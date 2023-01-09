Dolphins announce team award winners for 2022 regular season

The Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets on Sunday, 11-6, at Hard Rock Stadium to not only end their regular season 9-8 but to also grant them a spot in the postseason for the first time in five years.

With the 18 weeks having past, Miami announced their 2022 team award winners.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player. Hill finished the season with the second most receiving yards in the NFL and the most in team history.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the recipient of the Don Shula Leadership Award. The honor was on by his teammates.

Fullback Alec Ingold received the Ed Block Courage Award for his professionalism, dedication and strength.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who finished the season on injured reserve, was named the Nat Moore Community Service Award winner for his work in South Florida.