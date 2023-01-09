ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film Composer Hans Zimmer’s Net Worth Reflects 4 Decades in Hollywood! See His Fortune

By Samantha Agate
 3 days ago
Andrea Ripamonti/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

Hans Zimmer is the man behind the music featured in some of your favorite films! The German composer has scored a number of classics, including The Lion King, Sherlock ​Holmes and Gladiator during his career which has spanned more than four decades. His incredible net worth is proof that his musical arrangements are one of a kind.

Keep scrolling to find out how much money he makes.

What Is Hans Zimmer’s Net Worth?

Hans has an estimated net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Born in 1957 in Frankfurt, Germany, the musician began practicing his craft as a child. Though he did attend a couple of piano lessons early on, he is primarily self-taught.

“I have no technique and I have no formal education, so the only thing I know how to write about is something that’s inside of me,” he explained during a July 2018 BAFTA panel.

Action Press/Shutterstock

After hearing the alluring score of the 1968 film Once Upon a Time in the West, Hans was inspired to take his talent to Hollywood. He began scoring films in the early ‘80s, finding success with his music featured in Rain Man. The Dustin Hoffman-led drama helped Hans secure his first Academy Award nomination.

The hitmaker’s first big win for Best Original Score at the annual ceremony came six years later for his work in The Lion King. He also picked up a Golden Globe and two Grammys after composing catchy tunes in the Disney animated movie, with its opening number sung by South African musician Lebo M. Now one of the most recognizable and iconic Disney hits, Hans revealed the unconventional way the song came to be.

“That’s how that opening song came about, literally. Microphone in the room, not in a booth or anything like this,” he shared during a January 2023 episode of 60 Minutes.

The Lion King was later adapted into a Broadway production which earned Hans a Tony nomination in 1998. He became a frequent collaborator of Disney, also scoring several of the Pirates of the Caribbean films. Other credits on Hans’ prolific resume include composing music for Inception, Interstellar, Dune, The Dark Knight, 12 Years a Slave and more.

With dozens of big award show wins, involvement in blockbuster hits and collaborations with huge artists, the Remote Control Productions founder is so happy he gets to do a job he absolutely loves. It comes as no surprise that Hans doesn’t plan on slowing down any time soon.

“You know, I’m still alive,” he explained after earning more than 200 composing credits. “You know, I’m 65 years old now and people are going, ‘Are you going to retire? You going to go and put your feet up?’ And I’m going, ‘No, I’m full of ideas. I’m just getting started.’”

