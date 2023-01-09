Read full article on original website
scttx.com
Tenaha ISD Board of Trustees Notice of Regular Meeting, Jan. 19 Agenda
January 13, 2023 - A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tenaha Independent School District will be held January 19, 2023, beginning at 5:30pm in the Boardroom of the Administration Office, 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any...
scttx.com
Joaquin Public Safety Corporation Regular Meeting, Jan. 17 Agenda
January 12, 2023 - The Joaquin Public Safety Corporation will meet in regular session on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the Joaquin City Office located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Cali to Order:. 2....
When and Where Will Freddy’s Be Opening in Lufkin, Texas?
The dirt work and construction are underway for a highly anticipated restaurant soon to open its doors in Lufkin, Texas. Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will be opening a location at 4103 South Medford Drive, next to Chili's. When Is The Big Day?. Kim Huynh, Assistant Public Relations Manager with...
scttx.com
City of Timpson Council Meeting Notice, Jan. 17
January 12, 2023 - Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the governing body of the above-named City will be held on the 17th day of January, 2023 at 5:30 pm at Timpson City Hall, 456 Jacob Street, Timpson, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
KLTV
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
Law enforcement finds ‘additional items’ in area missing East Texas woman’s remains were found
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Panola County Sheriff’s office found “additional items” in the northwest area of the county where missing woman Lauren Thompson’s remains were found in July 2022. Sheriff Cutter Clinton told KETK News that “additional items were located and will be sent to the crime lab for further analysis.” Thompson went missing […]
KTRE
‘Additional items’ located in area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found
scttx.com
Center Independent School District CTE Non-Discrimination Statement
January 13, 2023 - (Español) - Center ISD offers career and technical education programs in programs of study. Admission to these programs is based on admission standards. It is the policy of Center ISD not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex or handicap in its vocational programs, services or activities and provides equal access to the Boy Scouts and other designated youth groups as required by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended; Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1912; and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended.
KTRE
18 wheeler fire on I-20 near FM 450 in Hallsville
Sweet New Bakery Opening In Lufkin, Texas
Have you been looking for a new go-to place to get cupcakes in Lufkin? Recently we lost Angelic Cupcakes and that left an opening in the marketplace. Little Bit's Creations has been a home-based bakery operating under cottage law for years. Now owner Robin Windham has taken things big time with a brick-and-mortar at 1523 South First Street.
Carthage ISD under soft lockdown due to nearby manhunt
CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – All Carthage ISD campuses are under a soft lockdown “due to a police search for a suspect,” according to the district. In a release, the district said on Thursday morning the search located near Baker-Koonce Intermediate led to the soft lockdown status but that students and staff are not perceived to […]
scttx.com
Robert Lewis Marberry “Huck”
Funeral service will be held at Mangum Funeral Home, on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 11AM with Bro. Dee Daniel officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Monday, January 16, 2023, beginning at 10AM until service time at Mangum Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery, San Augustine, Texas.
scttx.com
Stanley Burgay Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser
January 11, 2023 - Stanley Burgay Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser Friday, January 20, from 10:30am until Sold Out. B&B parking lot in Timpson. Pulled Pork sandwiches, chips and drink $10.
scttx.com
Timpson Middle School Honor Roll for 2nd Nine Weeks of 2022-23
January 10, 2023 - Timpson Middle School announces the All A and A/B Honor Roll for the 2nd Nine Weeks of the 2022-2023 school year. 7th Grade - Madison Grigsby, Gavin Hudson, and Aiden Otis. 8th Grade - Jerrin Bass, Luis Castillo, Brevan Hurst, Amelie Mastan, Maliah Norris, Kayson Pledger,...
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in Texas
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country. Last September, they announced 56 stores to be closed. This week an additional 62 new Bed Bath & Beyond closures were across the United States. Of these four are located in Texas, and one of these four has already closed.
KTRE
Lufkin dog in recovery after machete attack
SCOTUS declines review of lower court’s ruling allowing Union Pacific to leave Palestine. While this week’s decision by the Supreme Court to not review a lower court’s ruling means Union Pacific could be closer to pulling out of town, they would not do so without the risk of sanctions from a state district court, which previously ordered the railroad to stay.
KSLA
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into […]
Man arrested after high-speed chase through Panola, Rusk counties
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man is behind bars after allegedly leading Panola County deputies on a chase into Rusk County Tuesday morning. Randall Croes, licensed out of Wisconsin, was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence and aggravated assault against a public servant. According to Panola […]
KLTV
Man accused of stabbing Kilgore woman to death pleads guilty
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A man has pleaded guilty to murder after a Kilgore woman was stabbed to death because of an ex with a “broken heart.”. Calvin Marcelus Anderson, 33, of Henderson, was arrested after Lashekia Shardae Kenney was stabbed to death in her driveway on Sept. 2, according to police.
