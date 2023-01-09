ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Drugs located in impounded vehicle following a traffic stop in Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — A Nelsonville traffic stop led to the discovery of a large quantity of suspected narcotics. According to the Nelsonville Police Department, officers initiated a traffic stop along Poplar Street for a vehicle registration violation. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle had a suspended license, and the registration was expired.
NELSONVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Perry County Arrests 25-Year-Old Man in Connection of Gun Shot Victim

PERRY COUNTY – On January 9, 2023, at 12:36 pm Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Grove City – Police Search for Car Lot Car Thieves

GROVE CITY – Grove City police are releasing photos from an attempted car theft from a car dealership on January 11, 2023. Accoridng to the police, on January 11, 2023, at 1:37 am, the two younger males pictured below forced open a window and entered a car dealership in the 1200 block of Stringtown Road Grove City, OH 43123. The suspects attempted to steal vehicles from the business but fled on foot following the audible security alarm. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Ford Fusion displaying Ohio plate JWL9127 leaving the immediate area. The Ford fled from officers traveling north on I-71.
GROVE CITY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police: 2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wedgewood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people have been taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wedgewood Drive Friday night. Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 10:57 p.m. Officers at the scene found two people suffering from gunshot wounds,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.

Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Woman killed, 2 juveniles injured in South Linden crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed and three other people were injured in a crash in the South Linden neighborhood Friday morning. Just before 12:40 a.m., the Columbus Division of Police said a woman was driving north on Cleveland Avenue toward East 17th Avenue in a 2013 Ford F-150. At the same time, a man and a woman were heading south on Cleveland Avenue in a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Murdered in Chillicothe, Police Release Details on Shooting

Chillicote – On January 10, 2023 around 1:02pm Officers were dispatched to 30 N. Plaza Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found a shooting victim that Chillicothe Fire Department EMS treated and transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. The victim later was pronounced deceased.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vandals attack downtown Chillicothe business

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local business belonging to one of Chillicothe’s most respected community members was vandalized Wednesday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. near the downtown area. Officers responded to LS Everything In Sports at 133 West Main Street on an activated burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Athens County – Police Searching for High-Speed Pursuit Suspect

The Athens Police Department is asking for any information on the whereabouts of Eric Saylor, age 40 of Albany, OH, in reference to a high speed pursuit on 1-10-23. Saylor struck an APD cruiser on Mill St and continued to drive extremely reckless on the HockHocking Adena Bikeway. The vehicle was pursued into Athens County and later crashed on an ATV trail, where Saylor fled into the woods. A passenger was detained and Saylor was not located. Warrants have been issued for his arrest through APD, on top of his current felony warrants through the Athens County Sheriffs Office.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person injured in crash along E. Main Street in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of East Main Street and the McDonald’s on the east side of Chillicothe for an accident with injuries. According to reports, one person was injured in the crash. The individual, dispatchers said, was suffering from a possible head injury. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

1 seriously injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in south Columbus Thursday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street at 1:30 p.m. Police say one person, who is described as being male, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Gazette

Hillsboro woman injured in fatal crash

A Hillsboro woman sustained minor injuries in a fatal crash Thursday when an Amelia man failed to yield at stop a sign and pulled into the path of the woman’s vehicle on S.R. 32. The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 5:35...
HILLSBORO, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Man Steals Wallets from Local Planet Fitness

Fairfield County – A man was caught on camera stealing several peoples wallets at a local work out facility. According to the Fairfield County sheriff’s office on December 26, 2022, an unknown black male, pictured below, entered the Canal Winchester Planet Fitness Gym, went into the locker room, stealing several wallets and credit cards. The suspect was a passenger in the vehicle pictured below, possibly a newer silver Kia Sportage, and went to Walmart on South High Street in Columbus. This suspect, and the driver of the vehicle, then went into said Walmart, using the stolen credit cards to purchase several gift cards.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH

