KCRA.com
Officials update on storm response ahead of another weekend of heavy snow, rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials with the California Office of Emergency Services and FEMA spoke in Sacramento County on Friday to give the latest updates on the state’s storm response. Cal OES director Nancy Ward said that 6,000 people remained under evacuation orders from previous storms, and 19 people...
Threatening new record-breaking storms in California have been labelled a "extreme emergency."
( CNN ) - At least 18 people have lost their lives as a result of the unprecedented storms that have ravaged parts of California, turning whole communities into lakes and releasing sewage into floodwater. Additionally, additional information will be revealed later.
Stockton homeowners keeping an eye on rising waterways as more storms coming
STOCKTON, Calif. — Gary Sanchez has witnessed the normally tranquil Bear Creek suddenly rising behind his North Stockton home. "It's getting high, but I've seen it a little bit higher than that so I'm concerned about it. But the levees are strong, they've done a lot of work on them," said Sanchez.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: UC Davis professor accused of rape, latest on CA inflation relief payments, holiday weekend snow forecast
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
abc10.com
California Storm Coverage: San Joaquin River sparks evacuation order
Residents of the local Fisherman's Bend Mobile Home Park near Newman are evacuating as the San Joaquin River begins to flood. Some don't want to leave.
24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak
The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
KTVU FOX 2
'We haven't found him yet:' Dad has no closure on 5-year-old son washed away in California flood
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - In a tear-filled interview on Wednesday, Brian Doan of Paso Robles described both the pain and gratitude he's feeling two days after his 5-year-old son was washed away in raging California floodwaters when he and his mother were on their way to school. "We haven't found...
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. east of Stockton on Wednesday. Wind speeds reached 90 miles per hour, which was strong enough to break many trees.
koamnewsnow.com
CA: SOLANO COUNTY FLOOD CONCERN, EVACUATION WARNING
Roughly 1,600 people are placed under an evacuation warning in Solano County, CA as more rain could cause a lake to reach capacity. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Parts of Fairfield under evacuation warning due to possible flooding in Suisun Creek
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — With more rain on the way, Fairfield officials aren't taking any chances in making people aware of the dangers. "Lake Curry right now is at about 375 feet. It will overspill at 377 feet," said Jennifer Brantley, spokesperson for the Fairfield Police Department. Brantley said the...
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
KCRA.com
'When it rains, it really pours': Sacramento homeless man grateful for services as county expands resources during storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When the wind, the rain and the worry about flooding didn’t subside, Malcolm Barth made the decision to get out. “I naturally camp out in the Sacramento area and it was just getting really bad in my area,” Barth said Wednesday. “I decided to just, instead of deal with the campsite, just come inside.”
KCRA.com
The Sacramento Weir: What it is, and when it comes into play
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When relentless rains hammered the Sacramento Valley, the American and Sacramento Rivers rose quickly. The Department of Water Resources constantly monitored the river levels and rising water. "We monitor that level and that determines whether or not if we open or close the weir," said Casey...
California storm death toll rises to 18 after body found in submerged car with more bad weather hitting state in days
AT least 18 people have died in violent California storms that ripped through the central coast. The body of a 43-year-old woman was discovered on Wednesday, adding to the increasing death toll, according to reports. The roaring waters washed up the woman's body who was recently discovered in a submerged...
KCRA.com
Cleanup in Stockton continues after storms leaves flooding, downed trees
STOCKTON, Calif. — The city of Stockton has reopened most streets impacted by flooding and downed trees from recent days of strong rain and wind. As of Monday night, only11 streets remain partially or completely closed to traffic. Stockton officials emphasized that while the latest overnight storm didn't bring...
KCRA.com
Sacramento County Board of Supervisors seeking volunteers to join them
The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is looking for members of the community to join them. Flo Evans, the clerk of the board of supervisors, joined KCRA 3 live to talk about what volunteers can expect while serving the board, why the work is important and how people can join.
An 18-year-old employee at a California bird sanctuary traversed floodwaters and mudslides to feed 50 rescue parrots during storm
Jamie McLeod, owner of the Santa Barbara Bird Sanctuary, told Insider the raging storms in California have brought memories of past weather disasters.
KCRA.com
Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads
TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
KCRA.com
What to know if you had damage to your home, car from California storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The series of storms so far this year has hundreds of people now scrambling to see if damage to their homes or cars is covered by insurance and how they can get it taken care of. KCRA 3 talked to State Farm Agent Michael Yee about...
California scenes show devastation from flooding, sinkholes amid barrage of atmospheric rivers
The onslaught of atmospheric rivers continues to pummel California this week, making roads impassable, creating massive sinkholes and dropping more than a foot of rain in some places.
