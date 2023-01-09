ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

North Spokane Crumbl Cookies set to open Jan. 20

SPOKANE, Wash. - Mark your calendars cookie lovers, Crumbl Cookies is opening its North Spokane location on Jan. 20 at 8 a.m. The Utah-based company applied for a building permit on the corner of Linclon and Division in September, 2022. Now, the company has officially announced its opening day. "Owners,...
SPOKANE, WA
Driver in custody for DUI in overnight Liberty Lake rollover

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Just after midnight on Jan. 13, a rollover crash was reported next to an apartment in Liberty Lake. Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to the scene near south Liberty Lake Rd. and east Inlet Dr. The driver was impaired and taken into custody, with no injuries reported.
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
Residents temporarily displaced after fire damages north Spokane home

SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents will be displaced for a few days due to smoke damage following a fire at their north Spokane home on Thursday. According to Spokane Fire Department (SFD) firefighters on the scene, the fire was likely sparked when something was left on the stove. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and neighbors called it in.
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Spokane man pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges on Wednesday, after Montana Highway Patrol troopers found hundreds of fentanyl pills in a vehicle in which he was a passenger in Great Falls. 34-year-old Yevgeniy Rudnitskiy pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Spokane road rage killer sentenced to 15 years in prison

A man convicted of second-degree murder in the 2021 road-rage killing of a 33-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday. 30-year-old Richard S. Hough told NonStop local he believed the victim, 33-year-old Erika Kienas, reached for a knife, but court documents say he told police on scene he did not see one.
SPOKANE, WA

