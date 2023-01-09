January 13, 2023 - (Español) - Center ISD offers career and technical education programs in programs of study. Admission to these programs is based on admission standards. It is the policy of Center ISD not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex or handicap in its vocational programs, services or activities and provides equal access to the Boy Scouts and other designated youth groups as required by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended; Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1912; and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended.

