Geismar, LA

Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana tax collections from remote sellers surpass $1B

Louisiana tax collections from online sales eclipsed $1 billion in November, just over two years after the state established a commission to tax remote sellers. Renee Roberie, director of the Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers, outlined recent online tax collections for the commission during a meeting Thursday, as well as total collections since the commission’s inception 29 months ago.
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Niagara Bottling investing $160M to build plant near Hammond

Niagara Bottling is planning to invest $160 million to build a production facility in Tangipahoa Parish near Hammond, Louisiana Economic Development announced today. The 500,000-square-foot facility will employ 70 workers with an average salary of $55,000, according to LED. To secure Niagara’s commitment, the state offered an incentive package that...
HAMMOND, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Capital Region close to fully recovering pandemic job losses

The Capital Region’s unemployment rate is at a record-low 2.6%, while the Baton Rouge area is 0.5% away from fully recovering the pandemic jobs losses, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber reports. There are about 11,200 unemployed workers in the region—the fewest since 1999—and almost three times as many job...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Roundup: Mayor Broome / Fidelis partnership / Mortgage refinancing

ICYMI: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced she intends to seek a third term in office next year, on Talk Louisiana with Jim Engster on WRKF 89.3. Broome, a Democrat, won the runoff election for East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president in December 2016 against Republican Bodi White. She won a second term in December 2020 against the late Steve Carter. Read more about Broome’s plans from WAFB-TV.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Roundup: Adams and Reese / Calvin Mills Jr. / Rental properties

New leadership: Adams and Reese today announced it has appointed Susan Eccles as partner in charge of the firm’s Baton Rouge office. Eccles maintains a legal practice centered on construction, state and federal procurement/government contracts, commercial litigation, and professional liability. Volunteer service: Baton Rouge’s Calvin Mills Jr., founder and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

BRAF releases framework for promoting ‘thriving and resilient future’

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation today released the strategic framework that will guide its work under CEO Chris Meyer. BRAF’s board of directors adopted five key priorities meant to serve as guideposts in the effort “to build a thriving and resilient future for all in Baton Rouge and beyond.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Lawmakers exploring earlier start date for future legislative sessions

Louisiana lawmakers may consider a constitutional amendment to move up legislative sessions, with the possibility of a break for Mardi Gras, according to legislators on a special joint study committee. A Joint Special Study Committee on Legislative Sessions held a hearing Tuesday to explore moving the regular session start date...
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Festival celebrating Baton Rouge culture debuts next month

A new festival kicking off Saturday, Feb. 25, aims to become an annual celebration of Baton Rouge culture. Created to showcase local businesses, organizations, artists and vendors, the 225 Fest will debut downtown on Fourth Street and at The Capitol Park Museum. The event will feature art walks, a mini health fair, panel discussions and food trucks, plus live music in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.
BATON ROUGE, LA

