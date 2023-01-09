ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waunakee, WI

Waunakee Project Brave seeks community’s help

By Roberta Baumann
Waunakee Tribune
Waunakee Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eNJu9_0k8mbGNd00

As Waunakee Project Brave members plan the second annual event, they are reaching out to the community to create a musical memorial.

Waunakee Project Brave is a montage of singer songwriters, musicians, speakers, inspirational storytelling and resources that bring the community together and show anyone who is struggling that they are not alone.

The Waunakee Project Brave Band was formed for last year’s event, and the members have continued practicing and performing. They plan to memorialize those in the community lost to addiction or depression with music and a video at the Feb. 19 event.

To help with the effort, community members are asked to send photographs that encapsulate these departed loved ones, along with their name, birth date and passing date.

“It’s a shout-out that their life wasn’t lost in vain,” said Project Brave member Scott Mooney.

Waunakee Project Brave is designed for students and adults with a passion for music and learning about struggles in our community. The afternoon of speakers and music is intended to break the stigma surrounding mental health and substance abuse. It will be from 2-4 p.m. at the Waunakee Village Center.

The organizers ask that all pictures be submitted by Jan. 22 in time to create a video for the event. Pictures can be sent to: waunabebrave@gmail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PLANetizen

Madison Adopts ‘Complete Green Streets’ Plan

Madison, Wisconsin is adopting a “Complete Green Streets” policy aimed at consolidating the city’s efforts to build safe, accessible, and pleasant streets for all with its sustainability goals. Writing in Smart Cities Dive, Maria Rachal explains that the policy is designed to be a “flexible tool that can evolve” with the city’s needs.
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Scott Kerr is Running for Madison Mayor

“I’ve always loved Madison… and I strive to make the city a better place from all the positions I’ve had in the city.”. Today on the show, we speak with one of the three candidates for Madison Mayor this spring: Scott Kerr. Kerr is a longtime employee...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Plenty of winter fun this coming weekend at the "Town of Delavan 'Winterfest"

DELAVAN (CBS 58) -- You might want to carve out some time this weekend to go to the "Town of Delavan Winterfest." It takes place on Saturday at Waters Edge on Delavan Lake. Eight ice carvers will be on hand showing off their skills in a competition. There will also be vintage snowmobiles, yummy eats and tasty treats and area high school jazz ensembles providing a musical backdrop.
DELAVAN, WI
On Milwaukee

Former Los Paisa owner is serving modern Mexican fare at Contento in Delafield

After a series of soft opening events, Contento, a new contemporary Mexican concept, will officially open to the public today at 627 N. Genesee St. in Delafield. Behind the concept is industry veteran Manolo Torres who most recently operated Los Paisa in Bayside for over 14 years. When the building that housed his restaurant was sold due to redevelopment in the area, Torres closed Los Paisa and sought out a new location for a brand new concept.
DELAFIELD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Call for Action: Local contractor accused of scamming dozens expresses remorse in court

MADISON, Wis. — A contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers and working under three business names, prompting dozens of calls to News 3 Now’s Call for Action team, had his day in Dane County court Thursday. Tyler Hansen faces criminal charges of theft by a contractor for between $10,000 and $100,000. News 3 Now’s Leah Linschied tried and tried...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Q985

Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?

Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
WHITEWATER, WI
ibmadison.com

Waunakee manufacturer leases new industrial development on Madison’s northeast side

Greywolf Partners Inc., a full-service commercial real estate company based in Milwaukee, has leased a new industrial facility in Madison to Waunakee-based Uniek Inc., a designer, manufacturer, and supplier of home decor products. The 122,038-square-foot building was completed in November 2022 and is located at 6305 Ronald Reagan Ave., in...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Eastbound lanes of Madison Beltline closed at Old Sauk Road

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eastbound lanes of the Beltline near the Old Sauk Road interchange are shut down following a traffic incident. While only the eastbound lanes are closed, WisDOT’s traffic camera shows major delays for drivers heading in both directions as eastbound drivers try to turnaround and head west. The camera showed some drivers cutting across the median as they reached the stacks of cars held up by the delay.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All westbound lanes of the Beltline near the Old Sauk Road interchange were shut down over the noon hour following a traffic incident. While only the westbound lanes were closed, WisDOT’s traffic camera showed major delays for drivers heading in both directions as westbound drivers were trying to turnaround and head east. The camera showed some drivers cutting across the median as they reached the stacks of cars held up by the delay.
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

No injuries in Jefferson Co. residential fire

JEFFERSON, Wis. — No one was hurt following a fire at a residential home in Jefferson. Jefferson fire officials said the call came in around midnight Wednesday. The fire burned for a few hours and at least six departments were called in to assist in putting it out. Fire crews were then called off around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. The...
JEFFERSON, WI
x1071.com

MGE warns of new flyer scam

Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers of a flyer scam that’s making rounds in the community. The flyer states, “The State of Wisconsin is focused on sustainable energy! Followed by a Wisconsin Statute and an incentive to install solar energy.” MGE said if you ever receive a flyer similar to this, it’s not from them. MGE said if you’re ever not sure about a communication, contact them at 608-252-7222 before doing anything.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

For The Record: Ron Johnson, Inauguration Day, and a third Madison mayoral candidate

MADISON, Wis. — After a holiday hiatus, For The Record is back for the new year. New documents show Johnson’s involvement in alternate elector plan UW Journalism professor Mike Wagner joins to discuss newly released documents from the Jan. 6 Committee showing Sen. Ron Johnson’s involvement in a plan to use an alternate slate of electors to re-elect Donald Trump. He...
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash that blocked EB Beltline at Gammon Road cleared, WisDOT says

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened near Gammon Road Wednesday evening after an earlier crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. As of 6:20 p.m., the road had reopened. ﻿ Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here. COPYRIGHT...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Jo Daviess County Man Arrested For Meth in Grant County

K9 Vezer assisted the Grant County Sheriff’s Department with a drug arrest on Saturday. That’s when the Sheriff’s department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 11 in Hazel Green. 21 year old Colton Coonts of Lena, Illinois was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. Grant County K9 Vezer assisted and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. An investigation was done and Coontz was placed under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine and Manufacturing and Delivering Methamphetamine. Coonts was taken to the Grant County Jail and is awaiting his court appearance. So far,K9 Vezer has been deployed 50 times for various roles and has assisted with 19 arrests since he joined the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in August 2022.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee, WI
252
Followers
482
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Waunakee Tribune has been serving the Waunakee and surrounding communities since 1916. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at waunakeetribune.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/waunakee_tribune/

Comments / 0

Community Policy