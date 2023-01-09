Live updates: House approves new rules, first big test for Republican-led chamber

WASHINGTON – After a historically tumultuous week electing Republican Kevin McCarthy as speaker, the House reconvened Monday evening and adopted the new rules for the 118th Congress.

The rules give more power to individual members, allow for aggressive investigation of the Biden administration on issues such as COVID-19 and the southern border; and make it more difficult to increase federal spending. Rules passed in a 220-213 vote: Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas was the only Republican to vote with Democrats.

Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas was the only Republican to vote with Democrats. Why the rules vote was important: Adoption of the rules are often a below-the-radar exercise designed to make sure the House operates smoothly over the next two years. But the rules changes this year came as Republicans seek to aggressively investigate the Biden administration and after a faction of hard-line GOP lawmakers were able to wrest key concessions that give them more power.

Here are the latest developments:

Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) addresses the House of Representatives after being elected speaker of the House on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2022. Jack Gruber, USA TODAY

House rules package passes

Newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy survived the first test of his leadership, passing a rules package Monday that Republicans say will help the U.S. “get its fiscal house in order.”

Just as Americans must live within their means, “so too should the federal government,” Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., said before the vote. “Republicans cannot and will not rest our heads in the sand without out-of-control federal spending.”

But the House rules do more than address appropriations. They also include multiple concessions that yield to a group of about 20 hard-line conservatives who blocked his speakership for four days.

He ultimately won after 15 rounds of voting by giving the far-right caucus the power to have a single member initiate a vote to oust him. He also conceded more committee seats to House Freedom Caucus members, a spending cap, a promise not to campaign against conservative members in safe districts, among others.

Progressive opponents, such as Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said the rules package caters to "MAGA extremists" and threatens women's economic freedom and bodily autonomy.

House Democrats, including some representatives who said they've had an abortion, railed against the rules package and noted that the GOP is launching its majority control by attacking women's health care.

– Candy Woodall

Fiery debates before rules vote

The 118th Congress started its business Monday night with a fiery debate about a rules package Democrats accused Republicans of negotiating in secret and “caving to MAGA extremists.”

Several Republicans said the rules package negotiated between new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, his top allies and about 20 conservative hard-liners will “make sure the federal government is working for its citizens and not itself.”

“The fringe held the Republican leadership hostage and got them to give away everything – including their dignity,” said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass.

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, one of the architects of the slate of concessions, said most of the rules package was agreed to several weeks ago with one big, recent change: that it will now only take one member to vacate the speaker. It’s a move that gives more power to the rank-and-file members that dates back to Thomas Jefferson, he said.

– Candy Woodall

House GOP rescinds budget for new IRS hires; unlikely to pass Senate

The House passed a bill rescinding provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act that provided funds for the Internal Revenue Service to hire more full-time employees, which House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said last Saturday morning was to “repeal funding for 87,000 new IRS agents.”

The bill, which passed in the House by a vote of 221-210, is likely dead on arrival in the Senate, which is controlled by Democrats.

McCarthy’s claim that the Inflation Reduction Act hired “87,000 new IRS agents” is also misleading. The bill, passed last year in the summer, granted the IRS roughly $80 billion for tax enforcement and the hiring of more employees, not strictly agents.

The claim is based on a report from the U.S. Treasury Department which said $80 billion would allow the IRS to hire roughly 87,000 new full-time employees.

– Ken Tran, Candy Woodall

What other changes are in the rules?

Reinstating the “Holman Rule” is among the changes in the Republicans’ 55-page proposed rules package. The measure, first adopted in 1876, allows amendments to cut spending in appropriation bills by eliminating programs or cutting salaries.

The rules package also requires that bill texts be released at least 72 hours before a vote on the House floor, a provision that has been widely praised by the Republican members following the quick passing of the $1.7 trillion FY 2023 spending package just days after the full bill text was made public.

— Sarah Elbeshbishi

No more candid cameras: C-SPAN television cameras removed from House chamber

During last week's debate over Kevin McCarthy's bid to become House Speaker, C-SPAN cameras caught candid shots of lawmakers conversing, arguing, and even pointing fingers at each other; C-SPAN beamed in when McCarthy confronted vocal critic Matt Gaetz, for example.

Well, those days are gone.

Thanks to McCarthy's win, per standard procedure, Republicans put their own cameras in the House, and party-run cameras tend not to wander around the chamber in pursuit of interesting shots. C-SPAN was able to televise the McCarthy debate because, technically, no one was in charge of the House.

C-SPAN delivered the news on Twitter:

"NOTE: C-SPAN cameras are no longer in the House chamber," the tweet said. "We have resumed using the feed from House/government-operated cameras."

– David Jackson

Reps. Jason Smith, Mark Green to take over key committees

Missouri Rep. Jason Smith, serving his sixth congressional term, is set to chair the powerful Ways and Means Committee. The 42-year-old will be the youngest chairman in the committee’s history after beating out Reps. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., and Adrian Smith, R-Neb., for the committee’s gavel.

Tennessee Rep. Mark Green will chair the Homeland Security Committee, filling the vacancy left by the retirement of Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., after winning the chair over Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw. Green, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, is a win for hard-line conservatives, seeking additional representation on key committees and roles.

– Sarah Elbeshbishi

House GOP eyes high-profile investigations

Once House Republicans adopt their rules, they are expected to follow up on their promise to investigate the Department of Justice and what House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called “an intolerable state of weaponized politicization.”

