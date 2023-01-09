ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Praise 93.3

Alabama Here Is ANOTHER Penny That Can Be Worth Thousands In Cash

So, is everyone ready to search for a coin that can net you over $7000.00? Yes, you read that correctly, seven thousand dollars!! I know what you’re thinking… what coin!! We are in search of a penny from 1983. What is so special about this 1983 that can bring you such a profit? Well for starters, look at the date and make sure you have a 1983 penny with no mint mark. I know at this point everyone knows what the mint mark is. If you are not aware of it, I’ll go into details at the end.
ALABAMA STATE
Kristen Walters

Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend

A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
GARDENDALE, AL
WHNT-TV

Possible Tax Rebates in 2023

State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year if they can pass the legislation. State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year if they can pass the legislation. Harlem Globetrotters Land in Huntsville!. They will be...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama

Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama lawmakers consider offering tax rebates due to large state surplus

Alabama lawmakers are eyeing possible tax rebates as the state sees a budget surplus of more than $2.7 billion. Legislators will face decisions on what to do with the rare surplus, including how much to save and how to spend the rest. The state budget that funds education has a $2.7 billion surplus, according to the Legislative Services Agency. The state general fund has a smaller surplus of $351 million.
ALABAMA STATE
R.A. Heim

$400 one-time payment likely coming to Alabama residents

If you're a taxpayer in Alabama, you may soon see a payment of up to $400 coming your way. Why? The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year. This means that the state of Alabama has a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount for the year. Due to this extra money collected by the state, something has to be done with this money. Right now, government officials are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use. Some individuals, such as Senator Orr, say that sending the money back to the taxpayers is a good idea, according to this source.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Beth Thames: Dealing with snow and ice in Alabama

Ice is ice, no matter which road it covers. Even my friend from Canada knows this. She’s lived in Alabama for a decade or more, but she still crept over the mountain with the other commuters recently, glad to make it home safely, ice crunching beneath her tires. She...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Should Alabama Be Worried About New COVID Variant?

A few weeks ago, I thought I had the flu and was very nervous. I can't recall the last time I had the flu, and all I could think about was possibly infecting my family. After aggressively taking medicine and drinking orange juice, my sickness was up and down but it felt like it would come back stronger after a few days of feeling better.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
