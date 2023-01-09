KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — It was back to business for Kalamazoo’s School Board at their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday night, January 12, following a turbulent month that has shaken up the district’s leadership, and left some parents asking questions. Residents made it clear at the meeting however that they aren’t satisfied with the answers they have gotten following the sudden departure of the former Superintendent and Operations Director.