The subcommittee, formally titled as the “Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government,” would be under the House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.

Jordan would also lead the subcommittee, which is expected to be where much of the back and forth between House Republicans and the Justice Department takes place.

Notably, the committee would also investigate the DOJ’s role in collecting “information on or otherwise investigate citizens of the United States, including ongoing criminal investigations,” which includes the department’s various ongoing investigations into former President Donald Trump.

Another select committee strikes a more bipartisan note, aimed at increasing the United States' competitiveness with China.

Wisconsin Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher has been tapped to lead the committee as chairman. The former marine and intelligence officer has had a history of bipartisanship, working with Democrats on legislation focused on American competition with China.

– Ken Tran

The House starts debate to consider rules

The House is finally getting to business after McCarthy’s long and drawn out fight for speaker.

On the agenda for House Republicans on Monday night is passing a rules package that will decide how the chamber operates over the next two years. The rules package contains various provisions that will empower individual members of the House and also allow GOP lawmakers to aggressively investigate the White House.

House Republicans are also planning to pass their first bill – rescinding money for the Internal Revenue Service to hire new full-time workers.

– Ken Tran

Opponents say new Republican House rules will impede ethics investigations

Critics of House Republicans have zeroed in on little-noticed potential rule changes that appear to have a specific target: Ethics investigations.

One proposal would reestablish term limits for members of the bipartisan Office of Congressional Ethics; another would limit the office's ability to hire staff members to the first 30 days of a new congressional session, even though it is hard to find people to fill the jobs.

The ultimate effect, said congressional watchdogs, would be to slow down and hamper investigations of ethic complaints against lawmakers – say, people like Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who campaigned for office while lying about his background and experience.

"House GOP is trying to shred the Office of Congressional Ethics – despite having members like Santos in their ranks," tweeted Norm Eisen, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Brookings Institution. "(Or is it BECAUSE they have members like Santos in their ranks?)"

Republican leaders have not commented publicly about who is pushing these changes and why.

– David Jackson

The motion to vacate, and how would it work

Of all the concessions McCarthy made to win the gavel, returning the House to a rule where one lawmaker has the power to call for a vote to oust the speaker is arguably the most controversial.

When former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats were in charge, the "motion to vacate" could only be initiated if a majority of the party caucus wanted such a step. If adopted by the Republicans, a single member could – at any time demand a vote ditching McCarthy or any speaker who follows him over the next two years.

It isn’t a sure bet that such a move would succeed, but some GOP officials fret it will turn into a procedural nightmare for Congress in the coming months. Historically, it's use was very rare, but in 2015 then-Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., used it against then-Speaker John Boehner before the Ohio Republican surrendered the gavel.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said Sunday during an appearance on Meet The Press that no one can rule out “one person who tries to abuse” the motion, but that he’s confident fellow GOP lawmakers will give McCarthy room to govern.

- Phillip M. Bailey

Proxy voting being eliminated after more than two years

Republicans on Monday are expected to end the use of proxy voting (casting votes electronically from outside the chamber) in the House chamber more than two years after it was implemented in the wake of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Proxy voting began in March 2020 amid a global shutdown because of the coronavirus rapidly spreading – allowing lawmakers to vote from home. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., extended the measure through the 117th Congress’ term that ended on Jan. 3.

House Republicans vocally opposed proxy voting and promised to end the practice when they gained back power. Last month, then-House Republican leader (and now, Speaker) Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tweeted the GOP will “return the House back to a functioning constitutional body by repealing proxy voting once and for all.”

- Mabinty Quarshie

House member to watch: Rep. James Comer of Kentucky

One lawmaker to keep an eye on is Kentucky Rep. James Comer, who is slated to chair the House Oversight Committee, arguably the premier investigative committee in the chamber.

Comer has promised extensive investigations into Hunter Biden’s financial dealings and compliance with tax laws, concerned about whether Joe Biden has been compromised by son Hunter Biden’s business interests.

“If Mr. Biden’s family members have deals with foreign adversaries, it could compromise his decision-making as president in a way that threatens national security,” wrote Comer in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal.

House member to watch: Rep. Jim Jordan

Also pay attention to Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, who will likely chair the House Judiciary Committee.

Jordan is expected to open an aggressive probe into the Department of Justice for its search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and his handling of classified documents.

- Candy Woodall

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and others during the 14th round of voting for speaker as the House sought to elect a speaker on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. At right is Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C. Andrew Harnik, AP

Matt Gaetz, Mike Rogers make peace after heated moment during speaker drama

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has forgiven the fellow lawmaker who lunged at him during Friday's raucous House speaker election.

When McCarthy failed to win the 14th ballot Friday, Rep. Mike Rogers appeared to charge at Gaetz and a group of seated lawmakers on the House floor. The Alabama Republican had to be physically restrained by a colleague in a moment that was seen on national TV.

But Gaetz, who serves on the Armed Service Committee with Rogers, said Sunday the two have a six-year working relationship and will be able to get along going forward. “I don't think there should be any punishment or reprisal just because he had an animated moment,” Gaetz, of Florida said via Twitter. “He has my forgiveness.”

Rogers responded online Sunday, saying he “briefly lost my temper ... and appreciate Matt’s kind understanding.”

- Phillip M. Bailey

