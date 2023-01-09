ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown says she's 'tired of being punished' by Kody's former wives for having a healthy marriage

By Esme Mazzeo
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bpzd9_0k8maP7900
Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, Meri Brown, and Christine Brown.

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

  • Robyn Brown said she's tired of being "punished" for having a good relationship with Kody Brown.
  • "I don't let Kody push me around," Robyn said.
  • Three of Kody's former partners said Robyn appeared to be his favorite wife.

On the final installment of TLC's "Sister Wives: One on One," Robyn Brown said she's "tired of being punished" by former sister wives for having good communication with her husband Kody Brown.

Kody once had four wives in total but is now only romantically involved with Robyn, who is also his legal wife.

He and his third wife, Christine Brown, announced their split in November 2021 and consider themselves "divorced." In a trailer for the tell-all finale special released in December, Kody and his second wife, Janelle Brown, announced they were "separated." Around that same time, his first wife, Meri Brown said that he "made the decision" to end their spiritual marriage of more than 30 years.

"I'm tired of being punished and blamed and people thinking I'm a bad person because I just, I'm communicating," Robyn told host Sukanya Krishnan. "I'm tired of being punished for it. I'm tired of it being somehow a bad thing, 'cause it's not."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qclUn_0k8maP7900
Kody and Robyn shared a kiss before they were married on "Sister Wives."

TLC

The mother of five said that she and Kody do get into disagreements, but she has never been one to "air" her fights with Kody out to his former wives.

"I don't let Kody push me around. I say my truth, I speak to him," she insisted, adding that she talks to him like he's her "best customer" and expects the same treatment in return.

Robyn said she didn't want to apologize for her healthy marriage anymore ."I'm tired of feeling bad that I have a good relationship with Kody when other people don't. That's on them, they need to figure that out," she added.

Kody refused to talk to Krishnan about his relationship with Robyn. Early on the episode, when Krishnan asked if Robyn was his favorite wife, he called the question "unfair." He said that his three former partners "shit-talked" him throughout their respective marriages but Robyn didn't, to his knowledge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NCI6w_0k8maP7900
Meri, Robyn, Janelle, and Christine Brown.

TLC

When asked if Robyn was the favorite wife, Janelle said that she and her kids felt that Kody had been "disproportionate" with the amount of time he spent at her house.

"Robyn is the one that he is most comfortable with," Meri said in response to the same question. She added that Kody "values loyalty."

Christine said she "felt" like it was "apparent from the beginning" that Robyn was Kody's favorite wife. "I'm not blind and I'm also not stupid," she added. Christine said that Robyn wasn't a "scapegoat," but that she thought Kody and Robyn were "soulmates."

"Sister Wives" is available to stream now on Discovery Plus.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 14

Becky Schaefer
4d ago

oh please Sobbin Robyn. your healthy marriage is only because you had THEM around to blame your issues on and for him to take his frustration out on. Now that it's just the two of you I would be willing to bet your "healthy" relationship goes down hill fast

Reply(1)
7
Debi Caruthers
4d ago

we all saw that coming,it was obvious that he prefers Robin over the others . However there is nothing Healthy about it.

Reply
5
Johnny Myers
3d ago

she is upset that the money pot has got a lot smaller. more debt than the married couple can handle by themselves.

Reply
4
Related
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama

TLC At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs […]
ARIZONA STATE
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Alum Marries Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama

While news out of the Sister Wives world has been filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still stands as a dose of happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown finally tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
NEVADA STATE
OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Claims Kody Found Her 'Unattractive' Because He Didn't Like When She 'Vented' To Him

Christine Brown is spilling the tea on the driving force behind her bombshell split from Kody Brown. Although the TLC star's relationship with the Brown family patriarch had been strained for years, the mother-of-six — she shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with her estranged ex — pulled the plug on their spiritual marriage after Kody told her he was no longer interested in intimacy and that he didn't find her attractive anymore. And while the father-of-18 insisted his fading attraction to her was because of the allegedly horrible way that she treated his other wives, in a...
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Reveals for 1st Time That Wife Janelle Briefly ‘Moved Out’ Years Before Official Split: ‘She Was Done’

History repeating itself? Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and estranged wife Janelle Brown had struggles well before they confirmed their split in December. “The family was in a bad place because Janelle moved out,” Kody, 53, revealed during part 2 of Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired on Sunday, January 1. “She was done. She moved […]
UTAH STATE
RadarOnline

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Exes Gearing Up With Lawyers, Seeking Spousal Support From Father Of 18 As 'Everyone Takes Sides'

Sister Wives star Kody Brown's exes are allegedly seeking legal representation after three of his four marriages fizzled out, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. "They're arming up with lawyers to get back what they feel is rightfully theirs," insiders claimed, referring to his former flames Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.The TLC personality divorced first wife Meri in 2014 so he could legally wed fourth wife Robyn Brown and adopt her three children from a past marriage. Since then, Robyn has been his only legal wife. Kody was spiritually married to his other now-exes, Janelle and Christine.After no shortage...
In Touch Weekly

LPBW’s Zach Roloff Reveals How He Feels About Chris Marek Taking Over Family Pumpkin Farm Private Tours

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff reacted to Matt Roloff’s decision to have ​Amy Roloff‘s husband, Chris Marek, take over the Roloff Farms’ private farm tours. In a teaser clip for the Tuesday, December 27, episode of the show shared by TLC’s Instagram, Zach, 32, asked Chris, 60, if he was still leading public tours at the family farm while having dinner with Zach’s mom, Amy, and his wife, ​Tori Roloff.
OREGON STATE
People

Todd Chrisley Says Daughter Chloe's Biological Mother Has 'No Rights' to Her amid His Conviction

"At the end of the day, Chloe's family is who Chloe has been raised with," Todd Chrisley said on the latest episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast Todd Chrisley is making his feelings known about daughter Chloe Chrisley's future. On the latest episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast, the reality star, 53, opened up about the news that Chloe's biological mother is planning to regain custody of the 10-year-old following his recent conviction. Todd and wife Julie Chrisley — who were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and...
GEORGIA STATE
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Once Admitted She Only Wanted Plural Marriage With Kody, Rejected Monogamy

And then, there was one. Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown once admitted she only wanted a plural marriage with husband Kody Brown and rejected monogamy to be with him. “I mean, I know this just sounds really funky,” Robyn, 44, began during a January episode of the hit TLC series. “But like, I had, you know, people that wanted to date me, and that I was, you know, kind of friendly with or whatever that talked about living, you know … they wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, kind of a thing.”
UTAH STATE
Insider

Insider

737K+
Followers
39K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy