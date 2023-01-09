Concord University to receive more than $1 million in Federal Appropriations for a new PA program

ATHENS, W.Va. (Hinton News) – The federal Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill passed, securing millions of dollars for West Virginia. Included in Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s requests is $1,050,00 for Concord University to start a new physician assistant program.

University officials plan to establish a Master of Science Program in Physician Assistant Studies to prepare and equip graduates for licensure as a Physician Assistant and rural medical practice. This project is intended to help fast-track strategies to address the acute unmet demand for qualified medical professionals in West Virginia and beyond. The Concord University PA program will help prepare future healthcare providers for the opportunities and challenges presented by rural practice by emphasizing in rural health, preventative –care, and patient education.

“I am proud to support Concord University’s new Masters in Physician Assistant Studies through the Congressionally Directed Spending process,” Senator Capito said. “Concord is working to improve the welfare and wellbeing of West Virginians, and this program will assist future patients as they seek medical treatment and young professionals as they build their healthcare careers. Concord conveyed to me the importance of this project, and I will continue to use my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to provide our education institutions in West Virginia with the tools they need to prepare their students.”

“Concord University is grateful for the continuous support of Senator Capito as we move towards offering additional health care programs of study,” says President Kendra Boggess. “This federal funding will allow Concord to better serve the needs of southern West Virginia and beyond by providing new opportunities to educate future generations of professionals prepared to address the everchanging needs around them.”

The proposed program has been approved by Concord University’s Board of Governors and with this federal funding, the approval process with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission can begin.

