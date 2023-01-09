No postseason for the Detroit Lions, but win over Green Bay Packers cements successful season; MSU men's basketball take win over first meeting against Michigan, Tom Izzo reacts | Current Sports | Jan. 9, 2023

Read full article on original website
‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
Michigan State's 4 incoming freshmen nominated to be McDonald's All Americans
According to the rankings, Tom Izzo signed one of the best recruiting classes of his Hall of Fame career in November. There’s still an opportunity for the star-studded quartet to add another layer of polish to the class before arriving in East Lansing. All four of MSU’s incoming freshmen...
Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.
The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.
Ranking Detroit Lions' 17 Unrestricted Free Agents
Detroit Lions will again re-sign several of their own free agents.
Detroit Lions’ replacement for OC Ben Johnson is a no-brainer
Leading up to the 2022 NFL regular season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had not yet “officially” announced who would be calling plays for the Lions’ Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. We quickly found out that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had been selected to call the plays and to say he had an outstanding first season as an NFL play-caller would be a severe understatement. Because of that, Johnson is one of the hottest head coaching candidates, despite the fact that he has only been an NFL coordinator for one season. So, if Johnson ends up being hired as a head coach, who should the Lions hire to replace him?
MSU basketball recruiting: 3 Spartan signees rise, 1 falls in 247Sports rankings update
Michigan State’s 2023 basketball recruiting class is signed and sealed, with just their senior seasons left to go before turning the page to their careers in East Lansing. 247Sports on Thursday released its updated Top 150 rankings for the senior class, and each of MSU’s four incoming freshmen saw slight movement in their position.
Lions Target QB, LB in Latest CBS Sports Mock Draft
Lions target both offense and defense in latest NFL mock draft.
The fearlessness of Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions
ALLEN PARK -- They needed one more first down to keep Aaron Rodgers off the field. They had already piled up more yards than everyone except the Chiefs and Eagles as they headed into the final seconds of the NFL season, but needed 10 more to keep one of the all-time Lions killers from having another shot at their throat.
Onsted boys basketball delivers Clinton its first loss of the season
A 3-point play by Onsted’s Ayden Davis gave Onsted the lead with three minutes left in the game Tuesday and the Wildcats held on for a 57-52 victory over Clinton, handing the Redwolves their first loss of the season. “This was a really big win,” Davis said after scoring 38 points and pulling...
Four Lions defenders earn 2022 all-rookie honors from SIS
The cavalcade of 2022 regular season honors is kicking into full steam these days. One of the newer and more interesting teams comes from sports analytics site Sports Info Solutions, or SIS. SIS revealed its all-rookie first and second teams from the season. The teams were chosen based on their...
First Michigan AP girls basketball rankings released, area teams noticed
LANSING — The first batch of Michigan Associated Press girls basketball rankings were released this week and Northern Michigan comes well represented. With a number of talented teams between Division 3 and 4, it’s no surprise to see many earn a spot in the rankings, or pick up an honorable mention spot.
Tigers to move Comerica Park walls in to 'create even more excitement and on field action'
The Detroit Tigers announced on Wednesday that they'll adjust Comerica Park's outfield dimensions and wall height ahead of Opening Day 2023. The adjustments will modify the deepest aspects of Comerica Park's playing field. Whereas Comerica had previously employed the deepest center-field wall in the majors, at 422 feet, the changes...
