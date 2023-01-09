Read full article on original website
wkar.org
Vassar elected chair of MSU Board of Trustees
The Michigan State University Board of Trustees has chosen its new leader. At Wednesday’s meeting, Trustee Rema Vassar won the election to chair the MSU board 5-to-3 over colleague Renee Knake Jefferson, in what appeared to be a vote that came down to the wire. Trustee Brianna Scott pondered for nearly a full minute before casting her vote for Vassar.
Lansing's new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Board is preparing to meet for the first time
The City of Lansing’s new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Board is preparing to meet for the first time. The board will discuss ways to prevent discrimination and bias. Several months ago, the Lansing City Council approved the formation of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Board. The board’s...
East Lansing City Council moves to become a ‘sanctuary city,' reins in deer cull
The City of East Lansing is moving to be considered a “sanctuary city." City Council approved the designation in a 3-1 vote on Tuesday night and also took limited steps to rein in its annual two-month long deer cull. Attendees filled the Hannah Community Center meeting room to weigh...
Why is East Lansing refinancing a property bond for the third time?
The City of East Lansing is refinancing a 13-year-old property development bond worth about $5 million for the third time. Since the bond was approved in 2009, multiple construction projects for the property space have fallen through. And the city’s Downtown Development Authority hasn’t made much progress in paying off its debt.
MSU's electric autonomous bus rolls out new schedule
Michigan State University’s electric autonomous bus will resume regular service on campus beginning next week. The bus was introduced on campus in late 2021 and began passenger service in April 2022. Since then, it’s undergone some software updates and customer-inspired improvements, like better seats. Though the bus is...
New Ingham Co. prosecutor explains policy changes aimed at curbing gun violence, repeat offenders
Ingham County’s new prosecutor, John Dewane, is settling into his new position. He took over from Carol Siemon who retired at the end of 2021, and he’s already putting in place new policies like cracking down on repeat felony offenders. WKAR's Sophia Saliby spoke with Dewane as he...
Tuba Time: An inside look at what it’s like to be in the Spartan Marching Band
There are 300 members in Michigan State’s Spartan Marching Band (SMB), and yet, I am probably one of the people you may wonder about the most. The Tubas, the section I belong to, only have 24 members. While the ensemble performs at many different events over the season, we...
EL, Meridian residents asked to conserve water after main damage
East Lansing and Meridian Township residents are being asked to conserve water following damage to a water transmission line on Tuesday. East Lansing-Meridian Water and Sewer Authority Manager Joel Martinez says though the damage was minor, it impacted the system’s ability to maintain enough pressure to pump water into the distribution system.
U.S. Navy veteran from Lansing released by Russia
Russia has released from its custody a U.S. Navy veteran from Lansing. Taylor Dudley had been held in the country since April 2022. Dudley’s release from Kaliningrad, Russia was announced Jan. 12 by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and the Richardson Center. In a release, the center said...
Lansing Symphony Orchestra: Nakamatsu Plays Brahms Preview Conversation with Jody Knol
Jody Knol, WKAR classical music host and producer, blends insightful information about the featured composers, music, and guest artists. The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.
