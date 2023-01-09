Road closure in Fresno due to power outage and flooding

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – City of Fresno officials released a traffic advisory Monday about a road closure in the city due to power and weather issues.

According to Fresno officials, Belmont Avenue between H street and Golden State Boulevard is closed due to a power outage and minor flooding. The City of Fresno expects the closure to continue throughout Monday.

City officials advise drivers to use the north Olive Avenue via Weber Avenue or Golden State Boulevard or find an alternate route while the road closure remains in effect.

It comes as Mayor Dyer encouraged Fresno residents to avoid travel if possible suggesting that, if the option is available, to work from home. If you need to drive in the rain, remember to use caution and reduce your speed.

