UPDATE: Missing Kalamazoo County woman found safe
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 64-year-old Kathy Lynn Prevatte who was reported missing has been found safe. They appreciate the community’s help as well as the rapid response from their service partners. ORIGINAL STORY:. Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputies are...
Drug bust suspects fight KDPS officers but quickly taken into custody
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested three people Thursday night, January 12 during a narcotics bust. The incident took place near Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood in the 900 block of North Westnedge Avenue. According to KDPS, the arrests got underway when a Sergeant observed...
KPS Superintendent resignation and CFO termination linked
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There may be more to the sudden departure of former Kalamazoo Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri than some critical e-mails and a personality conflict. It appears that Raichoudhuri was not only aware of the unapproved expenditures and a number of board policy violations taking place...
AUDIO: Turbulent times ahead for KPS as they start 2023 with new leadership and focus
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — It was back to business for Kalamazoo’s School Board at their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday night, January 12, following a turbulent month that has shaken up the district’s leadership, and left some parents asking questions. Residents made it clear at the meeting however that they aren’t satisfied with the answers they have gotten following the sudden departure of the former Superintendent and Operations Director.
Kalamazoo County man pleads guilty to 2017 murder
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo County man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Tuesday, January 10 for the death of a Vicksburg man. According to court documents, Joshua Wessel allegedly killed 71-year-old Ronald French on June 4, 2017 following an argument in French’s home. The documents revealed that Wessel wrapped vacuum cords around French’s neck, and dragged him into a field in Fulton where his remains were found three weeks later.
BC School Superintendent says leadership was not consulted about basketball spectator ban
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Thursday night’s boys high school basketball game between Battle Creek Central and Kalamazoo Loy Norrix was played without spectators in the stands at Loy Norrix High School. Battle Creek Central defeated Loy Norrix 63-26. While it had nothing to do with illnesses like...
