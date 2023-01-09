ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange City, IA

nwestiowa.com

NCC applies to join athletic affiliations

SHELDON—NCC is set to join ICCAC, part of NJCAA. “These are acronyms that do not easily roll off of our tongues at this point, but within a few years, I am sure they will,” said John Hartog, president of Northwest Iowa Community College. The deal is for the...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Bonnie Grave, 71, Sheldon

SHELDON—Bonnie L. Grave, age 71, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at her son’s home in Sheldon where she has been residing since August. Her Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Sheldon, with Pastor Zac Patke officiating.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Dordt student dies in car-truck collision

SIOUX CENTER—A Dordt University student died in a two-vehicle collision about 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on Highway 75 about five miles north of Sioux Center. Eighteen-year-old Emma Lynn Nibbelink of Luverne, MN, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala south when she drove onto the west shoulder, which was covered with snow and ice, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center teen's Eagle Scout project

SIOUX CENTER—Longtime Boy Scout Adam Van Beek hopes his Eagle Scout project will go the distance thanks to a planned fundraiser. The 17-year-old Sioux Center High School senior is working to set up a supper 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Sioux Center American Legion building, 282 First Ave. NE. There, taverns and coneys will be served with sides and dessert. People will be able to make donations there, with all proceeds going to the purchase of shoes for local kids in need.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
algonaradio.com

More Elk Sightings being Reported in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says elk sightings are becoming more common in Iowa as the number of trail and outdoor cameras has increased. The D-N-R’s Tyler Harms says the source of the elk is not as certain as it used to be. But he says the wildlife...
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Central Lyon math curricula

ROCK RAPIDS—Central Lyon School District began the process of looking at new mathematics curricula during the 2021-22 academic year and established a three-year timeline for its adoption. Stephanie Baker holds a dual position as a teacher, leadership and compensation instructional coach with a focus on mathematics in addition to...
kiwaradio.com

Fire Destroys Rock Valley Hay Auction Building

Rock Valley, Iowa — A business shop and office at the Rock Valley Hay Auction was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:00 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a fire at the Hay Auction in eastern Rock Valley.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Siepker will return to SCDC luncheon

SHELDON—There will be a familiar face headlining the 2023 Sheldon Chamber and Development Corporation annual meeting at noon Wednesday, Jan. 18. Scott Siepker, better known as “Iowa Nice Guy,” will be the main speaker for the luncheon at the Crossroads Pavilion Event Center, and he is no stranger to Sheldon.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Longtime leader in victim services retires

REGIONAL—Retiring Family Crisis Centers executive director Shari Kastein has had the word “first” paired with her name more often than most in the decades she has advocated for victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and other violent crimes. The 59-year-old opened South Dakota’s first family crisis center...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center writer pens, publishes poetry

SIOUX CENTER—A Sioux Center resident took an entrepreneurial step this fall that’s resulted in a way to share her writing. Kendra Thompson is in her third printing of her self-published book “A Crown of Devotion,” which contains 15 or “a crown” of sonnets she wrote between May 2022-September 2022.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Lyon County permits Summit pipeline

ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County approved local permits for a carbon dioxide pipeline Dec. 27 despite the board of supervisors’ skepticism about the project. The Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline is set to run through about 15 miles of the county, just south of Inwood before going into South Dakota. Along that route, it will need to cross 11 rights of way, which supervisors approved at the recommendation of county engineer Daryl Albertson.
LYON COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Top local baby names are in for 2022

SIOUX CENTER—Just a few of the local 2022 baby names match up with the top boy and girl names of 2022, as listed by BabyCenter.com. According to that website, the Top 10 girl names of the year were Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Luna and Mia. The Top...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Plymouth County Vision 2023

REGIONAL—Plymouth County’s central topic pertaining to its economic future also might be its most controversial one. Two companies, Summit Carbon Solutions and Heartland Greenway, have been seeking landowner agreements for pipeline rights of way for the installation of pipe that will transport liquefied carbon dioxide to a field site in North Dakota where it will be stored underground.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Dance the night away

Orange City Arts hosts An Evening of Dance on Jan. 14. Art isn’t restricted to gallery walls. The Orange City Arts Council is showcasing one artistic expression of movement, dance, as they do every year with An Evening of Dance at the Unity Christian Knight Center. This year’s show...
ORANGE CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Man arrested after early morning pursuit through Sioux City's Morningside area

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man is in custody after an early-morning pursuit in Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood. 35-year-old Kyle Obermeyer was arrested by officers after a pursuit that began by Iowa State Patrol on the 1900 block of South Lakeport. Obermeyer was wanted for parole violation and multiple counts of credit card fraud.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

BERTRAND FILES SUIT AGAINST SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

A SIOUX CITY DEVELOPER HAS FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT AND A FORMER DISTRICT EMPLOYEE, CLAIMING THEY HAVE RENEGED ON AGREEING TO SELL HIM LAND NEAR AN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. RICK BERTRAND’S LAWSUIT ALSO NAMES CURRENT SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL AND FORMER SCHOOL OPERATIONS MANAGER BRIAN...
SIOUX CITY, IA

