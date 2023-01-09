ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No postseason for the Detroit Lions, but win over Green Bay Packers cements successful season; MSU men's basketball take win over first meeting against Michigan, Tom Izzo reacts | Current Sports | Jan. 9, 2023

By Al Martin
Detroit Sports Nation

‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.

The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions’ replacement for OC Ben Johnson is a no-brainer

Leading up to the 2022 NFL regular season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had not yet “officially” announced who would be calling plays for the Lions’ Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. We quickly found out that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had been selected to call the plays and to say he had an outstanding first season as an NFL play-caller would be a severe understatement. Because of that, Johnson is one of the hottest head coaching candidates, despite the fact that he has only been an NFL coordinator for one season. So, if Johnson ends up being hired as a head coach, who should the Lions hire to replace him?
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

The fearlessness of Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK -- They needed one more first down to keep Aaron Rodgers off the field. They had already piled up more yards than everyone except the Chiefs and Eagles as they headed into the final seconds of the NFL season, but needed 10 more to keep one of the all-time Lions killers from having another shot at their throat.
DETROIT, MI

