayed, state seeks 'narrative'
WEST HAVEN — Members of the state Municipal Accountability Review Board said Thursday they are awaiting more information on an engineering contract to raise Beach Street, primarily for administrative reasons. The construction project to increase the elevation of Beach Street, a key economic corridor along West Haven's shoreline that...
newhavenarts.org
Co-Op Principal To Step Into Retirement
Belton: "At 38 years, I'm really looking to impact students in another direction." Lucy Gellman Photos. Val-Jean Belton never saw herself in school administration. But when Cooperative Arts & Humanities High School called with an offer, she stepped up to lead. Now, after 38 years in the school district that raised her, she’s preparing to say goodbye.
State Rep. 'Q' Williams to take 'Final Ride' on Wednesday
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The body of State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams will take a final ride from his hometown to the State Capitol in Hartford Wednesday to honor his memory and legacy according to his family. Williams died last week in a car crash on Rt. 9...
Eviction OK’d After “Lapse,” Rent Debate
A state judge has ordered a Blake Street family of renters to leave their apartment by the end of the month — siding with a small local landlord desperate to take back possession of an apartment he hasn’t collected rent on in roughly half a year, and leaving a hardship-beset tenant to scramble to find a new place to live for her and her kids.
darientimes.com
Community News: Westport Library named one of best libraries in U.S.
Voices Café is hosting Buffalo Rose, a modern folk/Americana band, at 8 p.m. on Jan. 21. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. People can bring their own beverages and snacks. Groups of at least four can reserve table space. Tickets are $25 per person and a live stream is also...
Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
Subway sandwiches considers selling itself
Milford, Connecticut, headquartered Subway sandwiches explores the possibility of selling the company with a possible price of more than ten billion dollars.
darientimes.com
Two charged with money laundering in $224K+ theft used for fake accounts in Stamford, Greenwich banks
STAMFORD — Two individuals are facing money laundering charges after they were accused of cashing more than $224,000 in stolen treasury checks then allegedly used the money to purchase gold coins, according to warrants for their arrest. Juan Hernandez, 40, of from Edgewater, N.J., and Donna Hurley, 54, of...
darientimes.com
Norwalk woman must pay $30K restitution by Sept. 13 or face up to 20 years in jail, judge says
STAMFORD — A Norwalk woman could face up to 20 years in prison if she doesn’t pay at least $30,000 in restitution to a local family from whom she’s accused of stealing more than $100,000. Saipin Ashton, 49, agreed to a deal offered by a Superior Court...
5 New Haven officers plead not guilty in Randy Cox case
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The five New Haven police officers charged in an incident that left a man paralyzed pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning. Officers arrested 36-year-old Richard “Randy” Cox in June 2022 on a weapons charge, which was later dropped, and placed him inside a police van with no seatbelts. When the van […]
Comments / 1