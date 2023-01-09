ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, TX

scttx.com

Tenaha ISD Board of Trustees Notice of Regular Meeting, Jan. 19 Agenda

January 13, 2023 - A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tenaha Independent School District will be held January 19, 2023, beginning at 5:30pm in the Boardroom of the Administration Office, 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any...
TENAHA, TX
scttx.com

Joaquin Public Safety Corporation Regular Meeting, Jan. 17 Agenda

January 12, 2023 - The Joaquin Public Safety Corporation will meet in regular session on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the Joaquin City Office located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Cali to Order:. 2....
JOAQUIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

When and Where Will Freddy’s Be Opening in Lufkin, Texas?

The dirt work and construction are underway for a highly anticipated restaurant soon to open its doors in Lufkin, Texas. Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will be opening a location at 4103 South Medford Drive, next to Chili's. When Is The Big Day?. Kim Huynh, Assistant Public Relations Manager with...
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

City of Timpson Council Meeting Notice, Jan. 17

January 12, 2023 - Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the governing body of the above-named City will be held on the 17th day of January, 2023 at 5:30 pm at Timpson City Hall, 456 Jacob Street, Timpson, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
TIMPSON, TX
KLTV

Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Law enforcement finds ‘additional items’ in area missing East Texas woman’s remains were found

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Panola County Sheriff’s office found “additional items” in the northwest area of the county where missing woman Lauren Thompson’s remains were found in July 2022. Sheriff Cutter Clinton told KETK News that “additional items were located and will be sent to the crime lab for further analysis.” Thompson went missing […]
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Center Independent School District CTE Non-Discrimination Statement

January 13, 2023 - (Español) - Center ISD offers career and technical education programs in programs of study. Admission to these programs is based on admission standards. It is the policy of Center ISD not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex or handicap in its vocational programs, services or activities and provides equal access to the Boy Scouts and other designated youth groups as required by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended; Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1912; and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended.
CENTER, TX
KTRE

18 wheeler fire on I-20 near FM 450 in Hallsville

HALLSVILLE, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Sweet New Bakery Opening In Lufkin, Texas

Have you been looking for a new go-to place to get cupcakes in Lufkin? Recently we lost Angelic Cupcakes and that left an opening in the marketplace. Little Bit's Creations has been a home-based bakery operating under cottage law for years. Now owner Robin Windham has taken things big time with a brick-and-mortar at 1523 South First Street.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Carthage ISD under soft lockdown due to nearby manhunt

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – All Carthage ISD campuses are under a soft lockdown “due to a police search for a suspect,” according to the district. In a release, the district said on Thursday morning the search located near Baker-Koonce Intermediate led to the soft lockdown status but that students and staff are not perceived to […]
CARTHAGE, TX
scttx.com

Robert Lewis Marberry “Huck”

Funeral service will be held at Mangum Funeral Home, on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 11AM with Bro. Dee Daniel officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Monday, January 16, 2023, beginning at 10AM until service time at Mangum Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery, San Augustine, Texas.
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

Timpson Middle School Honor Roll for 2nd Nine Weeks of 2022-23

January 10, 2023 - Timpson Middle School announces the All A and A/B Honor Roll for the 2nd Nine Weeks of the 2022-2023 school year. 7th Grade - Madison Grigsby, Gavin Hudson, and Aiden Otis. 8th Grade - Jerrin Bass, Luis Castillo, Brevan Hurst, Amelie Mastan, Maliah Norris, Kayson Pledger,...
TIMPSON, TX
KTRE

Lufkin dog in recovery after machete attack

LUFKIN, TX
KSLA

Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Man accused of stabbing Kilgore woman to death pleads guilty

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A man has pleaded guilty to murder after a Kilgore woman was stabbed to death because of an ex with a “broken heart.”. Calvin Marcelus Anderson, 33, of Henderson, was arrested after Lashekia Shardae Kenney was stabbed to death in her driveway on Sept. 2, according to police.
KILGORE, TX

