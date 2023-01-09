Read full article on original website
Drugs located in impounded vehicle following a traffic stop in Nelsonville
NELSONVILLE, Ohio — A Nelsonville traffic stop led to the discovery of a large quantity of suspected narcotics. According to the Nelsonville Police Department, officers initiated a traffic stop along Poplar Street for a vehicle registration violation. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle had a suspended license, and the registration was expired.
sciotopost.com
Perry County Arrests 25-Year-Old Man in Connection of Gun Shot Victim
PERRY COUNTY – On January 9, 2023, at 12:36 pm Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The...
Columbus police searching for 2 teens accused of stealing vehicle, leading officers on high-speed chase
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for two teenage boys who were allegedly involved in a high-speed chase that ended near the Linden area Friday morning. The chase reportedly started around 4 a.m. Police said the juveniles, who are potential homicide suspects, were flagged for driving...
Pounds of marijuana and $8,000 turn up during domestic dispute call near Waverly
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – Ross County deputies seized over five pounds of marijuana after responding to a domestic disturbance call in southern Ohio. On Thursday, deputies went to a residence in the 5000 block of Denver Road, which is a few miles northwest of Waverly. The deputies came to investigate a domestic dispute, but discovered […]
sciotopost.com
Grove City – Police Search for Car Lot Car Thieves
GROVE CITY – Grove City police are releasing photos from an attempted car theft from a car dealership on January 11, 2023. Accoridng to the police, on January 11, 2023, at 1:37 am, the two younger males pictured below forced open a window and entered a car dealership in the 1200 block of Stringtown Road Grove City, OH 43123. The suspects attempted to steal vehicles from the business but fled on foot following the audible security alarm. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Ford Fusion displaying Ohio plate JWL9127 leaving the immediate area. The Ford fled from officers traveling north on I-71.
sciotopost.com
Circleville Police are Searching for a Suspect that Has Stolen Thousands from a Local Storage Facility
Circleville – A thief spent hours maybe days going through locker after locker at a storage facility in the South End of Circleville. The lockers located at 150 Edison ave has hundreds of lockers and police are still discovering that some of them have been accessed by thieves. Over...
14-year-old involved in high-speed chase also wanted in east Columbus fatal shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy involved in a high-speed chase across central Ohio Friday morning is also a suspect in a homicide from last month. A Hyundai Tucson was reported stolen just before 4 a.m. and was quickly spotted. According to a run report obtained by CrimeTracker 10,...
WSYX ABC6
Police: 2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wedgewood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people have been taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wedgewood Drive Friday night. Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 10:57 p.m. Officers at the scene found two people suffering from gunshot wounds,...
WHIZ
Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.
Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
Woman killed, 2 juveniles injured in South Linden crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed and three other people were injured in a crash in the South Linden neighborhood Friday morning. Just before 12:40 a.m., the Columbus Division of Police said a woman was driving north on Cleveland Avenue toward East 17th Avenue in a 2013 Ford F-150. At the same time, a man and a woman were heading south on Cleveland Avenue in a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta.
sciotopost.com
Murdered in Chillicothe, Police Release Details on Shooting
Chillicote – On January 10, 2023 around 1:02pm Officers were dispatched to 30 N. Plaza Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found a shooting victim that Chillicothe Fire Department EMS treated and transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. The victim later was pronounced deceased.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vandals attack downtown Chillicothe business
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local business belonging to one of Chillicothe’s most respected community members was vandalized Wednesday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. near the downtown area. Officers responded to LS Everything In Sports at 133 West Main Street on an activated burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers...
sciotopost.com
Athens County – Police Searching for High-Speed Pursuit Suspect
The Athens Police Department is asking for any information on the whereabouts of Eric Saylor, age 40 of Albany, OH, in reference to a high speed pursuit on 1-10-23. Saylor struck an APD cruiser on Mill St and continued to drive extremely reckless on the HockHocking Adena Bikeway. The vehicle was pursued into Athens County and later crashed on an ATV trail, where Saylor fled into the woods. A passenger was detained and Saylor was not located. Warrants have been issued for his arrest through APD, on top of his current felony warrants through the Athens County Sheriffs Office.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Breaks into Home and Starts Singing Arrested for Burglary
CHILLICOTHE – A man was arrested over the weekend when he broke into a home and started singing after the homeowner asked him to leave. The incident occurred on Liberty street on 1/05/23 around 8 pm. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were called to the home for...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person injured in crash along E. Main Street in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of East Main Street and the McDonald’s on the east side of Chillicothe for an accident with injuries. According to reports, one person was injured in the crash. The individual, dispatchers said, was suffering from a possible head injury. The...
Man wanted after high-speed chase, hitting Athens, Ohio, police cruiser arrested
UPDATE (6:47 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023): The Athens Police Department says Saylor was arrested after a foot pursuit. They say additional charges will be filed. ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — An Ohio man is wanted and police are looking for information on where he is after he allegedly hit a police cruiser and […]
1 seriously injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in south Columbus Thursday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street at 1:30 p.m. Police say one person, who is described as being male, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
NBC4 Columbus
Father speaks on loss after two suspects in custody for death of Columbus infant
A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken into custody on Friday after being charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy. Father speaks on loss after two suspects in custody …. A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken into custody on Friday after being charged in...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro woman injured in fatal crash
A Hillsboro woman sustained minor injuries in a fatal crash Thursday when an Amelia man failed to yield at stop a sign and pulled into the path of the woman’s vehicle on S.R. 32. The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 5:35...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Man Steals Wallets from Local Planet Fitness
Fairfield County – A man was caught on camera stealing several peoples wallets at a local work out facility. According to the Fairfield County sheriff’s office on December 26, 2022, an unknown black male, pictured below, entered the Canal Winchester Planet Fitness Gym, went into the locker room, stealing several wallets and credit cards. The suspect was a passenger in the vehicle pictured below, possibly a newer silver Kia Sportage, and went to Walmart on South High Street in Columbus. This suspect, and the driver of the vehicle, then went into said Walmart, using the stolen credit cards to purchase several gift cards.
