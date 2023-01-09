Waunakee Project Brave seeks community’s help

As Waunakee Project Brave members plan the second annual event, they are reaching out to the community to create a musical memorial.

Waunakee Project Brave is a montage of singer songwriters, musicians, speakers, inspirational storytelling and resources that bring the community together and show anyone who is struggling that they are not alone.

The Waunakee Project Brave Band was formed for last year’s event, and the members have continued practicing and performing. They plan to memorialize those in the community lost to addiction or depression with music and a video at the Feb. 19 event.

To help with the effort, community members are asked to send photographs that encapsulate these departed loved ones, along with their name, birth date and passing date.

“It’s a shout-out that their life wasn’t lost in vain,” said Project Brave member Scott Mooney.

Waunakee Project Brave is designed for students and adults with a passion for music and learning about struggles in our community. The afternoon of speakers and music is intended to break the stigma surrounding mental health and substance abuse. It will be from 2-4 p.m. at the Waunakee Village Center.

The organizers ask that all pictures be submitted by Jan. 22 in time to create a video for the event. Pictures can be sent to: waunabebrave@gmail.com