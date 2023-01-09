Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
KHQ Right Now
Tacoma's Zoom Diallo lists Gonzaga in final six, will visit Spokane on Saturday
With an official visit to Gonzaga on the horizon, Tacoma’s Zoom Diallo listed the Bulldogs as one of six potential college destinations on Thursday. Diallo, a 6-foot-4 point guard from Curtis High School, named Gonzaga, USC, Florida State, Washington, Kansas and Arizona as his finalists. A five-star prospect in...
KHQ Right Now
'I loved it:' Former Gonzaga standout Jalen Suggs watches Julian Strawther hit game-winner vs. BYU
PROVO, Utah – Jalen Suggs has had his eye on the Gonzaga-BYU game for a long time after scanning Orlando’s schedule and realizing it was the day before his Magic faced Utah in Salt Lake City. Suggs watched intently Thursday from the first row behind Gonzaga’s bench with...
KHQ Right Now
High School Sports Focus 1/13 - Part One
Part one of our High School Sports Focus Show from January 13th, 2023.
KHQ Right Now
North Spokane Crumbl Cookies set to open Jan. 20
SPOKANE, Wash. - Mark your calendars cookie lovers, Crumbl Cookies is opening its North Spokane location on Jan. 20 at 8 a.m. The Utah-based company applied for a building permit on the corner of Linclon and Division in September, 2022. Now, the company has officially announced its opening day. "Owners,...
KHQ Right Now
Community members reflect on what High Drive Bluff means to them as land goes up for auction
SPOKANE, Wash. - A portion of the High Drive Bluff, a popular area for recreation on Spokane's South Hill, could be cleared to make way for condominiums, drawing concern from members of the community. Tuscan Ridge, a planned development of up to 100 condominiums on 23 acres at 5600 South...
KHQ Right Now
'My heart shattered': School bus stop miscommunication leaves one Mead family frightened
MEAD, Wash. - On Jan. 10, one Mountainside Middle School parent experienced something no parent ever wants to go through; not knowing where her child was. “My heart shattered, and my stomach dropped to the floor to be honest,” Christina Dehart said. After some miscommunication between the Mead School...
KHQ Right Now
Driver in custody for DUI in overnight Liberty Lake rollover
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Just after midnight on Jan. 13, a rollover crash was reported next to an apartment in Liberty Lake. Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to the scene near south Liberty Lake Rd. and east Inlet Dr. The driver was impaired and taken into custody, with no injuries reported.
KHQ Right Now
Residents temporarily displaced after fire damages north Spokane home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents will be displaced for a few days due to smoke damage following a fire at their north Spokane home on Thursday. According to Spokane Fire Department (SFD) firefighters on the scene, the fire was likely sparked when something was left on the stove. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and neighbors called it in.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Spokane man pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges on Wednesday, after Montana Highway Patrol troopers found hundreds of fentanyl pills in a vehicle in which he was a passenger in Great Falls. 34-year-old Yevgeniy Rudnitskiy pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled...
KHQ Right Now
North Spokane stabbing suspect flees, victim treated for non-life-threatening injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman suspected in a north Spokane stabbing is on the loose, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). SCSO deputies responded to reports of a stabbing on the 12300 block of North Fairwood Drive at about 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, where they didn't find the victim nor the suspect.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane City Council considers mobile surveillance camera pilot program for law enforcement
SPOKANE, Wash. - In an effort to curb crime in the city, Spokane City Council is looking at a potential mobile surveillance camera pilot program. The catch? It is not cheap. Looking at Spokane crime statistics there was an increase in aggravated assaults, robberies and criminal homicides in 2022 as compared to 2021.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane road rage killer sentenced to 15 years in prison
A man convicted of second-degree murder in the 2021 road-rage killing of a 33-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday. 30-year-old Richard S. Hough told NonStop local he believed the victim, 33-year-old Erika Kienas, reached for a knife, but court documents say he told police on scene he did not see one.
KHQ Right Now
MISSING: Kootenai County Sherrif's Office searching for 30-year-old man
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is searching for 30-year-old Brandon Helbling, who has been missing since Jan. 3. Attempts by friends, family, and law enforcement to contact Brandon have not been answered. He was last seen at the Big Lots in Coeur d'Alene. Brandon is 6-feet,...
KHQ Right Now
Whitman County sheriff's deputies seize fentanyl, heroin and meth from Spokane woman
COLFAX, Washington — More than 1,500 fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin and half a pound of methamphetamine were taken from a Spokane woman by deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) this week as part of a car theft investigation. According to WCSO, 30-year-old Nicole Simmons was...
KHQ Right Now
South Hill residents express concerns over 23 acres of land up for auction
Tuscan Ridge, a planned development of up to 100 condominiums on 23 acres at 5600 South Hatch Road, went up for sale at auction on Wednesday. The plan, which was approved in 2016, would essentially remove the bluff's most popular access point.
