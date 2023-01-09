ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Jeff Velting
3d ago

the reason San Joaquin County is not included is because the Central Valley as a whole did not vote for this DISPICABLE Governor - Newsom !!

AccuWeather

24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak

The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
CALIFORNIA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

CA: SOLANO COUNTY FLOOD CONCERN, EVACUATION WARNING

Roughly 1,600 people are placed under an evacuation warning in Solano County, CA as more rain could cause a lake to reach capacity. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

The Sacramento Weir: What it is, and when it comes into play

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When relentless rains hammered the Sacramento Valley, the American and Sacramento Rivers rose quickly. The Department of Water Resources constantly monitored the river levels and rising water. "We monitor that level and that determines whether or not if we open or close the weir," said Casey...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Cleanup in Stockton continues after storms leaves flooding, downed trees

STOCKTON, Calif. — The city of Stockton has reopened most streets impacted by flooding and downed trees from recent days of strong rain and wind. As of Monday night, only11 streets remain partially or completely closed to traffic. Stockton officials emphasized that while the latest overnight storm didn't bring...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads

TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
TRACY, CA

Comments / 0

