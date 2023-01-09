REGISTER: 2023 Legislative Session Preview

Related
CT housing legislation to get renewed focus in 2023 session
Comments from Democratic leadership and experts signaled that housing and zoning will be major issues of CT's upcoming legislative session.
Lamont, General Assembly begin new terms on upbeat notes
CT Democrats have solid majorities and no deep schisms in their caucuses. Rep. Matt Ritter and Sen. Martin Looney were reelected as leaders.
Chris Murphy seeks immigration reform after southern border visit
Murphy hopes Congress can find a compromise on immigration reform, arguing that a ‘lack of order at the border affects us in Connecticut.’
