Switching to Oatmeal? Price of Eggs in Alabama Keeps Climbing
I know everyone is tired of me BUT … the cost of eggs has gotten way out of control. I typically have 2 to 3 eggs each day for breakfast. But, I’m highly considering changing my breakfast routine. It Doesn’t Seem Like the Price of Eggs Is Going...
Alabama Here Is ANOTHER Penny That Can Be Worth Thousands In Cash
So, is everyone ready to search for a coin that can net you over $7000.00? Yes, you read that correctly, seven thousand dollars!! I know what you’re thinking… what coin!! We are in search of a penny from 1983. What is so special about this 1983 that can bring you such a profit? Well for starters, look at the date and make sure you have a 1983 penny with no mint mark. I know at this point everyone knows what the mint mark is. If you are not aware of it, I’ll go into details at the end.
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend
A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
WHNT-TV
Possible Tax Rebates in 2023
State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year if they can pass the legislation. State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year if they can pass the legislation. Harlem Globetrotters Land in Huntsville!. They will be...
Will North Alabama ever get locations for these popular chain restaurants?
There are plenty of options if you're heading out to grab a bite to eat in North Alabama — but some well-known chain restaurants still don't have a home here.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama
Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
Medical marijuana is legal in Alabama but how protected is its usage?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — "No one believed that Alabama would be legal. Everybody was certain that we would be the last and we're not," said Founder and Owner of CannaBama, Jennifer Boozer. Although the use of medical marijuana has been legalized in the state of Alabama, using medical marijuana in...
Alabama lawmakers consider offering tax rebates due to large state surplus
Alabama lawmakers are eyeing possible tax rebates as the state sees a budget surplus of more than $2.7 billion. Legislators will face decisions on what to do with the rare surplus, including how much to save and how to spend the rest. The state budget that funds education has a $2.7 billion surplus, according to the Legislative Services Agency. The state general fund has a smaller surplus of $351 million.
$400 one-time payment likely coming to Alabama residents
If you're a taxpayer in Alabama, you may soon see a payment of up to $400 coming your way. Why? The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year. This means that the state of Alabama has a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount for the year. Due to this extra money collected by the state, something has to be done with this money. Right now, government officials are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use. Some individuals, such as Senator Orr, say that sending the money back to the taxpayers is a good idea, according to this source.
5 Popular Beaches in Alabama and Fun Things to Do There
With winter weather still making its presence felt and spring break right around the corner - you might be starting to think about sticking your toes in the warm sand of Alabama's beaches.
Alabama Employers to See 54% Unemployment Insurance Tax Cut
Montgomery, AL – Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that most Alabama employers will see a 54% tax cut in their 2023 unemployment insurance taxes and the state has dropped into the lowest tax rate schedule.
Alabamians Are Saving Money At The Gas Pump By Doing This
We all love to save money. It’s not always what we like to do, but when it happens we love it. Example…I don’t like to skip my morning coffee to save money, but if I happen to have enough points for a free cup…I’m jumping for joy.
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lights
An Alabama witness at Hoover reported watching and photographing a spinning disc of lights at 5:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Powerful storms slam South; at least 6 killed in Alabama
SELMA, Ala. — (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director...
Beth Thames: Dealing with snow and ice in Alabama
Ice is ice, no matter which road it covers. Even my friend from Canada knows this. She’s lived in Alabama for a decade or more, but she still crept over the mountain with the other commuters recently, glad to make it home safely, ice crunching beneath her tires. She...
Never Would’ve Guessed! Alabama’s Most Popular Color Revealed
Sometimes I like to think of random things that people in select states would like the most. While living in Florida, I often thought about what food people in my home state loved most. In Alabama, it's easy to guess that's probably barbeque. The most liked football team comes to...
Expert says deadly Alabama tornado may signal start of bad tornado year
A La Nina weather pattern, warm moist air coming from an unusually toasty Gulf of Mexico, likely juiced by climate change, and a decades long eastward shift of tornadoes came together to create the unusually early and deadly storm system that hit Alabama Thursday, meteorologists said. And it may be...
utv44.com
Alabama lawmakers weighing options for $2 billion state budget surplus
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Last year was a great year for Alabama in terms of state revenue. In fact, Alabama has a surplus of more than $2 billion. Now, the big question: what to do with that surplus?. Some options include cutting the grocery tax, starting with giving some...
Should Alabama Be Worried About New COVID Variant?
A few weeks ago, I thought I had the flu and was very nervous. I can't recall the last time I had the flu, and all I could think about was possibly infecting my family. After aggressively taking medicine and drinking orange juice, my sickness was up and down but it felt like it would come back stronger after a few days of feeling better.
Mary K, Steve & DC, Dre Day Top Fall Ratings In West Alabama
From all over West Alabama people are consuming more and more audio wherever they happen to be. Audio is hot right now. So are some local personalities heard via FM radio, smart phones, tablets and any device that can access the internet. Who is drawing in the biggest audiences?. Well,...
