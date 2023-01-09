SIOUX CENTER—Longtime Boy Scout Adam Van Beek hopes his Eagle Scout project will go the distance thanks to a planned fundraiser. The 17-year-old Sioux Center High School senior is working to set up a supper 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Sioux Center American Legion building, 282 First Ave. NE. There, taverns and coneys will be served with sides and dessert. People will be able to make donations there, with all proceeds going to the purchase of shoes for local kids in need.

