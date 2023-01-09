Read full article on original website
UK’s 6 Largest Banks Complete Open Banking Roadmap
The UK’s competition authority has announced the near completion of the country’s open banking roadmap. In a statement released on Thursday (Jan. 12), the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that the six largest banks in the U.K. have successfully delivered the requirements of open banking as laid out by the CMA’s roadmap in 2017.
CPI Shows Main Street Small Business Price Hikes Successful, for Now
Inflation data — though a cooling down is evident — shows Main Street small businesses’ price hikes are sticking. At least for now. But the runway may be shortening for some sectors of the Main Street economy. In that case, they’re going to have to find some ways and means by which they can boost margins or at least keep them stable.
Instant Payments Transformation Guide: Grocery, Pharmacy And Convenience Retailers
To Compete With eCommerce, Physical Stores Need to Act More Like Online Retailers. As consumers demand a better user experience, brick-and-mortar retailers must focus on payments innovation to secure loyalty and stay competitive. For the report “Instant Payments Transformation Guide: Grocery, Pharmacy And Convenience Retailers,” a collaboration with ACI Worldwide, we surveyed 300 grocery, pharmacy and convenience retailers to find out which innovations they plan to add or enhance.
Thailand Warns Virtual Banks About ‘Irresponsible Lending’ as It Approves Them
Thailand has approved virtual banking, while warning against “irresponsible lending.”. The country’s central bank on Thursday (Jan. 12) said it expects financial institutions to operate in a sustainable fashion to ensure innovation. “Virtual banks should not initiate a race to the bottom through irresponsible lending, give preferential treatment...
Binance Boosts Hiring Amid Wave of Crypto Layoffs
In the midst of a rash of crypto layoffs, Binance is reportedly in hiring mode. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange hopes to increase its workforce by 15% to 30% this year, CEO Changpeng Zhao said at an industry conference Wednesday (Jan. 11). “We will continue to build and hopefully...
UK Mortgage Payments Hit Highest Level Since 2008
Mortgage costs relative to income in the United Kingdom have risen to their highest level in years. The latest data published by mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society Friday (Jan. 13) revealed that in the final quarter of 2022, first-time buyers were spending on average 39% of their take-home pay on mortgage repayments, the highest level since 2008.
Babylon Health Delivers 1M+ Telehealth Appointments, Easing Pressure on NHS
In the year to October 2022, Babylon Health facilitated over a million U.K. telehealth appointments. As the U.K.-founded digital-first health service provider revealed during a presentation on Thursday (Jan. 12), Babylon’s network of over 870 U.K. virtual healthcare providers delivered 1 million-plus appointments in the space of 12 months, helping the company top $1.05 billion in annual revenue in 2022.
Mobile Wallet Twint Taps NetGuardians for Anti-Fraud Software
Swiss mobile wallet Twint is tapping NetGuardians for fraud prevention software. Twint chose the Swiss anti-fraud FinTech as a provider due to its ability to “monitor, process and store large volumes of transactions in real-time while providing the best possible protection for Twint’s customers,” according to a NetGuardians press release on Tuesday (Jan 10),
