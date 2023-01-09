Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana tax collections from remote sellers surpass $1B
Louisiana tax collections from online sales eclipsed $1 billion in November, just over two years after the state established a commission to tax remote sellers. Renee Roberie, director of the Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers, outlined recent online tax collections for the commission during a meeting Thursday, as well as total collections since the commission’s inception 29 months ago.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Niagara Bottling investing $160M to build plant near Hammond
Niagara Bottling is planning to invest $160 million to build a production facility in Tangipahoa Parish near Hammond, Louisiana Economic Development announced today. The 500,000-square-foot facility will employ 70 workers with an average salary of $55,000, according to LED. To secure Niagara’s commitment, the state offered an incentive package that...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Capital Region close to fully recovering pandemic job losses
The Capital Region’s unemployment rate is at a record-low 2.6%, while the Baton Rouge area is 0.5% away from fully recovering the pandemic jobs losses, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber reports. There are about 11,200 unemployed workers in the region—the fewest since 1999—and almost three times as many job...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Roundup: Mayor Broome / Fidelis partnership / Mortgage refinancing
ICYMI: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced she intends to seek a third term in office next year, on Talk Louisiana with Jim Engster on WRKF 89.3. Broome, a Democrat, won the runoff election for East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president in December 2016 against Republican Bodi White. She won a second term in December 2020 against the late Steve Carter. Read more about Broome’s plans from WAFB-TV.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Roundup: Adams and Reese / Calvin Mills Jr. / Rental properties
New leadership: Adams and Reese today announced it has appointed Susan Eccles as partner in charge of the firm’s Baton Rouge office. Eccles maintains a legal practice centered on construction, state and federal procurement/government contracts, commercial litigation, and professional liability. Volunteer service: Baton Rouge’s Calvin Mills Jr., founder and...
Baton Rouge Business Report
BRAF releases framework for promoting ‘thriving and resilient future’
The Baton Rouge Area Foundation today released the strategic framework that will guide its work under CEO Chris Meyer. BRAF’s board of directors adopted five key priorities meant to serve as guideposts in the effort “to build a thriving and resilient future for all in Baton Rouge and beyond.”
Baton Rouge Business Report
Lawmakers exploring earlier start date for future legislative sessions
Louisiana lawmakers may consider a constitutional amendment to move up legislative sessions, with the possibility of a break for Mardi Gras, according to legislators on a special joint study committee. A Joint Special Study Committee on Legislative Sessions held a hearing Tuesday to explore moving the regular session start date...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Festival celebrating Baton Rouge culture debuts next month
A new festival kicking off Saturday, Feb. 25, aims to become an annual celebration of Baton Rouge culture. Created to showcase local businesses, organizations, artists and vendors, the 225 Fest will debut downtown on Fourth Street and at The Capitol Park Museum. The event will feature art walks, a mini health fair, panel discussions and food trucks, plus live music in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.
