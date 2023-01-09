Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Fire causes very minor damage at Salem home
A fire at a Salem home Thursday afternoon was confined to a lampshade and a couch. However, it was the quick action of the homeowner Abby Jones of the 1200 block of East Lyford that prevented the fire from spreading. Firemen say a lamp had fallen into a candle. When...
southernillinoisnow.com
Light snow leads to numerous crashes and vehicles running off the road
Area police departments report numerous crashes and vehicles sliding off the road following the dusting of snow early Friday morning. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reported over 20 calls for wrecks and motorist assists for sliding off slick roads. There were no injuries reported in any of the crashes. Most of the issues were around bridges and overpasses. Multiple calls were received along US 50 east of Salem near Kinmundy Road and US 51 at Wisher Road south of Patoka.
Police investigating a home invasion in O’Fallon, Mo
The police have just informed us about a home invasion in O'Fallon, Missouri.
Illinois police find woman’s body after suspicious traffic stop
A community reacts to a woman found dead in Freeburg, Illinois, Wednesday night after a suspicious traffic stop led police to her home.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, January 13th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested 30-year-old Nathan Hale of North Hickory in Centralia for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Briton McCray of McCormick Street in Centralia for alleged domestic battery. 30-year-old Chyan Phillips...
Thieves steal catalytic converters from 17 school buses in Belleville
Overnight, thieves went after the smaller school buses in the bus yard of the Belleville School District 201. They took 17 buses' catalytic converters.
Woman’s body found in Illinois home, man in custody
A woman's body was discovered at a Freeburg trailer park Wednesday evening, and police have a man in custody for homicide.
southernillinoisnow.com
Pole barn damaged by fire in rural Salem Tuesday morning
Fire caused damage to a lean-to attached to a pole barn on the Bobby Donoho property at 4187 Tonti Road north of Salem Tuesday morning. The fire started in a chicken roost where a heat lamp appears to have caught some straw on fire. A person at the scene used a garden hose to keep the fire down until firemen arrived. The fire was confined to the lean-to and the one wall of the barn next to the lean-to.
cilfm.com
Road closure on IL 154 in Perry County – Monday January 16th
The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of an upcoming road closure on Illinois 154 just east of the square in Pinckneyville. Beginning Monday, January 16th at 6 a.m, Illinois 154 will be closed to all traffic between North Main Street and North Locust Street, weather permitting. The road is expected to be open by 6 p.m. on the same day.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged with aggravated battery to police officer
A 63-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery to a police officer and criminal trespass to land. Joel Firebaugh of Poplar Street is accused of throwing a shoe at a Centralia Police Officer who found him in the Centralia Amtrak Station on Tuesday where he had earlier been banned. Prosecutors say it was the second day in a row Firebaugh had been found in the building.
southernillinoisnow.com
AST opens medical facility in Salem
AST Primary Care has opened its seventh facility in Southern Illinois in Salem. The Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon to welcome the facility in the former motel management building at 126 North Hotze Road just north of West Main Street. Nurse Practioner Krea Rose...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 63-year-old Centralia man for aggravated battery to a police officer and criminal trespass to land. Joel Firebaugh was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 29-year-old Salem man, Zachary Mulvaney of Selmaville Road, was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of meth, possession of drug...
FOX2now.com
Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville
An investigation continues following a bad car crash in Belleville over the weekend. Authorities and at least one passerby want to say “thank you” to a Good Samaritan who stopped to help. Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville. An investigation continues following a bad car...
Effingham Radio
Announcement From The Clay County Highway Department
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the following through their Facebook Page:. Seasonal reduced weight limits are in effect January 15th until further notice for all roads included in the county highway system with seasonal weight limit signs. If there is not a seasonal weight limit sign, legal loads are allowed. This weight limit applies only to the county highways.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, January 10th, 2023
A 26-year-old Sandoval woman has turned herself in on a felony failure to appear warrant in a pending burglary and theft case. Mallory Seals of East Scott is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond. 36-year-old Jonathon Downes of Phelps Road in Walnut Hill is being held in lieu of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, January 12th, 2023
Centralia Police arrested 47-year-old Jason Alvey of Kerr Street in Centralia for alleged possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of County Farm Road in Cisne posted $500 bond and was released after being arrested on a Marion County major...
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/15 – JoAnn Beer
JoAnn Beer, age 80 of Iuka, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/18 – Lawrence Steven ‘Steve’ Tate
Lawrence Steven ‘Steve’ Tate passed away on January 10, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital of Centralia. Lawrence was born on November 6, 1937, in Centralia, Illinois to mother Dora (DeSelms) Tate and father Ivan Tate. He married Mary (Bailey) Tate on September 28, 1958, in Salem, Illinois.
KFVS12
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
wdml.com
Tuesday afternoon incidents lead to Sandoval school lockdowns
SANDOVAL — Multiple incidents Tuesday afternoon in Sandoval resulted in Police Chief Joe Lyons placing both school buildings in Sandoval on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. According to Lyons, his department received a report of two groups of young people having a verbal altercation when on group...
Comments / 0