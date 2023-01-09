Read full article on original website
Police Beat for Friday, January 13th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested 30-year-old Nathan Hale of North Hickory in Centralia for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Briton McCray of McCormick Street in Centralia for alleged domestic battery. 30-year-old Chyan Phillips...
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 63-year-old Centralia man for aggravated battery to a police officer and criminal trespass to land. Joel Firebaugh was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 29-year-old Salem man, Zachary Mulvaney of Selmaville Road, was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of meth, possession of drug...
Police Beat for Thursday, January 12th, 2023
Centralia Police arrested 47-year-old Jason Alvey of Kerr Street in Centralia for alleged possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of County Farm Road in Cisne posted $500 bond and was released after being arrested on a Marion County major...
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39 year old Stacey L. Clifton of Effingham for driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with suspended registration, and operating an uninsured vehicle. Stacey posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35 year old Blake R. Miller of Mt. Vernon...
Centralia man charged with aggravated battery to police officer
A 63-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery to a police officer and criminal trespass to land. Joel Firebaugh of Poplar Street is accused of throwing a shoe at a Centralia Police Officer who found him in the Centralia Amtrak Station on Tuesday where he had earlier been banned. Prosecutors say it was the second day in a row Firebaugh had been found in the building.
Police Beat for Tuesday, January 10th, 2023
A 26-year-old Sandoval woman has turned herself in on a felony failure to appear warrant in a pending burglary and theft case. Mallory Seals of East Scott is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond. 36-year-old Jonathon Downes of Phelps Road in Walnut Hill is being held in lieu of...
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 32 year old Ashley L. Ohlund of Effingham for domestic battery. Ashley was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 20 year old Kayden Z. Anderson of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for MFG/Delivery of 30-500g of cannabis. Kayden was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
East St. Louis man sentenced to 8 years for automatic handgun
On Tuesday, a U.S. District Court in East St. Louis sentenced a man to eight years in prison for possessing a pistol that had been modified with a high-capacity magazine that worked as a machine gun and a 50-round drum magazine.
Woman found dead in Freeburg, person of interest in custody
FREEBURG, Ill. — During a wellness check, Freeburg police officers found a woman dead Wednesday night. According to the Freeburg Police Department, officers discovered the woman dead upon arrival at about 8 p.m. Wednesday near Deerfield Court. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as 55-year-old...
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
Fire causes very minor damage at Salem home
A fire at a Salem home Thursday afternoon was confined to a lampshade and a couch. However, it was the quick action of the homeowner Abby Jones of the 1200 block of East Lyford that prevented the fire from spreading. Firemen say a lamp had fallen into a candle. When...
Light snow leads to numerous crashes and vehicles running off the road
Area police departments report numerous crashes and vehicles sliding off the road following the dusting of snow early Friday morning. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reported over 20 calls for wrecks and motorist assists for sliding off slick roads. There were no injuries reported in any of the crashes. Most of the issues were around bridges and overpasses. Multiple calls were received along US 50 east of Salem near Kinmundy Road and US 51 at Wisher Road south of Patoka.
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26 year old Jordan M. Lockhart of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for DUI alcohol. Jordan posted $825 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 63 year old Mark G. Cullen of Altamont for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession...
Officer-involved shooting in downtown St. Louis under investigation
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 700 block of N. 16th Street around 9:30 a.m. Nobody was hit by bullets, police say. A woman is in custody.
Bailey Charged With Aggravated Battery; Perusky Arrested On White County Warrant
Two White County residents are being held in the White County Jail following their arrests by the Carmi Police Department on Tuesday. At approximately 12:30 p.m. Officers arrested 30 year old Tiffany Perusky at the Dollar General Store on a Failure to Appear warrant. Bond for Persusky was set at $500. No court date has been set at this time.
State Police announce special enforcement effort in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police recently announced that District 9, which covers Effingham and Wayne Counties, will be conducting specialized patrols in those counties next month. These specialized patrols are designated as Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols. They focus on preventing detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant […]
Illinois man, Jevon Elliott, sentenced for assaulting officers
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An Illinois man has been sentenced on multiple charges of aggravated battery to police officers. Joseph A. Cervantez, Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced that Jevon Elliott, 46, was sentenced for two separate cases after a contested sentencing hearing held on January 6. Elliott will serve a nine year sentence followed by a four year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Centralia Police Chief releases crime stats for 2022
Centralia Police Chief Christopher Locke has released information on calls for service and crime stats for 2022. Locke hopes by sharing the information they are taking a positive step toward improving transparency and their bond and partnership with the community. “I think the one thing you can look at is...
Fromm Turns Himself In On White County Warrant
On Tuesday morning at around 11:30 a.m. a Harrisburg man walked into the White County Sheriff’s Department and spoke with Sheriff Jordan Weiss in regards to having an active warrant out for his arrest. Brandon Lee Fromm told Weiss that he was there to turn himself in. The warrant stems from an arrest in 2017 for Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Fromm was booked in the White County Jail and is being held without bond.
Two Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections In White County Court Monday
Two individuals were sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections in White County court on Monday. 24 year old Evan Boshears of Carmi was sentenced to 6 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon a class 3 felony. Boshears was arrested by the Carmi Police Department in November of 2022. He was on probation for felony Domestic Battery at the time of his arrest. Boshears was also recommended by the court to participate in the Impact Incarceration Program (Boot Camp). Boshears was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding Judge. States Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case.
