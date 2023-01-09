ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

wkar.org

Vassar elected chair of MSU Board of Trustees

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees has chosen its new leader. At Wednesday’s meeting, Trustee Rema Vassar won the election to chair the MSU board 5-to-3 over colleague Renee Knake Jefferson, in what appeared to be a vote that came down to the wire. Trustee Brianna Scott pondered for nearly a full minute before casting her vote for Vassar.
wkar.org

Why is East Lansing refinancing a property bond for the third time?

The City of East Lansing is refinancing a 13-year-old property development bond worth about $5 million for the third time. Since the bond was approved in 2009, multiple construction projects for the property space have fallen through. And the city’s Downtown Development Authority hasn’t made much progress in paying off its debt.
wkar.org

MSU's electric autonomous bus rolls out new schedule

Michigan State University’s electric autonomous bus will resume regular service on campus beginning next week. The bus was introduced on campus in late 2021 and began passenger service in April 2022. Since then, it’s undergone some software updates and customer-inspired improvements, like better seats. Though the bus is...
wkar.org

EL, Meridian residents asked to conserve water after main damage

East Lansing and Meridian Township residents are being asked to conserve water following damage to a water transmission line on Tuesday. East Lansing-Meridian Water and Sewer Authority Manager Joel Martinez says though the damage was minor, it impacted the system’s ability to maintain enough pressure to pump water into the distribution system.
wkar.org

U.S. Navy veteran from Lansing released by Russia

Russia has released from its custody a U.S. Navy veteran from Lansing. Taylor Dudley had been held in the country since April 2022. Dudley’s release from Kaliningrad, Russia was announced Jan. 12 by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and the Richardson Center. In a release, the center said...
