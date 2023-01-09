A new festival kicking off Saturday, Feb. 25, aims to become an annual celebration of Baton Rouge culture. Created to showcase local businesses, organizations, artists and vendors, the 225 Fest will debut downtown on Fourth Street and at The Capitol Park Museum. The event will feature art walks, a mini health fair, panel discussions and food trucks, plus live music in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

